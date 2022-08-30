Um, how did this season go by so fast? During Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s Bachelorette: Men Tell All, Hayden Markowitz was noticeably absent — an issue for viewers who were hoping he’d get his time in the hot seat. A brief refresher of Hayden’s time on the show: while telling Gabby that he was planning to pursue Rachel exclusively, he described her as “rough around the edges.”

In the very next episode, Hayden made rude comments about both Gabby and Rachel — calling them “b*tches” who didn’t compare to his ex at home. After being eliminated from the show, he did take to Instagram to extend an apology for his behavior.

“For those who watched tonight’s episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment,” he wrote. “I have always tried to carry myself with humility and respect for others. However, my complete lapse of judgement was not only disappointing but it was absolutely unacceptable. I genuinely want to express my deepest apologies to both Gabby and Rachel for my actions.”

However, that apology lasted about three days before Hayden removed it from the platform. (At least he kept up the adorable Rambo photos, though!)

After fumbling the apology, perhaps it was just too awkward for Hayden to show up for Men Tell All? That didn’t stop his fellow contestants from commenting on his absence — or his behavior on the show. “For him not to be here, I think it speaks a lot to his character and how cowardly he is not to be here,” Mario Vassall said.

“If this is how you’re treating Gabby, you don’t deserve Rachel either,” Nate Mitchell added.

“He’s a misogynist — and honestly, his dog Rambo doesn’t need training. He needs training,” as Jacob Rapini beautifully put it.

As for why Hayden skipped Men Tell All, no one can know for sure. He didn’t address the special on social media — and according to his recent Instagram posts, he’s simply been enjoying some quality time at the beach with his dad and Rambo.

An in-person apology would have made all the difference, Gabby tells Bustle. “My feelings towards him right now are pretty much where they were back then,” she says. “I thought Jacob did a really good job of giving us a heartfelt apology, and it meant the world. So I think it was good for us to be able to like, move on to bigger and better things ... but Hayden wasn’t able to give that, so it’s just kind of laying in the place that it left.”