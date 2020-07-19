Over time, your favorite home pieces experience normal wear and tear and even if no one else notices — you certainly do. Having a few tools up your sleeve to preserve, protect, or update your home decor saves you money and time. These things that instantly make your stuff WAY nicer and are under $35 are truly genius.

If you’re looking to return an item to its former glory, this list is packed with innovative products that give you the power to turn back time. Tired of rusted antiques or cookware? Look no further than the quick and easy rust remover that restores your steel products without requiring too much elbow grease. Own a beloved wooden dresser that has seen its share of scratches over time? An affordable set of wood markers conceals flaws in an instant.

Or maybe you’re sick of an old piece of furniture, ready for a glow-up, but not ready to shell out three figures for new pieces. This list of super cool products includes inexpensive renovation tools like peel-and-stick marble wallpaper that will take that dated vanity to the next level. You'll even find cheap products that add elegance to your every day life, like a fancy ice tray that creates extra-large spherical cubes for classy cocktails with friends or a high-pressure shower head that turns shower time into spa time.

Get ready to renovate, restore, and refresh you home with these innovative — and inexpensive — products.

1 A Special Cleaning Pen That Makes Your Diamonds Shine Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik Amazon $12 See On Amazon Give your diamonds or other precious stones a quick and safe clean with this diamond dazzle stik. The brush is specially designed to get into all the little nooks to clean your stone and its setting. Just twist to dispense the cleaning solution through the brush. It’s safe to use on gold and platinum settings and has more than 7,000 reviews, with one raving that it made her ring "so shiny and sparkly and perfect again!!"

2 These Extra Thick Eraser Sponges That Clean Everything STK Extra Thick Magic Cleaning Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you have tough messes, these extra thick magic cleaning sponges will get the job done. They are twice as thick as traditional cleaning sponges and are designed with melamine that is dense enough to clean but gentle enough for your walls and surfaces. Dampen the sponge and start scrubbing. You can use it on leather, marble, steel, walls, chairs, bathtubs — you name it. This pack of 20 sponges will keep you stocked and ready for when messes hit.

3 A Wood Cleaner Kit That Improves & Protects Furniture Therapy Wood Cleaner and Polish Kit Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wood cleaner kit will help you polish your favorite wood pieces and also protect them from spills or stains. It comes with a bottle of the wood cleaner as well as a microfiber cloth to clean, condition, and add shine to all your wood furniture. The non-greasy formula won’t leave residue or a lingering strong scent. It’s safe to use on cabinets, floors, and any wood furniture pieces.

4 A Leather Balm To Repair Scratches And Scuff Marks Furniture Clinic Leather Recoloring Balm Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your favorite leather chair is getting a little worn, this leather balm is what you need. Repair scratches on car seats or wear and tear on your favorite purse. Just clean the surface you plan to color, then rub the balm on in a circular motion using a microfiber cloth, which is included in the kit. This polish comes in 12 shades and has more than 4,000 reviews, many of which rave about how simple it is to use.

5 The Peel And Stick Wallpaper That Looks Like Lux Marble practicalWs Self-Adhesive Marble Paper Peel Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add a touch of luxury to any surface with this peel-and-stick marble wallpaper. The PVC material is self-adhesive and is smooth and easy to clean. Add it to countertops, cabinets, drawers, doors, and, of course, walls. It’s easy to trim the wallpaper to any size and because it's thicker than most contact paper, goes on even easier. It provides an inexpensive way to update your space — plus you can always change your mind later and just peel it off.

6 The Grout Pen That Restores Your Tiles Rainbow Chalk Masters Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon No matter how much you scrub, your grout may never look brand new, but this grout pen allows you to fake it. This water-based formula comes in a pen dispenser with a precision tip. Just choose one of the 11 colors, as well as the size pen you need (5mm or 15mm), and apply it to your grout to restore its color. You can use it in your bathrooms, kitchens, or on tiled floors. It only takes 30 minutes to dry and your grout will look super fresh.

