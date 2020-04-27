For a lot of people in the UK, Strictly Come Dancing marks the start of autumn. But with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting so many classic TV shows, viewers have been concerned about whether Strictly Come Dancing will return in 2020, and what it would look like if so. The show has been described as the jewel in the BBC’s crown and between the live audience, celebrity couples, and judges, it has so many components. But will it have to change to compensate for the lockdown rules or will they just cancel it all together?

Speculation around whether or not Strictly would return for its 18th season began towards the end of March, with fans becoming worried after a number of BBC shows, including Eastenders and Peaky Blinders, announced changes to their airing schedule in light of COVID-19.

During an interview in April with OK Magazine, legendary Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood was asked about his predictions for the show, to which he replied: “I know the BBC will move heaven and earth to make it happen. Even if the lockdown is, God forbid, still in place by then, there are ways you can do it without an audience and on limited staffing.” He seemed incredibly confident that, whatever happens, the production team behind Strictly will do their best to put it on screens. He even added, “I really want Simon Cowell to be a contestant. I think the nation would warm to him, and he’s not doing The X Factor this year so it’s perfect timing.”

Luckily, on June 24, it was confirmed that Strictly would indeed be returning to the BBC this year. However, fans of the show will notice a few changes to its format. A BBC spokesperson has said (via Radio Times) that the 2020 run will be "slightly shorter" than usual, with The Sun reporting a figure of nine weeks. Sadly, it will also be begin later, on October 24 as preparations for running the show safely will take time and the team won't be ready for the usual September start date, the Radio Times reports.

The BBC has confirmed the Strictly professionals would be “rehearsing remotely” from the end of July. In order to film group dances, the professionals will have to form a “bubble” together. The Radio Times reports that the pros will then need to form a bubble with their celebrity partners before rehearsals with them can get underway. It has also been reported that there may be a smaller amount of celebrities in the line-up this year, but nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing (July 8).

While fans are still waiting to hear which celebs will be trying their luck on the dance floor this year, news about the pro dancers has already been annoucned. AJ Pritchard and Kevin Clifton are two notable names that won’t be returning. However, you’ll be able to watch Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Janette Manrara, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, and Oti Mabuse in action.