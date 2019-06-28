When you think of thongs, “comfortable” probably isn't the first word that comes to mind. After all, a lot can go wrong when you're dealing with a narrow strip of fabric on your derriere. However, there are actually non-aggravating thongs out there — and they've turned many previously anti-thong shoppers into total converts. The most comfortable thongs seem to do the impossible: make you forget you're wearing them.

What To Look For When Shopping For Comfortable Thongs

The key to finding a non-irritating thong is to pay attention to the material. Whether you prefer an itty bitty G-string, a retro high-waisted thong, or an everyday lacy pair, you want to make sure the thong you're eyeing at least has a cotton lining (also known as a gusset) in the crotch area. Cotton is a breathable material that reduces the risk of irritation, according to Dr. Vanessa MacKay, Vagisil Partner and OB-GYN, in a previous interview with Bustle. The exception to that is if you're wearing a thong to work out. For sweat sessions, a moisture-wicking thong with odor-resistant properties might be a good idea to keep you feeling dry and comfortable.

With that in mind, it's time to find your perfect thong. All of the options below come highly rated on Amazon, and some even have thousands of positive customer reviews.

1 The Most Comfortable Everyday Thong: A Cotton 6-Pack With A Cult Following ELACUCOS Cotton Breathable Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon and more than 18,000 reviews, it's easy to see why fans love these comfy cotton thongs. Not only are they affordable, but they're mega comfortable, thanks to the 95% cotton and 5% spandex fabric blend. The crotch has a 100% cotton panel for maximum breathability. Plus, they have a low-rise cut and can be worn with almost anything. One reviewer wrote: "I have always bought bikini underwear but decided to try thongs. I could not have chosen a thong any more comfortable than these! For someone who isn't used to wearing them, I was pleased. Really like the color selection as well.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Color Combinations: 6 | Material: 95% cotton and 5% spandex with 100% cotton lining

2 The Most Comfortable Thong For Working Out Balanced Tech Quick-Dry Breathable Seamless Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Whether you're doing yoga or hitting the gym, these quick-drying, breathable thongs from Balanced Tech are a must-have. The lightweight panties are made from a comfy nylon-elastane blend that is both odor-resistant and moisture-wicking. The stretchy material allows you to move easily while the thong stays firmly in place. Plus, the tagless, seamless design eliminates chafing and pinching and creates virtually no panty line. One reviewer wrote: "Don’t hesitate, buy them! Total comfort, felt dry whole exercise and I exercise 30-40 minutes at a time. Great coverage in bikini area.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Color Combinations: 11 | Material: 92% nylon and 8% elastane (solid colors); 65% polyester, 27% nylon, and 8% elastane (space dye)

3 The Most Comfortable G-String Iris & Lilly G-String Thong (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon It's hard to imagine a G-string actually feeling comfortable, but these barely there G-string thongs from Iris & Lilly (an Amazon brand) actually are. They're made with a blend of soft cotton and spandex for stretchy breathability and feature a cute elastic waistband. The one caveat is that they come with large tags that must be cut off. One reviewer wrote: "I will be ordering more of these g-strings as they are really comfy. The quality is good too. I recommend.” Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large | Color: 1 | Material: 95% cotton and 5% spandex

4 The Most Comfortable Lace Thong Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Thong Panty Amazon $24 See On Amazon The Hanky Panky original thong panty has become something of a legend. “Hanky Panky normalized the thong and made it an accessible wardrobe essential for millions of women,” said Cora Harrington of the blog the Lingerie Addict, in an interview with New York magazine. This soft, sheer thong is made with a blend of lace, nylon, and spandex for stylish comfort and has a cotton gusset (crotch area) for breathability. The stretchy, V-shape waistband truly does stretch, accommodating sizes 4 through 14. It's easy to feel skeptical about the “one size fits most,” but these undies really do fit a wide range of body types. One reviewer wrote: "I’ve been buying Hankie Pankie’s for a while now and won’t buy anything else. They are the most comfortable fitting thong. [...] They hold up great washing them in cold water and hanging them to dry. I’ll be buying more!” Sizes: One Size (4 — 14) | Colors: 69 | Materials: 100% nylon with 100% Supima cotton lining (according to the brand)

5 The Best High-Waisted Thong Hanky Panky Retro Thong Amazon $28 See On Amazon For a sensual vintage look, you can't go wrong with these high-waisted Hanky Panky retro thongs. They're made with a soft, stretchy nylon, rayon, and spandex blend and feature a cotton gusset. The high waist not only channels a retro pin-up vibe but also provides some welcome tummy support. One reviewer wrote: "Hanky-Panky briefs and thongs fit better than most! I look for full or near full coverage in the front and all-over comfort. Over the years, Hanky-Panky has been a reliable winner on both counts. Now, It's the only brand I buy!” Sizes: One Size (0 — 12) | Colors & Styles: 20 | Material: 79% nylon and 21% spandex with a 100% Supima cotton lining

6 The Most Comfortable Thong For Plus Sizes TALEVE Lace Cheeky Thong Underwear Plus Size (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers love these come-hither, comfy thongs, available in plus sizes. The multicolor five-pack is reasonably priced, especially for the quality, and the low-rise lace design is definitely sultry. The seamless panties are made with a blend of stretchy nylon and elastane and feature a breathable cotton lining. One reviewer wrote: "I was nervous about buying underwear online especially guessing my size but they were perfect! They’re great quality and stretchy but aren’t too much that they’d fall down. I don’t usually wear thongs but these are honestly super comfortable!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 1 multicolor 5-pack | Material: 85% nylon and 15% elastane with 100% cotton lining

7 An Iconic Thong With Thousands Of Reviews Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong Panty Amazon $15 See On Amazon These stylish Calvin Klein thong panties feature the iconic logo waistband made famous by Kate Moss in the '90s. The soft material is a blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, but they come with a cotton gusset for added breathability. Pair the undies with the matching bralette to complete the sultry ensemble. One reviewer wrote: "I bought one to try, as I'm picky about thongs. Soft cotton is always key for me. Despite having the thicker waistband elastic, this has a barely there feel to it. I will be looking for a bulk pack.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 22 | Material: 53% cotton, 35% modal, and 12% elastane, with a cotton lining

8 Editor’s Pick: Lacy Low-Rise Thongs Made In Italy Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Thong Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Don't let the low number of reviews fool you. These luxe lace thongs from Cosabella are worth every penny. Yes, they're a little pricey, and yes, the “one size fits most” thing can seem a little daunting, but they truly are the most comfortable thongs I've ever worn. They're crafted in Italy, made with high-quality materials, and feature a seamless (cotton) crotch so there's no chafing. Plus, they don't ride up and they're low-rise, so you don't have to worry about them showing with certain pants. One reviewer wrote: "Love Cosabella panties! They fit really well and are very comfortable.” Sizes: One Size (2 — 12) | Color Combinations: 17 | Material: 89% polyamide, 9% elastane, and 2% cotton with a cotton lining