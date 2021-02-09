Bachelor Nation Celebrated As Soon As Matt James Sent MJ Home

Matt James' season of The Bachelor has been filled with fighting, bullying, and rumor-spreading, and he made it clear that he's not tolerating any of it. Matt sent MJ home after an emotional two-on-one date once he learned from Jessenia that she had been involved in the "OGs vs. newbies" fighting within the house. Despite her best efforts to convince him that she is all about "peace and harmony," Matt ultimately felt he couldn't trust her — and Twitter couldn't be more excited to have another mean girl leave the show.

More to come ...