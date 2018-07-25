Getting your partner's name tattooed onto your body is a pretty big statement. So I'm guessing Love Island's Adam Collard must be feeling fairly confident about his future with Zara McDermott. On Wednesday, Adam's Zara tattoo was revealed to the world via Instagram. Yep, he went there. The former Islander now has a big "Z" permanently inked onto his hand.

This is the same Adam that coupled up with four different women during his time in the villa and was accused of exhibiting manipulative behaviour while on the show. First, he chose Kendall Rae-Knight, then sacked her off for Rosie Williams, before moving onto Zara. When she was booted off the show, he decided to hop into bed with Darylle Sargeant instead of leaving to be reunited with the woman whose initial he now has tattooed onto his body. However, she's since forgiven him for that and the pair are now officially an item with a tattoo to prove it.

Zara posted an Instagram story showing the fresh ink on Wednesday afternoon. While I know he's got loads and loads of tattoos and probably doesn't see one more as being much of a big deal, the Internet kinda disagrees. And when I say kinda, I mean, they really do not think this was a smart move on Adam's part.

Zara McDermott/Instagram

"Is that a joke?" seems to be the general consensus.

A lot of people are now comparing the couple to Love Island 2017 contestants Dom Lever and Jess Shears, who coincidentally recently appeared on Just Tattoo Of Us — another reality show where friends, lovers, and family members design inkings for each other that are usually so bad they're barely on talking terms afterwards.

But back to Zara and Adam, here's what Twitter has to say about that tattoo:

At the moment, it's unclear why Adam chose to get a tattoo featuring his new girlfriend's initial. But judging by her reaction, she certainly doesn't seem to mind. In fact, she seems pretty chuffed in the pic below.

The Love Island couple's whirlwind relationship does appear to be going strong since they left the villa. After Adam was eliminated some weeks back, during an appearance on Love Island: Aftersun, he insisted that despite cracking on with Darylle, he has very deep feelings for 21-year-old government adviser Zara. "I totally love Zara," he told presenter Caroline Flack. "The problem is I won the show too early, when I met Zara. I do love her."

Since the couple landed back in the UK, their time together has apparently been going so well that Adam — who hails from Newcastle — has even moved into Zara's family home in Essex. "I’m living in Essex and he’s living in between my house and his house in Newcastle but he's mostly at mine," Zara told a crowd at a Superdrug Health & Wellbeing event last week, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Oh, and they've already talked about marriage too with Zara admitting that she would be up for a very serious future with her beau. She told the Express: "If he was to propose in the future I’d probably say yeah. It’s so natural, one of the most natural things ever. I’ve not had to force anything. With past relationships, I’ve had to force things but it’s so natural."

While I wish Adam and Zara all the best, I can't help but think of a few other celebrity couples that have had inkings of their partner's names. Although I hate to be a Debbie Downer, I have my suspicions that they may have never heard of Johnny Depp's famous tattoo cover-up that turned "Winona Forever" into "Wino Forever." Or Angelina Jolie having to swap the name of her previous partner, Billy Bob Thornton, for the birthplace coordinates of each of her children.

Relationship tattoos are a nice gesture at the time, but if the romance doesn't work out, there is a possibility you'll regret it. I suppose time will tell if this Love Island couple are set to stay together forever or drift apart into the arms of a doctor with a very expensive laser machine.