Zoë Kravitz Almost Lost A Snake In Taylor Swift’s House

Zoë Kravitz has had it with these motherf*cking snakes in Taylor Swift’s motherf*cking house. Well, one snake, to be exact — and her mom, Lisa Bonet, is to blame for it.

As Kravitz explained on Late Night with Seth Myers on Aug. 12, her mom got them into a stressful situation when they stayed at Swift’s house after evacuating during the Los Angeles fires in early 2025. Bonet brought her pet snake, Orpheus, and the reptile almost escaped in the residence. Though the two women successfully recaptured it, they “completely destroyed” Swift’s bathroom in the process.

Another Snake Era

It’s fitting that a creature so closely associated with Swift would seek freedom in her house. Kravitz, however, didn’t see it that way. She explained to Myers that she had told her mom it was important to her to “be a good house guest,” yet got a worrisome call from her mom as she packed up after staying there for “about two weeks.”

Kravitz could immediately tell something was wrong from Bonet’s “super high” pitch. Her mom asked her to come upstairs because she was “in a little bit of a pickle,” and Kravitz found her in the bathroom, “crouched in the corner in this weird way.” It turned out Bonet had had Orpheus with her while she was washing her face, and when she “put her down for a second,” the snake “found this little hole in the corner.”

Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

By the time Kravitz got there, the snake was partway in the hole, and Bonet was desperately clinging to its tail to keep it from getting away. “They’re very, very strong,” Kravitz noted.

As the Caught Stealing star tried to come up with a solution, Orpheus was getting further into the hole. “I was panicking so much that my mom likes to say, ‘If I had both hands, I would have slapped you.’ … Like, ‘Get it together!’” Kravitz recalled. “Yeah, I was freaking out.”

The two ended up having to call in reinforcements. First, she tried her assistant, Caroline, who had no idea what to do, either. Then Swift’s house manager got involved. After initially being shocked to learn about the snake’s presence, he sprang into action.

“He gets a crowbar and starts having to, like, tear apart this banquette,” Kravitz said. “We’re ripping up the tile. We’re scratching the walls.”

By the end, they’d “completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom,” she added. But for her, it was necessary: “There was just this moment where I was like, ‘Either we destroy her bathroom, or I have to tell her there’s a snake somewhere in her house.’”

Kravitz assured the house manager that she’d pay for everything and asked him not to tell Swift until the repairs were done, but word got back to the pop star anyway. After Kravitz told Swift she had to “talk to [her] about something,” she recalls her friend responding, “Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?”

Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Strong Friendship

If you have to (almost) lose a snake in someone’s house, it’s best if you’re longtime friends. Luckily, that applies to Kravitz and Swift. The two go back until at least 2016 when they were photographed out in New York with friends. By 2020, they supported each other during quarantine in London.

“She was my pod,” Kravitz told GQ in 2022. “She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”

On top of that, Kravitz is credited as one of Swift’s co-writers for the Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” The actor explained to Esquire in 2024 that Swift used “elements” of a song she’d worked on for herself with producer Jack Antonoff. Though Kravitz didn’t feel it was necessary, Swift gave her a writing credit.

In Kravitz’s 2022 GQ cover story, Swift described her as “an incredible friend.” Let’s hope her feelings haven’t changed since the bathroom-snake debacle.