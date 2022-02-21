Bachelor Star Teddi Wright Teased 2022 Might Be Her “Best Year Yet”

Clayton Echard and Teddi Wright hit it off pretty immediately on his season of The Bachelor. After a sweet introduction, he gave her his first impression rose, positioning her as a frontrunner from the beginning. “I loved the way that she carried herself,” Clayton told Bustle of Teddi. “And when she walked away there was that spark.”

After the two talked later in the evening, Clayton felt like he’d known Teddi for much longer than a few hours. “I don’t believe in love at first sight, but I believe that you can have that feeling that you’re like, ‘Wow, there’s something special about this person that kinda separates them from someone else,’” he added. “The conversation was so fluid. She’s a very phenomenal human being.”

However, things took a slightly awkward turn when Teddi revealed to Clayton on a recent date that she hasn’t had sex and is waiting until she’s in love. Teddi articulated herself well, but Clayton got tongue-tied — something viewers took notice of.

Whether that will be enough to unravel their relationship, we’ll have to wait and see, as Teddi hasn’t offered many clues about her journey on the show on Instagram. Her last post before filming was in July 2021, and when she returning to her page in December, it was with a sunny solo shot. “A california winter,” she captioned the photo simply.

Since then, Teddi has shared a few obligatory promo posts for The Bachelor. She tagged one series of photos #cloud10 and wrote alongside an unrelated January picture “might just be the best year yet,” hinting she’s happy with how her experience turned out. But she hasn’t expanded much about her relationship with Clayton.

Other than that, Teddi has only posted a handful of shots on Instagram over the last few months: one of her posing in front of a sunset with wine, another in a cocktail dress she wore on the show, a carousel of her in a swimsuit and cowboy hat, and a more recent picture of her smiling in front of a big tree. She also never tags her location, making it difficult to tell if she’s been at home in California or traveling around for secret couple meet-ups with Clayton.

If Teddi isn’t the one to take home the final rose, there are several people who’ve already thrown her hat in the ring to become the next Bachelorette. Viewers certainly know that Bachelor/ette producers are fans of a virgin storyline, so that’s a point in Teddi’s favor. She’s also a clear favorite who goes far in the season, regardless of when she goes home now. Whether as the next lead, on Bachelor in Paradise, or with a shiny new engagement ring on After the Final rose, expect to see Teddi stick around in Bachelor Nation.