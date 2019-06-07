Whether you’re preparing for colder weather, a summer hike, or you just need a solid undershirt to wear under your favorite V-neck sweater, the best undershirts for women are a year-round staple for any wardrobe.

But there are a lot of choices out there — so before you start browsing, you'll need to figure out exactly what you're looking for in an undershirt. Do you need a long sleeve undershirt for extra warmth or a cooling undershirt to fight sweat? Do you want a pretty lace camisole for special occasions or a stylish one for everyday layering? Are you looking for scoop necks or V-necks, a traditional tank, or spaghetti straps?

You'll also want to think about which fabrics will best meet your needs. Cotton provides warmth and breathability, wicking materials (like high-tech polyester) are ideal for hot weather, exercise, and the sweat-prone, and silk looks and feels elegant. Versatility is important, too, which is why most of the selections below can be used for a number of purposes — from layering to sleepwear to working out. Some of them even offer UPF protection.

Shop The Best Undershirts For Women

In a hurry? These are the best undershirts for women on Amazon:

1. The Best Undershirt For Sweat: Opna Short Sleeve Athletic Shirt

2. The Best Tank Tops For Layering: Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank

3. The Best Camisole Top With Lace: Bozzolo Spaghetti Strap Lace Tank Top

4. The Best Long Sleeve Undershirt For Warmth: SIVVAN Long Sleeve Tee

5. The Best Silk Camisole Top: Fishers Finery Silk Camisole

6. The Best Racerback Camisole: Kurve Y-Back Cami

7. The Best Built-In Bra Camisole: Pact Organic Cotton Camisole

Check out the best undershirts for women below. All of them are under $50 (some are two-packs) and come highly rated on Amazon.

1 The Best Undershirt For Sweat Opna Short Sleeve Moisture-Wicking Athletic Shirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you're exercising, enjoying the great outdoors, or just running errands in the summer heat, this moisture-wicking V-neck undershirt has literally got you covered. It’s made from 100% breathable, moisture-wicking polyester, and it features PosiCharge technology as well, which helps preserve the colors and logos while simultaneously working to resist snags and control odors. On top of that, Amazon customers give this undershirt 4.4 stars and more than 16,000 positive reviews. One fan wrote: “What is worse than wearing a sweat-soaked t-shirt? In my opinion, not much. I was looking for a shirt to wear while working in the yard, doing stuff that makes me sweat, etc. I am on a medication which causes hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating). Literally, if I THINK too hard, I sweat ... so I had to shop around for a moisture-wicking t-shirt that would dry fast. This t-shirt works as advertised and is true to size. It’s a bit silky but still looks like a t-shirt and is totally opaque (I purchased the black one).” Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 15

2 The Best Tank Tops For Layering Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you're preparing for cooler weather and need to add some layers to your wardrobe or just need a couple of solid undershirts that can also be worn solo, you can't go wrong with the Amazon Essentials slim-fit tank. Sold in a two-pack, these scoop-neck tank tops are made from a blend of breathable cotton, stretchy spandex, and soft modal for ultimate comfort. Amazon customers give them an impressive 4.6 stars overall, and several commented that they're great for people with bigger busts. One fan wrote: “Exactly what I was looking for. I like to layer a tank top under my shirts as an extra layer. These are well made, fit great, and wash and dry well. I bought them in black, size small. I am five feet tall and 130 pounds and have a bigger chest, and these tanks don’t look over-stretched in them. Will be buying more in other colors! They are not racerback so you can also wear alone and not have your bra strap show.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 37

3 The Best Camisole Top With Lace Bozzolo Spaghetti Strap Lace Trim Tunic Tank Top (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you're looking for some pretty lacy camis to wear under sweaters and other wardrobe staples, these lace-trim tunic tank tops are a great option. The spaghetti strap camisoles feature a slight V-neck, and they're made from 95% breathable cotton and 5% spandex. Plus, they're available in a wide range of color combinations in packs of two, three, or four. One fan wrote: “Great tanks for a great price! They’re light and comfortable. I like that they’re a little longer so you can see the lace detail at the bottom under whatever too you’re wearing it with. Stays in place. Sizing is right on. Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Color Combinations: 50

4 The Best Long Sleeve Undershirt For Warmth Sivvan Comfort Long Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you're looking for an undershirt to keep you warm, this long sleeve T-shirt is a great pick. The crew neck top is 65% polyester and 35% cotton jersey knit, making it warm and cozy yet breathable. It comes in 35 different colors, and it's ideal for layering under sweaters, scrubs, and jackets — but it can also be worn solo or used as sleepwear on cold nights. Plus, it's a best-seller on Amazon, with a 4.3-star rating and more than 43,000 reviews. One fan wrote: “Not bulky and fits great under tshirts or sweaters without unsightly seams. Arm length and waist length are both great. Neck is comfortable. If I was wearing this alone, I’d probably order one size up so it wouldn’t be too tight looking in breast area, but that’s my style and comfort level (I’m busty).” Sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 35

5 The Best Silk Camisole Top Fishers Finery Mulberry Silk Cami Amazon $49 See On Amazon This undershirt is a bit of a splurge, but if you're looking for a silk camisole, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better pick. Made from 100% mulberry silk and available in a variety of colors, this spaghetti strap cami is ideal for layering, dressing up a more casual top, and even sleeping in. Some customers even commented on how much warmer this top made them when they wore it as an undershirt. One fan wrote: “True to Size fit, I bought an XL, and it's a little longer than some other brands that I ordered for comparison. It comes with a wash bag and instructions. Hint: cold water, delicate cycle, hang dry, easy! For the price I think it hits the mark. I needed it to go under a silk blouse that was a little troublesome with gaps between buttons, but this fixed the issue and made the blouse fit better.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 10

6 The Best Racerback Camisole Kurve American Made Y-Back Spaghetti Strap Basic Cami Amazon $16 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers give this top 4.4 stars, and it's easy to see why. This spaghetti strap racerback camisole works for everything from layering to wearing as a stand-alone tank top in hot weather, especially since it's made with UPF 50+ material. It is 92% nylon and 8% spandex, making it a lightweight and breathable option. Plus, it's available in a range of different colors and can be purchased as a two- or three-pack. One fan wrote: “I use these as undershirts and I literally wear them every day. They don’t really stretch out throughout the day and they are soft and comfortable. I probably have about 12 of them total and I’m going to get more.” Sizes: X-Small/Medium — X-Large/XX-Large | Colors: 45

7 The Best Built-In Bra Camisole Pact Organic Cotton Shelf Bra Camisole Tank Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you're looking for an undershirt that doubles as a bra, the Pact camisole tank top is a solid pick. This spaghetti strap, scoop-neck top comes with adjustable straps for added comfort, and it's made from 95% organic and fair trade cotton. It's also GOTS-certified, which means it's met a series of environmental and labor requirements set by the Global Organic Textile Standard. Plus, it's made of prewashed, shrink-resistant fabric for easy care. As you can see, this top is cute enough to wear solo, but it's particularly ideal for layering. Amazon shoppers give it 4.3 stars after more than 4,000 reviews. One fan wrote: “I wear this under sweaters or thin shirts. Material fits snug but not like a compression tank, so it doesn’t bunch up. Nice thicker material hits at hips. Full size shelf bra covers everything (I wear a 38d) Also I like the way it fits under armpits doesn’t come down too low, so nothing hangs over the sides. I have been through many of these type of Cammies and this is by far my favorite. I own 7 or 8 of these.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 14