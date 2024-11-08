If you’ve been watching Grey’s Anatomy this long, you know that Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital isn’t exactly the safest place to work. Its surgeons are exposed to all manner of disease, disasters, and accidents in seemingly disproportionate numbers compared to the communities they treat.

Even so, it’s still shocking when a beloved character is in mortal danger — and after the latest episode, “Night Moves,” it’s Dr. Mika Yasuda who has fans concerned.

A Dangerous Twist

During the Nov. 7 episode, Mika worked through the night before driving home her sister, Chloe, who’s been receiving treatment for colorectal cancer.

As Mika told her sister, it was actually a “pretty great night,” one that included her and Jules confessing their feelings for each other before a big surgery. But the lack of sleep ultimately led Mika to doze off at the wheel, causing an accident.

While the episode ends there, the teaser for next week confirms that it was a terrible collision, and neither Mika nor Chloe seem to be OK.

Fans Predict The Worst

Grey’s Anatomy has had its share of fatal road accidents, so there’s certainly reason to be worried. Even more troubling? Midori Francis, who plays Mika, was already due to leave the show following reports of her exit earlier this year.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) called the show “cruel” for giving Jules and Mika a romantic moment (including a rain check on a kiss!) before such a devastating twist.

However, the consensus among fans seems to be that Mika won’t actually die. But her sister might, which, as one viewer put it, “is somehow MORE F*CKING TWISTED.”

While the teaser seems to hint that Mika is in the most danger — cue Jules’ impassioned attempt to help while the rest of the doctors try to hold her back — this could be a classic Grey’s misdirect. As one fan pointed out, “I genuinely believe if Mika was dying we wouldn’t see ‘she’s coding’ in the promo.”

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

But with Francis’ departure already reported, several viewers theorized that her character might leave Seattle if Chloe dies, potentially struggling with guilt and her own recovery.

“Mika will blame herself a lot,” one fan suggested. “It’s so unfair.”

While this would be a heartbreaking turn of events, several users pointed out that Mika leaving in this way would provide a “good way for them to bring her back in the future.”

Showrunner Meg Marinis did previously tease that the surgeons would go through a lot — then again, when do they not? — and told Shondaland that resilience is a core theme of Season 21. “Based on the events that happen around mid-season, that takes our characters back down again,” she said. “Then, the second half of the season is moving up from there.”