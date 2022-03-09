There’s Already Speculation Over Another Season Of 'Our House'

Starring Martin Compston, of Vigil and Line Of Duty fame, and Downton Abbey’s Tuppence Middleton, ITV’s new drama Our House centers around the story of estranged married couple Fi and Bram Lawson, portrayed by Middleton and Compston respectively. Fi returns one day to find someone else living in her house, her ex-husband vanished and her things missing. She’s left grappling to find the answers. Fans are already wondering: will Our House return for a season season?

ITV has yet to confirm whether the series will be recommissioned for a second series, however I will update this story should that change. What we do know is that Our House is based on Louise Candlish’s best-selling novel of the same name. Though there isn’t a sequel in Candlish’s ouvre as such, the author has penned seventeen novels in total, so it’s possible that another of her stories could be adapted for the screen.

Securing the accolade for the British Book Awards 2019 Book of the Year: Crime and Thriller, Candlish’s other bestsellers include The Second Husband, Since I Don’t Have You, and Before We Say Goodbye.

ITV

Compston too is a fan of Candlish’s work. Speaking to RadioTimes, he called the novel “a page-tuner,” saying it was a pleasure to read and take on as a role. “It’s also a successful book. So you know, you’ve got a sort of inbuilt audience to an extent. At the heart of it is a relationship drama. It’s about the breakdown of a marriage which then sort of morphs into this thriller, which I find really exciting. When I started reading it, I got really wrapped up in the marriage of Bram and Fi…it goes to places you really don’t expect.”

Our House is available on ITV Hub