Season 8 of Paradise just had its first big exit. Sometimes expectations fail to live up to reality, which is exactly what happened between Teddi Wright and Andrew Spencer. Despite expecting to fall for one another, Teddi’s feelings just weren’t what she hoped they’d be. Their muted spark simply wouldn’t grow, and because of it, Teddi opted to leave the beach.

No matter how organic the franchise attempts to seem, there’s no getting around the familiarity of Bachelor alums. They all know each other, watch each other, interact with each other, and infamously, attend music festivals together. Before the season began, Andrew spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Teddi, stating “I’ve heard that she might be in Paradise, and if she is there, then I’d definitely like to talk to her.” Teddi also spoke to the outlet and was featured in the same article, saying “I hope that Andrew’s here.” “His personality is definitely the time that I usually gravitate towards.”

The duo started out as one of the stronger-seeming pairings in Season 8. Teddi and Andrew even went on the first date of the season, during which they appeared to hit things off seamlessly. They had the usual Paradise fare, consisting of quiet conversation and margaritas. The couple spent most of the evening talking about what they wanted to get out of the season, and seemed fairly aligned in the pursuit of romance. However, despite expectations of falling for each other in the romance of the tropics the feelings just weren’t there for Teddi.

When it came time for the season’s first rose ceremony, Andrew offered his rose to Teddi. After giving her the rose, we heard Andrew say, via voiceover: “Teddi is a strong potential for me, and I can’t wait to get down to the beach so I can see her again.” In the morning, Andrew and Teddi were identified as one of the most reliable couples according to the rest of the cast.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As the episode unfolded, Teddi admitted that her feelings for Andrew weren’t what she hoped they’d be. She did say that she loved “spending time with him,” but also added, “I’m not as all over him as I am with other guys.” She continued to articulate that they weren’t in the same place, in fact, it almost felt as though she was trying to convince herself of her feelings for the former football player. Matters got even worse when Rodney Matthews arrived on the beach and pulled Teddi for a chat. Nothing really materialized, but it did add some turbulence to her and Andrew’s shaky relationship.

Teddi then told the cameras that her excitement for Rodney made her doubt her feelings for Andrew. Moved to tears, she began to question her entire presence on the show. She continued to cite her uncharacteristic lack of affection for Andrew, which made her seek him out for a conversation. She spoke more about the struggles she’d been enduring all episode, before adding that “it’s not fair” to Andrew to put him through so much uncertainty. “I came because I wanted to meet you,” she said, to which he retorted, “You’re just the right person that I’m looking for.”

Andrew told the cameras that he was trying to “stoke the flame” with Teddi, but it just “didn’t catch.” He admitted that while he wanted things to work, he didn’t want to force them. “We gave it our shot, I’m not mad at that,” he said. “We weren't meant to be.” The hump the duo just couldn’t get over was Teddi’s inability to figure out exactly what was missing on her end. Ironically, the only certainty was the fact that she wasn’t feeling any certainty.

And so, despite accepting Andrew’s rose just hours earlier, she self-eliminated shortly thereafter. As if her self-elimination wasn’t surprising enough, Teddi elected to leave without saying goodbye to her friends and cast mates. It’s unclear as to why, but her disappointment with the Andrew situation probably prompted her silent exit. She even told the producers that she didn’t want to go through the process of a farewell, and instead secretly put her bags in an SUV before disappearing into the night.

Most of the cast was flabbergasted with her decision, but as is usually the case in Paradise, nothing lasts forever.