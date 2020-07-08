3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cheat Post-Quarantine

It can be easy to give your partner a lot of time, love, and affection when there's nowhere to go, and you're stuck inside the house. But what happens once quarantine is over? Some people may have a hard time staying monogamous, especially when their partner isn't around to monitor their behavior. And, according to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs most likely to cheat post-quarantine.

If you've ever wondered what makes someone more likely to cheat than others, their birth chart could hold the answer. For example, astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle that if someone has Jupiter (the planet of expansion) in opposition or square to their Venus or Mars (the planets of love and sexual desire), that person is more likely to seek out other people when they're in a relationship.

However, people with planets in fire signs also tend to have higher sex drives and get bored easily. According to Monahan, their partners need to be on their toes to keep them from looking elsewhere. If someone has Neptune in their seventh house of relationships, they're also more likely to have a "grass is always greener" mentality when it comes to relationships. They can easily get tempted by other options, especially if their relationship isn't going well.

There's a lot that goes into whether or not someone cheats, but some sun signs are more likely to do it than others.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Gemini gets a bad rap for being one of the more deceptive signs, but the truth is, they just tend to get bored very easily in relationships. "It's a dual sign, represented by the twins, meaning they exhibit dual personalities," Monahan says. "You never know just quite what you're getting with a Gemini." This sign is also associated with The Lovers in the tarot, which always represents choices. The question of whether you should stay or stray always comes up when this card is pulled. According to Monahan, Gemini still has Venus blazing through their sign until August 8, which means love and desire will be on their mind 24/7. "After being unable to go out during quarantine and their birthday season, they'll be looking at making up for lost time," she says.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancers will be feeling a little more nostalgic and emotional about past relationships over the next month because of Mercury retrograde and retroshade. Although they love playing house with their partner, the state of the world can leave them feeling unbalanced and overwhelmed. "Crabs may be having a bit of an existential moment right now," Monahan says. "Couple that with Mercury retrograde, and they may be more willing to have rose-tinted glasses about the past, and in turn, look at what they currently have with a sharper lens."