25 Quotes That Perfectly Describe Being An Aquarius

Aquarius zodiac signs are visionaries, humanitarians, and rebels. They’re the innovators of the zodiac whose hearts are set on supporting communities through charity or social movements. And that’s likely why our wackiest-yet-genius ideas come alive during Aquarius season, which falls between January 20 to February 18. These signs are unique and always down to support the greater good, so if you have Aquarius placements, you’ve got plenty to celebrate. Understanding the personality traits of your zodiac’s traits is a great way to appreciate and embrace your Aquarian appetite for the future.

Aquarians are fixed air signs, so they’re free-spirited and sturdy in their beliefs — and they’re full of bright and sometimes weird ideas. They’re ruled by the eleventh house of society, so their big idea is challenging the norms and bringing forth change within the collective, so they’re the activists, speakers, and fighters for freedom. They’re also ruled by Uranus, the planet of rebellion, so they’re always ready to question everything and think outside of the realm of what’s normal.

Like every other zodiac sign, there’s a shadow side to Aquarians. Because they’re fixed, they can be stubborn about changing their perspective. As an air sign, Aquarians can be flighty with their emotions so they’ve earned a reputation for being detached. And their call to society, they tend to feel alone and distanced from others.

If you’ve got Aquarius placements in your birth chart or want to march alongside the forward-thinkers, here are 25 quotes for Aquarius zodiac signs that perfectly encapsulate their unique vibe.

1 “Be the weirdo who dares to enjoy.” — Elizabeth Gilbert, author

2 “The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” — Ayn Rand, writer and philosopher

3 “The whirlwinds of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day of justice emerges.” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., civil rights leader and minister

4 “The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” ― Albert Einstein, theoretical physicist

5 “I’ve come to believe that each of us has a personal calling that’s as unique as a fingerprint – and that the best way to succeed is to discover what you love and then find a way to offer it to others in the form of service, working hard, and also allowing the energy of the universe to lead you.” — Oprah Winfrey, talk show host, television producer, and philanthropist

6 “Change happens by listening and then starting a dialogue with the people who are doing something you don’t believe is right.” — Jane Goodall, primatologist and anthropologist

7 “The person who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The person who walks alone is likely to find himself in places no one has ever seen before.” — Albert Einstein, theoretical physicist

8 “To be nobody but yourself in a world doing its best to make you everybody else means to fight the hardest battle any human can ever fight and never stop fighting.” – E. E. Cummings

9 "How many years has it taken people to realize that we are all brothers and sisters and human beings in the human race?" — Marsha P. Johnson, liberation activist

10 “I love anything that’s a bit of a challenge.” — Harry Styles

11 "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has." — Margaret Mead, cultural anthropologist

12 “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” — Jane Goodall, primatologist and anthropologist

13 “I believe in change. I believe in the power it has to unite us and ignite us.” — Uzo Aduba, actress

14 “I would venture to guess that Anon, who wrote so many poems without signing them, was often a woman.”— Virginia Woolf, writer

15 “It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent." — Madeleine Albright

16 “We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead.”— Beyoncé, singer, songwriter, and actress

17 “Reality is something you rise above.” — Liza Minnelli, actress and singer

18 “What makes you different or weird, that’s your strength.” — Meryl Streep, actress

19 “Think for yourselves and let others enjoy the privilege to do so, too.” — Voltaire, writer and philosopher

20 “Since the world has existed, there has been injustice. But it is one world, the more so as it becomes smaller, more accessible. There is just no question that there is more obligation that those who have should give to those who have nothing.” — Audrey Hepburn, actress and humanitarian

21 “The destiny of world civilization depends upon providing a decent standard of living for all mankind.” — Norman Borlaug, agronomist

22 “Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?’” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., civil rights leader

23 “A free spirit is not bound by this, that, matter, materialism or opinion. They sing, dance and flow on the wind – for they are at one with it. They are nothing and everything – void and expanse. Even space and time does not confine or define them. For they are pure energy itself.” — Rasheed Ogunlaru, business coach

24 “I have fallen in love with the imagination. And if you fall in love with the imagination, you understand that it is a free spirit. It will go anywhere, and it can do anything.” — Alice Walker, novelist and activist