7 This Fabric Defuzzer That Removes Pilling And Lint Conair Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $12 See On Amazon After awhile, some of our favorite fabrics begin to pill or shed. This fabric defuzzer eliminates that unsightly fuzz from sweaters, sectionals, and every fuzzy fabric in between. The battery-powered device features three depth settings to control how much it shaves and it has a large shaving head that removes fuzz quickly. It even has a detachable lint catcher that can be emptied between uses. The honeycomb mesh design over the head keeps fingers safe from the blades. It boasts nearly 20,000 reviews, many of which rave about how much they love this affordable solution to an age-old problem.

8 These Thin LED Bars That Stick To Any Surface For Extra Light Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you need a little extra light in your home, these wireless, thin LED bars are perfect. They stick to any surface and turn on and off with a simple tap. They’re perfect for closets, pantries, or shelves that need a little more light. The battery-powered lights last for 100 hours and have an adhesive back so installation is quick. At less than an inch thick, these bar lights are inconspicuous and functional.

9 A Carpet Cleaner That's Tough On Stains And Safe For Pets Bissell Deep Cleaning Concentrated Carpet Shampoo Amazon $22 See On Amazon Give your carpet a makeover with this deep cleaning carpet shampoo. The formula is safe for both kids and pets, but fights deep stains, dirt, and odors. This cleaner is for carpets, area rugs, or upholstery and can be used with upright vacuums. It doesn’t have any heavy metals, dyes, or phosphates so you can feel good about cleaning your home with a product that’s safe. Say goodbye to gross stains and smells and extend the life of your carpet with this cleaner.

10 A Brush Kit That Safely Cleans Suede Pedag Suede and Nubuck Brush Kit Amazon $7 See On Amazon Cleaning suede can be difficult, but this brush kit for suede makes it easy. This kit comes with a suede brush and a nubuck leather brush. Brushing your suede shoes with this brush will remove any dirt or mud, even if it’s lodged in the seams. The nubuck brush gets rid of oily spots and marks from your shoes. You can also use it on coats, handbags, and furniture that’s made of suede. The brass bristles and rubber detail on the side act to exfoliate the suede, leaving it clean and soft.

11 These Supports That Preserve Your Couch's Shape Over Time Evelots Sofa/Couch Cushion Wood Supports Amazon $28 See On Amazon Over time sofa cushions can sink and won't always spring back to life. But these cushion supports improve the shape and feel of your furniture. The wood supports are covered in black vinyl, making them a cinch to clean. Just fold out the supports to your desired length and place them below your seat cushions for extra reinforcement. They instantly fix sagging cushions and make your pieces look so much better. Best of all: no installation is required.

12 A Purse Insert Organizer That Has A Place For Everything Lexsion Felt Purse Bag Organizer Insert Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stop fumbling through your purse looking for your phone and instead organize all of your belongings with this felt purse insert. The flexible insert comes in five sizes to fit into any purse and has 13 pockets in total that include exterior pockets, interior pockets, a place for keeping liquids upright, a detachable key chain ,and a zippered pocket for valuable items. Choose among 15 colors.

13 This Shoe Cleaning Kit That Can Polish Up To 100 Pairs Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner Brush And Solution Amazon $16 See On Amazon This shoe cleaner and brush gets rid of stubborn stains, polishes shoes, and goes a long way — one bottle of cleaner will last you 100 pairs of shoes. The synthetic bristles and wood brush clean dirt and stains with ease. It’s safe to use on leather, suede, nylon, canvas, vinyl, cloth, and even rubber. The kit comes in a resealable bag that’s perfect for storing the tools in between uses.

14 This Cooktop Cleaner Kit That Makes Stovetops Shine Weiman Glass Cook Top Cleaner & Polish Amazon $13 See On Amazon Over time your stovetop can get pretty dirty and it’s not so easy to clean. This cook top cleaner has everything you need to remove food and grease that’s burned onto the surface. Along with a cleaner and polish, it comes with a scrubbing pad and a cooktop razor to scrape off excess grime. It scrubs your cooktop without scratching it and leaves a shine that will also protect your surfaces. It’s safe to use on glass, ceramic, or induction ranges.

