Sometimes your shoulders need a break from acting as the sole support for your chest, which is when the best halter bras come in handy. While a strapless bra offers similar shoulder relief, adding in a halter strap provides way more support to lift and relieve pressure from your torso. The additional strap can also help keep your bra in place by preventing slipping and sliding.

Halter strap bras tend to be sold as either a bralette or an optional style for multiway bras with convertible straps — with obvious benefits to both. A delicate bralette often ditches uncomfortable wiring as well as provides a style-forward option that looks great layered under revealing tops. Alternatively, a bra that converts between styles is an easy way to not only include a halter style into your wardrobe but also, strapless and racerback styles.

Of course, the greatest benefit of a halter style is the ability to keep pesky bra straps off your back. This allows for a greater range of clothing styles — especially with backless dresses and tops continuing to trend.

So if you want to switch up your styles, or simply need to give your shoulders a break, then check out this list of the best halter bras.

1 A Multiway Bra That’s Super Versatile Plusexy Padded Multiway Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon This multiway bra comes with convertible straps, so you can wear it in halter, strapless, two-strap, and other styles. The padded cups and underwire provide moderate support, and there’s a hook-and-eye closure for easy on and off. The versatile bra comes in three colors: beige, white, and black. One positive review: “Needed a low front bra for a halter dress and thought I'd be stuck with a strapless, which somehow always slip. The convertible straps make this great for lots of clothing, and it works perfectly with the dress I purchased it for.” Available sizes: 32A — 42B

2 A Stylish, Seamless Halter Bra Mae Seamless Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made with soft and stretchy rib-knit fabric, this pull-on halter bralette is both comfy and stylish. The bra has a high neckline and criss-cross straps in the back, and the seamless design will provide light support that’s great for lounging and all-day wear. Color options include black, gray, and blue. One positive review: “The design is stylish, high neck halter offers coverage and the cross-over back with contrasting wide under-bust band adds interest and a secure fit. The neck band is comfortable. The material is a little warm, medium weight but smooth and comfortable with good stretch.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 This Lacy Bralette With A Hook-And-Eye Closure JOJOANS Floral Lace Halter Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon This lacy halter bralette is wire-free but also features a hook-and-eye closure so you can find the most comfortable fit. The soft halter strap and under-band are elasticized to provide hours of comfort, while the double-layer mesh-lined cups are breathable and offer light support. This bra comes in several versatile colors, including black, cream white, and gray, and you can also opt for two-packs in different color combinations. One positive review: “I'm very busty. 36 DDD to be exact. I cannot find halter bras for the life of me. But the size xl fit! I was nervous because the cup size in most bralettes do not cover enough boobage but this one did! They are soft and just right. I will definitely buy more!!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 A Halter Sports Bra With Removable Padding HYZ Seamless Sports Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from stretchy, moisture-wicking nylon and spandex, this halter sports bra is a comfy and supportive option for workouts, lounging, and everyday wear. There’s an elastic band under the bust for additional support, and there are removable padded cups and adjustable straps for a customizable fit. The bra comes in five colors, such as blue, gray, and white, and you can also purchase packs of three with multiple colors. One positive review: “I can run, peloton, lift - do it all in this! Love the adjustable straps! Buying another!” Available sizes: Small — Large Plus

5 This Pretty Bralette That Comes In Extended Sizes Fleur’t With Me Plus Size Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lacy bralette features a racerback design and plunging neckline, creating an oh-so-pretty look that’s still super comfy. It’s made from soft and stretchy fabric with a smooth lining and flat elastics to give you light support without any wires digging in. Color options include black, white, and pink. One positive review: “I was surprised about how much lift & support I got, but very natural feel & look! I also was happy with how comfortable & soft it was because sometimes the inexpensive ones can be itchy or just feel like spandex this is more breathable & soft & doesn't rub or pull on my skin even while sleeping!” Available sizes: 0X — 4X

6 A Strapless Bra With Convertible Straps Designed For Extra Support Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Bra $68 See On Amazon Wacoal's Red Carpet strapless bra is super structured with contoured cups designed to support fuller busts. The bra's three-hook closure and cushioned lower bottom provide maximum comfort, while convertible bra straps offer the flexibility to pick between halter, crisscross, and one-shoulder styles. The fabric used in the bra is both seamless and available in three different shades. Earning over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this bra is a go-to for anyone who wants support and freedom to show off their shoulders. One positive review: “It fits well and is super supportive. It has grippy silicone inside the band that helps keep it in place. I love finally being able to wear lots of cute tops without my bra straps showing.” Available sizes: 30D — 44G

7 This Strappy, High-Neck Halter Nolabel Lace Halter Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon Featuring criss-cross straps and a high neckline with floral lace, this halter bralette is uniquely stylish. It features a pull-on design with a comfortable wide under-band, and the lightly padded cups are removable for a customized fit. Plus, there are dozens of colors to choose from, including several shades of blue, gray, and red. One positive review: “This bra is well-made and simply beautiful [...] The straps are comfortable, and the fabric is smooth and nice and stretch [...] The straps work well with two dresses I have that have a halter-type neckline.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

8 A Convertible Strapless Bra With An Extra Wide Brand To Keep Cups In Place Vanity Fair Strapless Bra Amazon $31 See On Amazon Vanity Fair's strapless bra has an extra-wide band with four hook closures, underwire, silicone grips, and side boning that keep it in place. The bra is made from double-knit fabric with a lace front center and comes in three different colors. Each bra has detachable straps, allowing you to convert them into four different styles. One positive review: "I've never met a strapless bra I liked until I got this one. So comfy and fits great." Available sizes: 34B — 44DD

9 A High-Neck Halter With Peekaboo Detail Jenny Jen Miley High Neck Lace Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a high halter neckline and peekaboo front, this lacy bralette is a cute and comfy addition to your wardrobe. The wireless bra is lined with soft jersey for light support, and it has adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure so you can find the comfiest fit. It’s available in classic colors, like black and white, and also comes in bold neon yellow and bright red. One positive review: “Very cute bralette, comfy & excellently constructed. Finally a bra to work with my high neck halter tops!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

