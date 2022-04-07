As Dr. Covey said in 2021’s To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, “Katherine Song Covey’s discovered boys? God, help ’em.” In the last film, Kitty had a meet-cute with a boy named Dae while on vacation in Seoul, South Korea, and a new Netflix series will see what happens when their long-distance flirtationship turns into an IRL romance. First announced last April, XO, Kitty is the first project in the To All The Boys Cinematic Universe (TATBCU?) to not come from an existing novel. However, with novelist Jenny Han serving as co-showrunner and executive producer, you know it’s going to have the same charm and dreamy rom-com magic.

With the cast coming together and filming already underway, here’s everything you should know about XO, Kitty so far.

XO, Kitty Plot

According to Netflix, XO, Kitty is a young adult rom-com series, which will include10 episodes. Here’s what to expect:

“Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

XO, Kitty Cast

In addition to Anna Cathcart (and let’s hope more cameos from her To All the Boys family), the XO, Kitty cast will include Choi Min-yeong as Dae, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, Regan Aliyah as Juliana, Yunjin Kim as Jina, Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee, and Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison.

As you might have noticed, there’s been one notable recast since the last time we saw Cathcart and co. Dae was originally played by Ho-Young Jeon in Always and Forever, Lara Jean, but Choi will take over the role this time around. Granted, Dae’s appearance in the previous film was short, so it’s possible he never intended to stick around for more spinoffs and Netflix sought out a different actor for a more involved production schedule.

XO, Kitty Trailer

An XO, Kitty trailer isn’t here officially yet, but Netflix dropped a brief teaser of Cathcart decking out her script in Kitty fashion, accompanied by a voiceover from the youngest Covey herself.

XO, Kitty Release Date Speculation And Filming

Netflix hasn’t announced the XO, Kitty release date yet, but the streamer did confirm that production was underway in Seoul as of early April. A March 10 Instagram post from Cathcart seems to suggest filming might have begun even earlier, as she called the city “home for the next few months.”

The franchise tends to time its premieres to coincide with Valentine’s Day — and based on previous entries’ turnaround time, it’s plausible that XO, Kitty could be eyeing a Valentine’s Day 2023 release date.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on XO, Kitty becomes available.