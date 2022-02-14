These Euphoria Theories About Fezco Are So Bleak, You'll Dread The Finale

Angus Cloud recently told GQ his lovable, drug-dealing character, Fezco, was originally supposed to die at the end of Euphoria Season 1. Instead of following through with the initial script’s plans, series creator Sam Levinson opted to not only keep the fan-favorite character around for Season 2 but give viewers a much deeper look into his life and backstory — as well as a budding relationship with Lexi (Maude Apatow). However, Episode 6 teased a police raid seemingly coming for Fezco, leaving viewers to think Levinson may have saved his dark fate for the end of Season 2.

The character’s backstory was explored in this season’s premiere episode, which saw Fezco grow up with and learn the ropes from his druglord grandmother (Kathrine Narducci) before overtaking her role with his little brother and accomplice, Ashtray (Javon Walton). Continuing from the Season 1 finale, Ashtray killed Fezco’s supplier, Mouse (Meeko), with a hammer. He was attempting to protect his brother, who was the victim of a police raid ordered by Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) last season, and ended up robbing Mouse’s supplier in the process. At the end of Season 2 Episode 1, Fezco vengefully beat up Nate and sent him to the hospital.

Fezco and Ashtray haven’t yet faced any consequences for Mouse’s death, but Episode 6 saw Mouse’s ex-assistant Custer (Tyler Chase) inform his girlfriend, Faye (Chloe Cherry), that he’s been working with police to incriminate the brothers. We don’t know what’s going to happen next, but dedicated viewers have taken to the internet to lay out their theories about Fez, and here’s everything we know about their predictions.

Will Fezco Die At The End Of Euphoria Season 2?

According to PopSugar, fans on Reddit believe Levinson’s decision to flesh out Fezco’s backstory may be a twisted way of making the character’s eventual death all the more gut-wrenching. While they first suspected Nate or Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane) could be seeking bloody revenge on Fezco after the New Year’s Eve fight, Cal’s drunken Episode 4 speech and its aftermath have proven the Jacobs family has bigger fish to fry, so it wouldn’t be shocking if they leave him alone from this point on.

But viewers have noticed other clues, starting with the premiere episode’s title: “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door.” Several characters have found themselves in near-death situations throughout Season 2, so it could be referring to anyone. However, Lexi and Fezco’s flirty conversation featured discourse about their thoughts on the afterlife, with Fezco saying he believes in God but isn’t sure about his chances of making it into heaven.

Episode 1 also saw Fezco bring Rue to drug dealer Laurie’s (Martha Kelly) house, letting her know he trusts Rue with his life. As PopSugar pointed out, the camera then focused on Rue for an extended period of time, which some viewers saw as foreshadowing toward Fezco needing to protect Rue in a life-threatening situation. It’s not that far-fetched, as Rue told Laurie in Episode 5 that she’s still working to make the $10,000 she promised to return in exchange for a suitcase of drugs. Laurie made it clear she’s willing to force Rue into prostitution if she can’t come up with the funds, and while Fezco doesn’t know about Rue’s predicament yet, we know he’d likely try and keep Rue safe.

Amid all of this, Mouse’s murder continues to loom over Fezco and Ashtray. Given the supplier’s connections in the violent drug world, one of his affiliates ordering a hit on either character isn’t out of the question.

Is Fezco Headed For Prison At The End Of Season 2?

If Fezco doesn’t die, he could very likely be arrested for one of several reasons. Of course, his position as a drug dealer has always left the character vulnerable to potential incarceration, but following Mouse’s murder, fans think it could happen soon.

A conversation between Fezco and a friend in Episode 3 revealed the “baby mama” of someone called Nelson (which fans theorize is Mouse’s real name) has been asking questions about his passing. Given Fezco’s protective nature when it comes to Ashtray, it seems likely he’d turn himself in for the crime rather than his brother.

Custer and Faye’s encounter in Episode 6 let viewers know a police raid on Fezco’s house is seemingly imminent, which confirms a theory posed by fans on Reddit. Last month, a Euphoria stuntperson reportedly shared a photo of the HBO series’ set depicting a raid on what appears to be Cloud’s character’s home. “There are over 50 shells in one picture confirming that some gunfire is exchanged,” one viewer wrote, noting the picture confirms a storyline teased in an online leak.

Furthermore, the series’ Episode 7 trailer previews Lexi’s scathing school play about her family and classmates’ lives and drama. After Lexi and Fezco’s tearful Stand By Me viewing in Episode 6, he promises to be seated front-row to watch the onstage production. But the teaser clip then focuses on an empty audience seat, potentially signaling toward Fezco’s absence due to a police raid.

If Fezco survives the police run-in, an extended stay in prison seems likely — whether he’s charged with Mouse’s murder or just hardcore drug dealing.