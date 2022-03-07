With her turn as Catwoman in The Batman, Zoë Kravitz proved she belonged in a catsuit and in the greater Batman-verse. Opposite Robert Pattinson, Kravitz stars in the latest Gotham City film as Selina Kyle, the thief who becomes the anti-heroine Catwoman. Kravitz completely made the role her own, even portraying the feline phenom as bisexual. (In a March 1 interview with Pedestrian, Kravitz said she “definitely” interpreted Selina’s connection to Anika as “kind of romantic,” which aligns with the source material and diverts from the onscreen heterosexual portrayal audiences have come to know.) But in a recent interview, Kravitz revealed the Matt Reeves-directed film wasn’t the first Batman movie she was interested in joining. The Big Little Lies actor attempted to audition for Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight sequel in 2012 but said she was turned down before she even got a chance to.

In a March 6 interview with The Guardian, Kravitz said she was rejected for a role in The Dark Knight Rises for being too “urban.” Though she didn’t “know if it came directly from Chris Nolan” or “a casting director of some kind,” the actor opened up about the racist experience. “Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment,” she said.

It’s unclear what role she was gunning for at the time, but in an August 2015 Nylon interview, Kravitz said the role was a “small” one. “They told me that I couldn’t get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren’t ‘going urban,’” she told the outlet, adding, “It was like, ‘What does that have to do with anything?’ I have to play the role like, ‘Yo, what’s up, Batman? What’s going on wit chu?’”

Despite that, Kravitz said she still watched the film. “I’ve seen all the [Batman] movies,” she said in an October 2021 interview with AnOther Magazine. Speaking about just how much she wanted to land the role of Catwoman, Kravitz told the outlet, “When these big opportunities come up, these big roles, and you really want them, it’s heartbreaking when you don’t get them.”

Thankfully, her The Batman audition opposite Pattinson didn’t end in heartbreak. It was “kind of funny,” actually, at least according to her March 3 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Revealing what it was like to camera test with her friend, she told Fallon, “Just to camera-test with someone you know dressed up as Batman and you haven’t seen them in a while ... But then you kinda catch up, ‘So how’ve you been?’” She also shared how Pattinson was decked out in George Clooney’s Batman outfit but “only from the waist up,” wearing “sweatpants at the bottom.”

Aside from revealing she hung out with cats, watched videos of them fighting, and “maybe” drank milk out of a bowl to prepare for the role, Kravitz was nothing but gracious about the new Batman opportunity. “My agent told me I was on the list of actors they were looking at. And even that would’ve been enough,” the actor said. “To be on that list was pretty wild.”