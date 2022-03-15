Bachelor Fans Have Officially Decided Who They’re Rooting For

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor is one of the messiest in the franchise’s 20-year history and it’s finally coming to an end. The two-part finale kicked off on Monday, March 14, and viewers watched as the 28-year-old athlete confessed to Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia that he was in love and had sex with both of them. He also revealed that he was still in love with Susie Evans, who left after he told her that he was intimate with the other women.

“He told me he was falling in love with me, and he told Rachel?” Gabby cried to a producer. “That’s not fair!” Rachel was equally distraught. “He’s in love with all three of us? All three of us?” she asked. “And he’s heartbroken that Susie left?” After taking time to process the news, Gabby questioned how Clayton could send someone home that he’s in love with. “Ultimately, like, whoever I pick, I love the most,” he explained.

Clayton’s inadequate response infuriated fans on Twitter, and many viewers were hoping that the women would leave on their own accord. For a brief moment, it seemed like Gabby was going to. “I can’t,” she said when Clayton presented her with the rose. “Do you want to walk me out?” But Gabby ultimately decided to stay, and when she returned to the rose ceremony, it became immediately clear which relationship Bachelor fans needed to rally behind.

When Gabby apologized for making Rachel wait while she deliberated on whether to stay or go, the 25-year-old pilot couldn’t have been more supportive. “Stop it, stop it!” she said while hugging Gabby. “Are you OK?” The moment of genuine friendship captured the attention of many viewers who couldn’t help but gush over what was easily the most heartwarming moment of the whole season.

“Rachel asking Gabby if she is OK is by far the highlight of this entire season,” Bachelor alum Caila Quinn tweeted. Several fans agreed, including former contestant Serene Russell, who Clayton eliminated after hometowns. “My girls,” she wrote. But they’re not the only ones who are here for Gabby and Rachel’s friendship.

While it remains unclear exactly how this season will end, Part 2 of the finale will definitely shake things up. At the end of Monday’s episode, host Jesse Palmer dropped a bomb that could potentially change everything. “Susie’s still in Iceland,” he told Clayton. And yes, it appears that the Season 29 lead has every intention of trying to win her back.