Why We Probably Won't See Baby Archie In Meghan & Harry's Oprah Interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming interview with Oprah is some of the most talked-about news since they decided to withdraw from royal duties in early 2020. With the couple’s 18-month-old son, Archie, being a major factor in their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, we can’t help but wonder whether Archie will make an appearance in the Oprah interview?

Archie has only been seen a handful of times in public since he was born in May 2019, just a glimpse here and there of little Archie to mark occasions — a picture of his feet at six days old to mark US mothers’ day, for example.

The young royal made his public debut on Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Africa in September 2019, meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Nomalizo Leah Tutu in South Africa. He has since appeared in a video with his mum reading Duck! Rabbit! to support Save The Children's 'Save With Stories' initiative, and even wished listeners a Happy New Year on the Duke and Duchess’ Archewell podcast with Sir Elton John.

While these candid appearances are certainly adorable, they are few and far between, so we’re not expecting any grand entrances from little Archie during the Sussexes’ Oprah interview any time soon.

Staunch protectors of their child’s privacy, Harry and Meghan have long fought to keep their Archie out of the public eye, even launching legal action in the US after drones were used to take pictures of their son in their garden. The couple moved to Santa Barbara in the hope of giving Archie “as normal a life as possible there,” sources told People magazine.

In his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Prince Harry revealed that the “toxic” environment created by the British press had been “destroying” his mental health, and that he “did what any husband and father would do – [I said] “I need to get my family out of here.’”