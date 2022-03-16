After an extraordinarily chaotic rose ceremony, Bachelor Clayton Echard managed to convince both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia to continue their relationships with him immediately after shattering their hearts. However, a mere few days later, Clayton changed his mind. He had a conversation with Susie Evans and begged her to give him a second chance, then went to break up with Gabby and Rachel at the same time. Gabby immediately responded that she had nothing left to say to him, then proceeded to tell him off much to the delight of Twitter.

More to come...