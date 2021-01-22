FYI, Mercury Retrogrades Are Going To Be Extra Chaotic This Year

One of the most notorious and headache-inducing of the astrological transits that happen each year are the dreaded Mercury retrograde periods. During these transits, Mercury appears to move backward in the sky for a few weeks. And because it's the planet of communication, thinking, timing, and technology, its retrogrades mix up our lives in all of those areas. There are three Mercury retrogrades in 2021 to mark your calendars for, but they're bringing a different vibe this year. That's because all the 2021 Mercury retrogrades are happening in the air signs.

The air signs in astrology are Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius, and they're considered the intellectual communicators of the zodiac. Air sign energy is highly conceptual and mental — thinking is what drives them, and communicating information to others is their jam. This element inspires us to approach things logically and be more social, fostering connections between people and ideas. And considering that Mercury is the planet of communication, thinking, and information, you could say that these are Mercurial themes as well.

For the last couple years, Mercury has been retrograding heavily through the element of water, which made us feel extra sensitive and personal about the retrograde mix-ups — but also helped to spur emotional conversations and bring under-the-surface secrets to light. Now, having Mercury retrograde entirely within the realm of the social and mentally-focused air signs, expect to feel extra confused in matters of communication and thinking. Getting our point across will feel more like a game of telephone than ever before, and usual Mercury retrograde symptoms (such as brain fog, text typos, and misinterpretations) will be stronger than ever.

But remember, there's always a retrograde lesson hiding at the core of the cosmic chaos. The 2021 Mercury retrogrades give us an opportunity to reset the way we think and interact with one another. They teach us to be more thoughtful about the power of our words and more intentional within personal personal partnerships and community relations alike. Read on for the details of each airy Mercury retrograde in 2021.

Adastra

Mercury Retrograde Winter 2021: Aquarius

From January 30 to February 20, Mercury will retrograde through the progressive and quirky sign of Aquarius. This sign rules over things like friendships, collaborations, and futuristic technologies. We should be extra cautious about disagreements and misunderstandings amongst our crew, our colleagues, or within any other social groups we're part of. This is also a time to be aware of your tech devices since Mercury affects those too. Back up your digital files, triple-check all virtual forms of communication before hitting "send," and make sure your laptop charger is handy before jumping into a long Zoom meeting.

Mercury Retrograde Summer 2021: Gemini

From May 29 to June 22, Mercury will retrograde through the talkative and quick-thinking sign of Gemini. Because Gemini rules communication and information-sharing (and is one of the zodiac signs ruled by Mercury itself), we can look forward to all the classic Mercury retrograde antics in these realms. Expect missed calls, ghosted texts, and a general struggle to express your ideas with any sort of clarity. It'll be super easy for facts to get twisted or typos to go unnoticed during this transit. Double check your sources before sharing information and re-read your emails to be sure you're getting your point across.

Mercury Retrograde Fall 2021: Libra

From September 27 to October 18, Mercury will retrograde through the diplomatic and partnerships-oriented sign of Libra. As the sign that rules over balance, socializing, and partnerships, we should look out for drama and miscommunications within our closest relationships. If there are unresolved issues between you and your partner, boss, or close friend, expect that to come up now for review. While it'll be easy to misinterpret words, social cues, and nuances when interacting with our inner-circle, we should challenge ourselves to see conflict from all sides. Balancing our emotions with the perspective of the other people involved will help you come to a resolution should Mercury retrograde chaos rock your relationships.