15 These App-Controlled Light Bulbs That Elevate Any Mood Bulbrite Solana LED Smart Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add a little ambiance to your home with these smart light bulbs. They connect to your wifi and can be controlled from an app or any voice-controlled device. Adjust the bulb's color from bright and white to warm and low depending on your mood. You can even schedule your lights to turn on or off or even dim at a certain time. These bulbs work in most fixtures and come in a pack of two.

16 A Magnetic Knife Bar That Frees Up Counter Space Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $18 See On Amazon This stainless steel magnetic knife bar safely stores tools and utensils in your kitchen, while freeing up major counter space. From knives to spatulas, just let the magnetic bar hold these tools in place. The strip is 16 inches long and comes with all the mounting hardware you need to keep it in place on your wall.

17 A Liquid Dye That Can Transform Any Outfit Rit All-Purpose Liquid Dye Amazon $3 See On Amazon Add some color to your life with this Rit liquid dye. In addition to the denim blue shade, it’s available in 28 additional colors that range from neutral beige to electric yellow. Use it to dye clothes, fabric for pillows or curtains, and even shoes. Reviewers say the non-toxic formula holds up on most fabric, wood, wicker, paper, and cork. The pre-mix concentrated liquid gives you the power to add a little or a lot to get the pigmentation and vibrancy you want.

18 This Set Of Markers That Conceal Flaws On Wood Floors & Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (17-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Knicks and scratches on wood furniture and floors happen, but these wood repair markers can restore your flooring and pieces to their glory days. This set comes with 17 markers and wax sticks, as well as a sharpener, to fill in holes and imperfections on wood. The pack features eight colors ranging from white and gray to dark mahogany and black. Just draw over the scratch and watch it disappear. Reviewers say the colors are rich, so use a light hand when applying for the first time.

19 An Elegant Wine Aerator That Makes Wine Taste Amazing The Wine Savant Wine Aerator And Decanter Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wine aerator and decanter is stylish and effective. The glass is hand-blown, making it a stunning tool that instantly aerates wine to open up its flavors before you drink. The spout allows you to pour the wine directly into your glass. Reviewers say it’s simple to use and makes the wine taste better. It’s a great, affordable gift for the wine lover in your life.

20 These Trays That Make Extra-Large Ice Cubes Ticent Ice Cube Trays (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whip up dreamy drinks and cocktails that stay cold forever with the help of extra-large ice cubes.These ice cube trays make large square or spherical ice cubes, perfect for serving a variety of beverages. These BPA-free trays are flexible and dishwasher safe. The larger cubes melt slower and keep your drink cool without diluting it. These trays are also so easy to use — give them a twist and the ice slides right out.

21 This Hem Tape That Lets You Tailor Your Pants Instantly HeatnBond Hem Iron-On Adhesive Amazon $5 See On Amazon Pants rarely fit perfectly, but with this iron-on hem tape, you can quickly (and cheaply) adjust the length of your inseam. It works on a range of fabrics from denim to wool.

22 An Eco-Friendly Cleaner That Removes Rust Without Scrubbing Evapo-Rust Super Safe Rust Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get rid of rust on your tools, antiques, cookware, and even your car with this rust remover. The water-based product is non-toxic, non-corrosive, and safe for the environment. It removes rust in minutes without scrubbing and won't damage steel and other surfaces. You don’t need special tools, just soak the rusted piece in the mixture, remove it, and your piece is as good as new.

23 A High-Pressure Shower Head With A Spa-Like Feel AquaDance High Pressure Handheld Shower with Hose Amazon $17 See On Amazon You don’t have to splurge on an expensive bathroom renovation to pamper yourself. This high pressure shower head elevates your traditional shower into a rejuvenating, spa-like environment. Choose from six different settings like power rain, pulsating massage, and water saving pause mode for your ideal shower. It has an elegant chrome finish and comes with all the tools you need for an easy installation.

