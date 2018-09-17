The One Surprising Thing Most Likely To Drive Someone to Cheat, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Some zodiac signs are more prone to cheating than others. But it's pretty unfair to label a handful of signs as "cheaters," because under a certain set of circumstances, any zodiac sign can cheat. It's just a matter of figuring out what exactly may cause it to happen.

"Let's face it, no one wants to be cheated on, especially not with matters of the heart," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. And while having trust in your partner and relationship is key, Mckean says it's important to be mindful of any potential red flags. This is where astrology can give you a little bit of insight.

According to NYC-based Oracle and relationship coach, Cara Kovacs, Scorpio is probably the least likely sign to cheat. "They [...] are least likely to stray because they only have eyes for one person at a time," she says.

Other signs that are most likely to stay monogamous include Taurus, Virgo and Cancer. These signs tend to pick someone and stick with them. If they ever were to cheat, it's more often in the form of "emotional spite" from being wronged by their partner, and not from having a wandering eye.

Some signs may act on their desire to cheat and some won't. Regardless, everyone has their own motivations for wanting to. So here are some surprising things that might drive each zodiac sign to cheat, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Being With A Partner Who Can't Keep Up Tina Gong/Bustle Aries doesn't look to cheat, but they are "full of energy and require a partner who can match them," Mckean says. A partner who doesn't seem up to Aries' speed may spark them to look elsewhere. And if they happen to find their perfect match while still in a relationship with someone else, they might not pass that opportunity up.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Being In A Relationship They Aren't Fully Committed To Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus are not only Earth signs, they're also fixed signs. So as you would assume, it would take a great deal for a Taurus to cheat. "Infidelity of any kind is not in their nature once they commit," Mckean says. "But the key is committing. If a Taurus has cheated, most likely they weren't fully committed, something that would only be noticed in hindsight." In the rare occurrence that a Taurus cheats while they are in a committed relationship, it's because there's been some kind of distance in the relationship for a significant amount of time. In that case, if they happened to find the "right" person at the right time, they may cheat.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Being Hurt By Their Partner Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis are known for their dualistic nature, but not all Geminis are cheaters. "Even though they're represented by the Twins and have two of everything (including partners sometimes), they only have one heart," Mckean says. Geminis love variety and intellectual stimulation. If they have a pattern of cheating, Mckean says there's likely a deeply rooted reason behind it and their partner may have unknowingly triggered it. They don't give their heart away easily, but when they do and it gets hurt or broken, they may act out by cheating. "Although they're great communicators, they may never share the true reason because it's so painful for them to remember," she says.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Being With A Partner Who Isn't Present Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers are naturally nurturing, and they like to be nurtured in return. For them, actions speak louder than words. Cheating doesn't come naturally for them, but if they feel neglected they can "fall into the arms of someone's affections, compliments, or compassionate ear," Mckean says. It's not something they actively seek out, but they can "accidentally" fall into it. Because of that, regularly cheating is an unlikely pattern for a Cancer, but a one-time fling isn't unheard of. "Be present and be nurturing for your Cancer and they will never stray," she says.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Feeling Unappreciated Tina Gong/Bustle "Leos are fixed signs so it's more natural for them to be loyal than not," Mckean says. Although Leos love having an active social life and like being adored by many, they won't cheat on their partner because they found something better. According to Mckean, they might cheat because they weren't given enough attention in their relationship. "Leos need your keen attention to be happy," she says.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Being With Someone Who's Inconsistent Tina Gong/Bustle When there's not enough routine, or a lack of planning, Virgos will get out of there fast. "They aren't prone to infidelity, but if they do find solace in someone else, that person more than likely has a schedule they stick to months in advance," Mckean says. Like their fellow Earth signs, Virgos value stability. They're "naturally anxious," so knowing what to expect will give them a sense of peace. If they find someone who's consistent and has stability in their life, a Virgo can't help but be drawn in.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Having A Partner Who Doesn't Understand Them Tina Gong/Bustle "Libras are romantic partners, but as a cardinal sign, they also like to have their way," Mckean says. The latter may surprise you a bit since Libras are known for being indecisive, people-pleasers. According to her, they take a long time to make decisions because they like to weight all their options. But if they find you've started to make decisions for them, it might drive them to cheat. According to Kovacs, Libras can be fickle. If treated unfairly, "they can love you one day and leave you the next."

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Finding Out They Don't Have A Deep Connection With Their Partner Tina Gong/Bustle Like the other fixed signs, Scorpios prefer having only one partner. "They also pride themselves on being able to resist even the hottest temptations," Mckean says. Scorpios take a while to fully open up to someone. So when they fall for someone, they're feelings fun deep. "If they feel their partner has become shallow [they might] be inclined to cheat," she says.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Being In A Relationship That's Too Predictable And Restrictive Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarians are all about adventure and their sense of freedom. A partner who gets super attached easily, is predictable, and stuck in their ways might bore them. Sagitarians can also be so go-with-the-flow that labels make them uncomfortable. "The outgoing centaur is unlikely to see any of their outside sexual shenanigans as cheating," Mckean says. "From their perspective, the relationship was already over the moment you asked for commitment." It doesn't necessarily mean they don't like commitment. They just need to find a partner who can keep it interesting for them and give them a sense of freedom. Defining clear boundaries over what counts as cheating and what doesn't can also be extremely helpful.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Being On Different Pages About Work And Money Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns are practical, work very hard, and like to save for the future. "When a partner isn't putting forth any effort towards their goals or if they go on a spending spree, they will cope by growing distant," Mckean says. Although a Capricorn isn't quick to physically cheat, they can become "married to an idea or their job."

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Feeling A Need For Excitement Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarians have the ability to compartmentalize. They're a fixed sign, so they like the stability of staying with one partner. But if they ever do get the urge to cheat, they might do it because they want excitement. "They [can be] surprisingly reckless when they cheat," Mckean says. Aquarians are known for seeing the world in a unique way, so their definition of cheating can differ from yours. If caught and confronted, they will immediately end their side-relationship. But if they still lack excitement from their partner, they may cheat again, Mckean says.