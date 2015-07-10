Whether you're wearing leggings or biker shorts, you may encounter varying degrees of camel toe. Of all the wardrobe challenges you could possibly experience, visible camel toe can be among the most uncomfortable as it impacts breathability and can present physical challenges like irritation and even infection. But no worries, there are several tips for how to prevent camel toe that are a lot easier to implement than you think.

First, it should be noted that camel toe is not necessarily embarrassing for everyone. Popular pant styles like leggings and bike shorts — and one pieces like unitards — feature silhouettes that are close-fitting to the body and make camel toe a possibility. It's feasible and even beneficial to wear those pieces with pride, undeterred by social stigmas around visible camel toe. All that matters is that you feel comfortable wearing it.

At the same time, if you do feel self conscious rocking visible camel toe, that's OK too. There is no shame in wanting to conceal it, as long as it's a personal and empowered choice. That being said, there are three surefire tips to avoid and prevent camel toe, no matter what you choose to wear. Scroll down for more.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

1. Fix camel toe using tissue.

If you discover your camel toe is visible while you are out and about, and you're in need of a quick fix, make a dash to the bathroom, grab some toilet paper, and wrap it three times around your three center fingers. Tear it off, fold it in half, and insert it into your underwear. No one will be the wiser. Note: this works well if you're wearing thin, fabric pants.

2. Prevent camel toe with pantyliners.

Grab a panty liner and insert it into your underwear so it's blocking your camel toe from being visible. Problem fixed. This works great for thicker fabrics like jeans.

3. Invest in a camel toe guard.

If this is becoming more common than not with your clothing, it might be time to invest in a wardrobe tool to do the trick. Camel toe guards will be your go-to for long-term prevention.

4. Wear darker bottoms.

Opt for leggings and bike shorts in a deep black or navy hue. No matter what size or fit, a darker tone will call the least attention to camel toe.

5. Try out seamless leggings.

The front-to-back seam of leggings and pants is usually the culprit when it comes to camel toe. Instead, try seeking out a pair of leggings that is seamless so there is no unwanted pulling.

