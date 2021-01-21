Dale Moss Revealed Why He & Clare Crawley Ended Their Engagement

The end of Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' whirlwind engagement may have shocked Bachelorette fans, but the former football player is hoping to shed some light on the situation. Just a few hours after he confirmed their split on Instagram, Dale revealed why he and Clare broke up during a brief conversation with paparazzi in New York City.

"Obviously, it's not the greatest situation," Dale said before adding that he and Clare still "have a lot of love for each other" despite no longer being together. Dale continued, "this is the healthiest thing for us right now." Though he didn't elaborate any further, the model explained that the two felt it was best for both of them if they took a step back from the relationship.

"Honestly, we've just got a lot going on in our lives right now," he continued. "This is just the healthiest thing for both of us." Despite the split, Dale has no regrets about appearing on The Bachelorette and his short romance with Clare. "I met Clare, you know? That's why I went on the show," he said. And he has nothing but affection for his former fiancée, telling reporters that "Clare and I will be cool."

On Jan. 19, Dale confirmed that he and Clare called it quits after about five months together with a statement on Instagram. "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote at the time, again stating that this was "the healthiest decision." "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

While Clare has not publicly commented on the breakup, a source told Us Weekly on Jan. 20 that the former Bachelorette is "a wreck" and having a hard time with the end of her engagement. "She really fell hard for Dale and saw a future with him," the source said. "To have this all blow up in her face has been really difficult. The breakup was hard for the both of them at the end." According to the outlet, the pair was unable to get on the same page and "had been fighting a lot as of late ... They finally realized that perhaps they did move too quickly after all."

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple told People that, ultimately, Clare and Dale were just at two different places in their lives and wanted different things. "Dale wasn't ready for marriage and kids," they told the outlet. "He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn't on the same page as her. ... Things only got tougher after the show when they had to start making big life decisions."

Since falling in love at record speed on The Bachelorette, Clare and Dale frequently had to defend their relationship from online critics. "[Love at first sight is] not the norm, it's not what people are expecting or what people are used to, but how can you predict something like that? There’s no way to predict it," she told People in November. "How people can take that any other way than something that's beautiful?"