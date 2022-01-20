Astrology
All retrogrades must come to an end.
Forget the status quo — Aquarius season is here, and the water bearer is bringing all the eccentric vibes starting Jan. 20. Aquarius is all about rebelling against traditions and celebrating what makes you unique. Ready to let your freak flag fly? Follow these do's and don'ts.
Aquarius' brand is weird and proud of it. This season is all about appreciating all of the quirks that set you apart from the rest and honoring your individuality. Jot down your unique traits in a journal and express why you're grateful for having them.