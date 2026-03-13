No one does archival style quite like Zendaya. Her robosuit with butt cutouts at the Dune: Part Two premiere was from Thierry Mugler’s Fall 1995 collection. Her ensemble at Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2024 Paris Fashion Week show was an homage to one of Naomi Campbell’s campaigns for the brand. And it appears that her latest look is another one for the books.

At Essence’s 2026 Black Women In Hollywood Awards on Thursday, March 12, the Challengers star showed out in a dress previously worn by not one, but two icons: Sarah Jessica Parker and Whitney Houston.

Zendaya’s LWD

At the Los Angeles event, Zendaya matched the ivory carpet in a bridal white dress, which further fueled rumors that she tied the knot with Tom Holland. The pristine mini from Caché featured an asymmetrical, one-shoulder neckline, ruching throughout, and a teeny side slit. Its most remarkable design detail was the massive rosette affixed on one shoulder, lined with gold leaf accents.

She completed the all-white look with sleek pointed-toe pumps and a gold ring on *that* finger.

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Fans of SATC have likely already clocked the reference. Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw famously wore the look — which was actually an homage to a longer, Eugene Alexander number previously worn by Houston in 1987 — in the opening sequence of the first movie.

Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, acknowledged the connection on Instagram with the caption, “And just like that.... I found it!! Zendaya for Essence wearing on the most iconic dresses in movie history and Cartier jewelry.”

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This Wasn’t Her First Carrie Tribute

While promoting Challengers in London in 2024, Zendaya pulled from Vivienne Westwood’s Spring 1994 collection, which included a striped vest and a matching miniskirt with poofy white feathers affixed to the back. Carrie wore a similar Vivienne Westwood skirt with a bunny tail-esque detail, albeit in green.

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Miss Bradshaw would be proud.