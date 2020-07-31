We're approaching the big full moon of Leo season 2020 — and with Leo's flair for drama and theatrics, no one should be surprised that this is shaping up to be a wild one. The August 2020 full moon, which peaks on Monday, August 3, is rising in the socially-focused air sign of Aquarius, and it'll bring emotional issues within our friend groups and communities to a climax. However, thanks to some dramatic aspects between Uranus and la luna, we might feel torn between our need for freedom and our responsibilities toward others. If you happen to be one of the zodiac signs most affected by the August 2020 full moon, then it's likely you'll feel this cosmic conflict even more intensely — but that doesn't have to be a bad thing.

Uranus, the planet of revolution and sudden change, is forming a stressful square aspect with the full moon on Monday, which amps up our need for personal freedom and can bring about sudden changes or emotional revelations. Additionally, another tough planetary aspect between chatty Mercury and restrictive Saturn that's taking place alongside the full moon could put a damper on conversations or put some not-so-good news on our radar. Because of the unpredictability of this energy, proceed with caution and embrace your inner stability to help you weather the storm. Stay grounded, be cautious, and remain flexible in the face of changing emotional circumstances.

Remember, because this luminary taking place in forward-thinking, group-focused Aquarius, we should embrace our inner innovator to help us navigate the cosmic changes — especially if you're one of the signs most affected by the August 2020 full moon. Read on to find out if you're one of them.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's your season, Leo, and with the powerful Sun lighting up your sign, you're feeling called to focus on yourself (and rightfully so!). However, you'll feel the tension this weekend as you approach the full moon's peak, as you'll find that issues in your partnerships — in your personal life, but also at work — will require a lot of extra energy, and there may be some unexpected new circumstances to deal with. "Work will become a tad erratic, as your professional career and calling will take on a new roll," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. Try to stay flexible and be open to changes. Endings are often just beginnings in disguise, and any drama that comes up would have required your attention sooner or later anyway.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The full moon is hitting you with sudden changes in the dynamics of your closest partnerships, and it might shine a light on some deep-rooted issues that span back to your childhood and family — but this isn't anything to fear, Scorpio. "Relationships will unexpectedly shift and change for the better under this luminary," Stardust says. While the lunar energy is hitting you especially close to home this month, it's also giving you an opportunity to change yourself on a deep and foundational level — and establish a new and healthier dynamic within your one-on-one relationships. Try to be gentle on yourself and take things slow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The full moon is in your sign this month, Aquarius, so you can bet you're feeling the effects on a deeply personal level. "You may feel a bit off-center as your home life (and world) is evolving," Stardust says. The best way to navigate these deep, emotional shifts is to lean into your intuition and listen to yourself. What does your heart and spirit need to feel satisfied and secure? Now's also a good time to ask your partner or friends for their support, as a good heart-to-heart will make you feel more interconnected with your network and help you sort through some of these confusing full moon feelings with additional perspectives.