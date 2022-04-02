Facing possible suspension or expulsion, Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on April 1 after slapping Chris Rock during Sunday’s Oscars telecast. The Best Actor winner noted in a statement that he’d “directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice,” calling his actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

Smith further stated that he will “fully accept any and all consequences” for his conduct and that he had “betrayed the trust of the Academy.” Though the Academy has not discussed taking away Smith’s 2022 Oscar, according to a Deadline source, the board of governors reportedly informed him earlier in the week that he could face a decade-plus-long expulsion from the organization he joined in 2001. By resigning, he seems to hope the spotlight will move away from the scandal and back to the accomplishments of this year’s Oscars nominees and winners.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith continued. “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In a separate April 1 statement, AMPAS president David Rubin said that the board of governors — which also includes Laura Dern, Whoopi Goldberg, Ava DuVernay, Steven Spielberg, and Rita Wilson, among others — had “received and accepted” Smith’s “immediate resignation.” Rubin added that the organization will still “continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct,” ahead of their next scheduled board meeting on April 18.

Multiple aspects of the King Richard star’s behavior on Oscars night “did not sit well” with some Academy members, per Variety. Points of contention are reportedly Smith’s Best Actor acceptance speech, in which he apologized, but not to Rock, as well as his decision to attend the Vanity Fair after-party. (Smith publicly apologized to Rock in a statement the following day.) Meanwhile, there have also been conflicting accounts about whether or not Smith defied a request to leave Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre after he hit Rock for cracking a G.I. Jane joke about wife Jade Pinkett Smith, who’s openly discussed her experience with alopecia-induced hair loss. The Academy said in a statement that they’d asked Smith to leave, but he refused; however, sources for Variety claim it wasn’t a formal request. Rubin and AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson spoke to Smith’s rep, but not directly to the actor, according to Deadline. A source claimed his rep came to him with “the suggestion” of leaving.

Appearing on Good Morning America on April 1, Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer explained the chaos behind the scenes, saying that Rock “was keeping his head when everybody was losing theirs.” Off stage immediately after the incident, Packer recalled Rock’s quip that he “just took a punch from Muhammad Ali,” noting that he could tell that his longtime friend “was very much still in shock.” Indeed, during the March 30 opening of his new comedy tour, Rock told the Boston crowd that he was still “kind of processing” what happened and predicted that he would address it further at a later date. The comedian had to speak with the Los Angeles Police Department during the awards show, as LAPD was reportedly prepared to arrest Smith for battery. However, Packer confirmed that Rock had “declined to file a police report.”

With his resignation, it seems Smith has preempted perhaps the Academy’s highest possible punishment, though it’s unclear if more fallout still lies ahead.