We Still Have A Few Unanswered Questions At The End Of Bloodlands S1

Spoilers ahead for the Bloodlands season one finale. BBC One thriller Bloodlands came to an end on Sunday, March 14. After four nail-biting episodes, viewers finally know the truth about Goliath and the disappearances connected to him. But will Bloodlands come back for more episodes? Because viewers have still been left with a few unanswered questions...

Bloodlands was billed as a four-part series with no word on whether it would stretch beyond that. For the moment, the BBC hasn’t made any formal announcement in regards to a season two, but we’ll be sure to update you if and when they do.

For the past couple of episodes, viewers have been trying to figure out whether DCI Tom Brannick – lead investigator in the Goliath case – was in fact Goliath himself.

In a shocking twist at the end of episode two, Brannick shot Adam Corry after he came to the realisation that two of Goliath’s victims – his brother David and Brannick’s wife Emma – were having an affair. Since then, Brannick has been covering his tracks and trying to pin the Goliath murders on his boss DCS Jackie Twomey. All this led viewers to believe that Brannick had killed his wife and David when he found out about their infidelity but tried to hide the motive by creating the Goliath identity.

BBC / HTM Televison /Steffan Hill

During episode four, it was revealed that Brannick was indeed behind the Goliath killings. However, he says he only murdered Joe Harkin and Faith Quinlan because he believed he was being blackmailed by David, who was holding his wife captive. Later he found out that David and Emma were actually working together. He killed David and told his wife to disappear, which she did.

It’s only when Tori Matthews, the daughter of Faith Quinlan, finds out what really happened to her father and what Brannick did in episode four, that it seems Brannick’s plan is about to unravel. However, in a final twist, Brannick has Matthews killed and once again manages to cover his tracks. At the end of the episode, we see Brannick sitting with his daughter Izzy in their home, with the DCI seemingly safe in the knowledge that the truth will never be discovered.

However, it seems fairly obvious that Bloodlands writer Chris Brandon has left a few loose ends that could potentially be picked up in season two.

For one, we still don’t know where Emma is. The story behind her affair and her connection to the IRA seems like a definite option for a storyline in season two. Plus, let’s not forget that DCS Twomey and DS Niamh McGovern are still highly suspicious of Brannick and his involvement with the Goliath case. Will they discover what he did? That would make for some very tense viewing.

In other words, there’s certainly potential for the Bloodlands story to continue unfolding, but we’ll just have to wait and see whether the BBC pick it up for season two.