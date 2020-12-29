Archie’s Surprise Appearance On Meghan & Harry’s Podcast Will Make Your Heart Melt

As New Year's Eve approaches, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bid farewell to this lousy year with the first installment of their Spotify podcast. Announced earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will show off their podcast voices through their very own Archewell Audio original programming. Though the series doesn't officially debut until sometime in 2021, Meghan and Harry just dropped a one-off holiday special that features some of Hollywood's most inspiring figures. Perhaps even more exciting, their son, Archie Harrison, made an adorable surprise appearance.

The episode started with the royals explaining how they wanted "to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it" as well as "those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss." Despite their best efforts to not chime in too much as changemakers like writer Rachel Cargle, chef José Andrés, political powerhouse Stacey Abrams, musician Sir Elton John, and world-class athlete Naomi Osaka shared their thoughtful audio diaries, the podcast hosts couldn't help it. Throughout the episode, Meghan and Harry paused the recordings to bolster these people, who each did their part to spread hope, understanding, and resources this year.

And if listeners make it all the way to the very end of the holiday special, which is available on Spotify as of this morning, they can hear Archie's voice. (Fast forward to 31:55 if you want to skip right to it.) As they signed off to the tune of "This Little Light of Mine," their wedding song and an uplifting note they hope will stick with fans, Meghan and Harry can be heard saying, "You can speak into it" and "Archie is it fun?" Then, Archie asked, "Fun?" as Meghan laughed and said, "Fun!" And when Harry prompted Archie to say "Happy New Year," he said it perfectly and with a hint of an English accent, too. His response was so adorable that Meghan and Harry burst out in laughter, which inspired him to giggle as well.

Safe to say, this podcast episode and Archie's appearance is definitely a highlight in this absolute dumpster fire of a year.