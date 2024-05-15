In a new interview with NYLON, Zayn Malik opened up about his past relationship with Gigi Hadid. The pair began dating in 2015 and welcomed a child together, daughter Khai, in 2020. However, Malik and Hadid decided to call it quits in October 2021.

Speaking to NYLON, Malik confessed that he may have rushed into the six-year relationship. “From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid,” he said. “I didn’t really take much time to get to know myself. It’s probably wise to take your time before you fully invest in another human being as a lifelong partner.”

Malik also spoke about being a father to his 3 year-old daughter Khai, who he has “50% of the time” following a custody agreement. “I would have her 90% if I could,” he added.

During the interview, Malik also got candid about his engagement to Little Mix singer and fellow X Factor alum, Perrie Edwards. The couple dated for four years between 2011 and 2015, during the height of Malik’s One Direction fame. In 2013, he proposed to Edwards, but the engagement was called off two years later amid their breakup.

“I didn’t know anything about anything at that point,” he recalled of the relationship. “I thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn’t know s***.”

Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards. Disney/Shutterstock

Reflecting on his dating life before finding fame in his hometown of Bradford, England, Malik confessed that he “never really had a girlfriend,” adding, “My parents were kind of old-school, so I never brought a girlfriend home or anything.”

When the singer later got a chance to bring a partner home, he jumped at the opportunity. “I jumped straight in, two feet first, and was like, ‘I'm going to have a girlfriend, and she’s going to live with me. This makes me a grown man,’” he told NYLON.

Despite his highly-publicized past relationships, Malik recently admitted on The Zach Sang Show podcast that he isn’t sure he’s ever found love, telling the titular host, “I don’t know if I’ve actually truly been in love at this point,”