President Zelensky Spoke Out On Ukraine's Chances Of Hosting Eurovision Next Year

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest was one for the history books. Not only did Sam Ryder end the UK’s long record of disappointment, finishing in second place, but voters across Europe also named Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra the winner of this year’s competition in a symbolic display of solidarity following Russia’s invasion of their home country. The band wowed voters with an emotional performance of their song “Stefania,” which ended with the plea, “Please help Ukraine, help Mariupol, help Azovstal right now.” Although, given the ongoing situation in Ukraine, many viewers were left wondering: Will Ukraine host Eurovision in 2023?

Traditionally, the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest hosts the subsequent year’s competition. However, tensions in Ukraine are showing no signs of easing, with some estimates stating that more than 20,000 citizens have been killed since the start of Vladimir Putin’s so-called “special military operation.” Despite concerns from some Eurovision fans regarding Ukraine’s ability to host the 2023 Song Contest, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has insisted the country will be held in the war-torn city of Mariupol next year.

“Our courage impressed the world. Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision for the third time in its history,” Zelensky wrote in a message of defiance on Telegram. “We will do our best to one day host the participants and guests of Eurovision in Ukranian Mariupol,” he added, making clear that 2023 will not be the “last” time Ukraine hosts the competition.

“Thank you for winning, Kalush Orchestra, and everyone who voted for us. I am sure that our victorious chord in battle with the enemy is not far off. Glory to Ukraine!” President Zelensky concluded.

The Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace, echoed the Ukrainian leader’s comments, tweeting, “one way or the other it will be in Ukraine!”

As mentioned, the Ukrainian folk-rap band Kalush Orchestra stormed to Eurovision glory with their song “Stefania,” finishing in first place with 631 points. Per the BBC, the band’s frontman Oleh Psiuk also expressed his desire to see the country host next year’s competition. “I'm sure that next year Ukraine will be happy to host Europe in a new, integrated and happy Ukraine,” Psiuk said backstage.

As for the winning track itself, Psiuk also revealed that “Stefania” was originally penned as a tribute to his mother, but later took on a new meaning amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“After it all started with the war and the hostilities, it took on additional meaning, and many people started seeing it as their mother, Ukraine, in the meaning of the country,” Psiuk explained. “It has become really close to the hearts of so many people in Ukraine.”

Psiuk also thanked voters across Europe for their support of Ukraine, telling the audience in Turin, Italy, “This victory is for every Ukrainian. Slava Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Italian police have confirmed that pro-Russian hackers had targeted voting for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. As the BBC reports, the Killnet online hacker group attempted to disrupt voting in the first semi-final and the grand final on Saturday, May 14. However, Italian authorities were able to block the cyber attacks.

“Various computer attacks of a DDOS [distributed denial-of-service] nature aimed at network infrastructures during voting operations and singing performances were mitigated,” a police statement said.