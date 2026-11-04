Help! I Can’t Stop Blushing At Yerin Ha & Michael B. Jordan’s Holiday Campaign

It’s never too early to start watching holiday rom-coms, and this year, Yerin Ha and Michael B. Jordan are adding a compelling entry to your roster. Sadly, it’s only 40 seconds long.

The pair star in a cozy ad for David Yurman’s 2026 holiday campaign, “Share the Warmth.” In their spot, they play a game of Go Fish on a snowy night out and waste no time flexing their back-and-forth banter, with Ha asking if Jordan is competitive when it comes to holiday games. “Very much so,” he suavely answers.

“Oh, wow, OK! I can sense it,” Ha laughs, as the actors playfully spar with each other. The Bridgerton star, for her part, admits that she usually starts games in the spirit of “fun and giggles ... I pretend like I don’t care.”

“Got it,” Jordan says. “So you’re like a little hustler!”

We don’t get to see much more of Ha and Jordan’s cards date. But if their Go Fish is any indication, it would be an evening full of swoony repartee. Which makes me wonder... when is their actual rom-com?

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Both of the buzzy actors have more than proven their penchant for chemistry — Ha in her breakout role as Sophie Baek in Bridgerton’s latest love story, and Jordan most recently in his Oscar-winning turn as twins Smoke and Stack in the bloodthirsty phenomenon Sinners. And even in the short burst of their jewelry campaign, they make delightful scene partners. You can blush and kick your feet watching their conversation sizzle and spark: the kind of easy, well-matched energy the best on-screen romances share.

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Not to mention, they already seem to be friends. After Ha voiced her desire to meet the Sinners team ahead of the 2026 Actor Awards, she and Jordan posed for a photo at the ceremony — and a subsequent flurry of social media likes convinced some fans there could be something abuzz between the pair.

Granted, good-natured IG support is evidence of literally nothing. But the fact that fans were watching that closely in the first place suggests there’s an audience that is ready and waiting for them to team up on a larger scale. But even if it’s just more of them chatting it up over cards... I’m there.