24 An Electric Milk Frother That Turns You Into A Barista Zulay Kitchen MilkBoss Electric Milk Frother Amazon $12 See On Amazon Make your morning coffee Insta-worthy and oh-so delicious by adding a little foam on top. This milk frother spins milk and transforms it into light and fluffy foam, perfect for lattes, hot chocolate, or tea. It includes a convenient stand to store your frother on your counter or coffee station. It’s easy to operate, with an on/off switch right on top. When you’re done using it, just place the frother in hot water and turn it on for a few seconds to fully clean the whisk.

25 An Under-The-Sink Organizer That Leaves Room For Plumbing Simple Houseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf Organizer Rack Amazon $23 See On Amazon The under-sink storage shelf has two tiers and room to accommodate your sink plumbing. It expands from 15 to 25 inches to fit most cabinets. It's made of adjustable metal plates and steel so it's sturdy and easy to clean. Best of all: you can move them where needed to account for the plumbing. It's available in bronze, silver, and white.

26 These Scented Drawer Liners That Look So Stylish SCENTORINI Scented Drawer Liners (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These drawer liners are stylish and smell amazing. They're scented with lavender to keep drawers from getting musty. They easily unroll and can be placed anywhere to keep cabinets tidy and give off a fresh scent.They also come in yellow (vanilla-scented), pink (rose-scented), and blue (linen-scented). Each set includes six pre-cut liner sheets.

27 An Outlet Plug That Bring Alexa To Your Home Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Control any device in your home with your voice thanks to this Alexa smart plug. It turns your outlets into Alexa-controlled devices so she can start brewing your coffee in the morning or turn off the lights for you at night. You don't even need an Amazon Alexa device for it to work — just download the app and now your home has Alexa. The outlet plug itself is sleek and modern, blending into your other outlet covers.

28 A Better Way To Store All Those Random Plastic Bags simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon This wall-mounted grocery bag dispenser makes it super easy to store and reuse plastic shopping bags. Up to 30 bags can be added to the top opening, and when you need to reuse one, just pull a bag out of the front dispensing slot. The dispenser comes with screws and adhesive tape for quick installation, too.

29 A Handheld Steamer So That Your Clothes Are Never Wrinkly Hilife Steamer for Clothes Amazon $25 See On Amazon This steamer heats up quickly (one to two minutes according to reviewers) and can run for about 15 minutes — making it quick and easy to unwrinkle your outfit before getting dressed. Its compact size also makes it great for packing in your suitcase the next time you travel.

30 A T-Shirt Folder That Will Keep Your Drawers & Shelves Neat Geniusidea T-Shirt Folding Board Amazon $15 See On Amazon This T-shirt folding board makes it so easy to perfectly fold your tops into nice neat stacks so that your drawers and shelves look organized and your tops are easy to find.

31 An Organizer That Will Keep Your Bag Organized & Your Cords From Tangling BAGSMART Electronic Organizer Travel Universal Cable Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon With seven elastic loops, three slots for SD and SIM cards, and seven mesh pockets, this organizer has a place for everything. And not only will it keep your bag neat and organized it will also protect your cords from wear and tear that occurs from always being tangled.

32 A Magnetic Spice Rack That Sticks To Your Fridge eekaka Magnetic Spice Rack Amazon $26 See On Amazon Tired of cluttered counters? This magnetic spice rack clings to your fridge to offer additional storage. It has two large magnetics to support it without any drilling or difficult installation. There's even a rod at the bottom, perfect for holding paper towels or dish rags. The additional hooks are removable. Keep your kitchen tidy while still having access to everything you need on a daily basis.

33 The Mini Hot Glue Gun Kit For All Of Your Crafting Projects Adtech Mini Hi-Temp Hot Glue Gun Combo Pack Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add a little flare to your crafts with this hot glue gun combo pack. It includes a mini glue gun and 10 glue sticks and has a built-in stand and a five-foot cord so crafts and DIYs are simpler. The clear, acid-free glue is safe and effective on metal, glass, wood, and paper and dries and adheres within 30 seconds.