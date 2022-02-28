Euphoria Season 2 ended with a finale so explosive even viewers’ extensive plot theories couldn’t predict what was going to happen. Throughout the season, fans pieced together plot details and foreshadowing hints thinking a few characters could potentially die by the end of its eight episodes. But after a raid on Fezco’s house led to a shootout between police officers and his dealing partner and unofficially adopted little brother, Ashtray, it seems the series’ youngest character could be dead. In a new interview with Esquire, however, actor Javon Walton says he hopes Ashtray is alive and returns for Season 3.

At the end of Season 1, lovable drug dealer Fezco broke into a druglord’s house to steal money he owed his supplier, Mouse. While creator Sam Levinson reportedly planned to kill Fezco in the Season 1 finale, he kept the fan-favorite character alive and rolled the conflict over to Season 2, which saw Ashtray kill Mouse with a hammer in its premiere episode. The consequences loomed over the pair until the Season 2 finale, when Ashtray killed Mouse’s assistant, Custer, after suspecting he’d been cooperating with police.

Little did Ashtray know, officers were already on their way to Fezco’s house. Nervous about getting caught, Fezco instructed Ashtray to surrender to the cops and let his brother take the blame for Custer’s murder, knowing the minor would be able to get off easier. But Ashtray defied his brother’s guidance, locked himself in the bathroom with a bunch of guns, and accidentally shot Fezco in the stomach during a shootout with police. After playing dead, Ashtray then shot and killed a police officer before a gun’s red dot centered on his head. Another gunshot is fired, and while it’s not shown onscreen, most viewers assume Ashtray’s dead.

Walton, on the other hand, is crossing his fingers for a different outcome. “Man, I just hope he’s alive, because I’m sure he didn't just get shot one time by taking cover in the bathtub and getting shot through the wall,” the actor told Esquire for a Feb. 28 feature article. “You know that Fez needs Ash, and Ash needs Fez. They both really rely on each other, so it’s going to be really hard for both of them.”

According to the actor, Fezco was meant to die at the end of Season 2, but the plot was later changed by Levinson. While it seems unlikely, Walton thinks Ashtray could’ve played dead through the police shootout and gotten out alive. He predicts Euphoria Season 3 could see him running from the law and trying to help Fezco. “With Fez in jail, I feel like he’s going to get out no matter what. I don't know how, but I feel like he's definitely going to be able to get out somehow,” said the actor. “Ash is definitely going to find a way back to him because that’s the person he cares about most.”

Ashtray could very well be gone for good though, which Walton admitted would complicate his relationship to Euphoria going forward, as it’d be difficult watching his friends continue filming without him. But for now, the actor’s holding out hope for Ashtray’s return. “That’s what I would want to happen, is for Ash and Fez to reunite,” exclaimed Walton. “People love the Ash and Fez duo. The Fesh train!”