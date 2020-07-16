How is everyone faring after the supercharged July full moon lunar eclipse? That fourth of July luminary marked a climactic moment personally and collectively, and it brought us to the end of the current eclipse cycle with firework-like intensity. The July 2020 new moon takes place on Monday, July 20 and is the first luminary since May that is not also an eclipse. However, there are some intense planetary aspects taking place alongside this luminary that will bring a restrictive and frustrating vibe and test all zodiac signs' patience.

If you follow the moon cycle and its lunations, you might have noticed this is the second new moon taking place in the sign of Cancer in the past month. This type of double new moon happens rarely, and it usually serves as a second chance at a fresh start — but this Cancer new moon carries a different kind of energy. While the new moon in June was a chaotic eclipse, July's will form an opposition to the restrictive planet Saturn, which rules over our responsibility and personal challenges.

While the lunar energy naturally makes us want to move forward and embrace new beginnings, Saturn's cosmic influence will make us feel boxed in, held back, and pessimistic about our ambitions. Now definitely isn't the time to shoot for the stars or take a big risk (a more auspicious new moon is coming soon — just be patient!). For now, it's best to keep things simple, structured, and systematic. Be extra realistic about your plans and lay them out step by step. Don't throw your loftier dreams out the window, though — all you're doing now is putting your sparklier ambitions to the side in order to focus on the basics. Laying out a solid foundation isn't always exciting work, but it'll make your future castle more stable.

Here's how the July 2020 new moon will affect each zodiac sign so you know exactly what to expect.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can't curate your brand and build your dream career if you don't get your personal affairs in order and deal with your inner landscape first, Aries. Focus on the basics of your personal foundations and healing your deepest wounds. Clean out your closets both literally and metaphorically — it's time to purge yourself of all the crap that's been weighing so heavily on your shoulders and affecting the way you move through the world.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Now that you've survived another Mercury retrograde period, you're focusing your energy on your communication style and regaining an easier flow in your day-to-day schedule. But things won't be where you want them to be, Taurus, unless you learn to broaden your horizons in a more serious way. Change isn't easy for a fixed sign like yourself, but try to force yourself out of your box and seek fresh perspectives by reading a new book or having a conversation that you've been avoiding.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

All you want right now, Gemini, is to live it up in luxurious style — and with your ruling planet Mercury finally done with its retrograde, you can practically taste your dreams like candy. However, you'll find that a nagging feeling in your subconscious will drag you out of your fantasy world quickly. Instead of going for the gold right this second, take a deep breath and call in the virtue of patience. If you can honor the needs and boundaries of your inner self, you'll have an easier time manifesting the tangible treasures that you so desire.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's your season, Cancer, and to be fair, it's been an intense one — and while this new moon in your sign should be all about you, you're going to be distracted by drama in your closest relationships. Whether it's with your boss, your lover, or your closest friends, one-on-one partnerships are pulling you away from your self-work and asking for your attention. Interpersonal work is totally related to self-work, so you don't have to sacrifice one for the other. Honor your boundaries, but take the boundaries of your closest partners into account, too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You'll find yourself in another dreamy haze under this new moon, Leo, and you'll likely want to put off any big social plans in favor of some quiet healing time for yourself. However, your daily responsibilities are pulling you out of your dreamworld and forcing you to face reality. Honor your need for rest without totally blowing your waking life to the wayside. Checking the little things off your to-do list right now will feel more satisfying than drowning in your fantasies and getting nothing done at all. Strike a gentle balance.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You know how on a plane, in case of an emergency, you're supposed to secure your own oxygen mask before helping someone else with theirs? Well, apply that to life right now, Virgo. A service-oriented earth sign like yourself sparkles when helping others — but you're learning the hard way that if you give away all your good ideas, you're not left with any credit for yourself. Work on indulging some of your solo pleasures and passion projects before you lend a helping hand.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Separating your personal life from your performance at work is hitting peak impossibility right now, Libra, so cut yourself some slack. While you work hard to keep a perfect balance and harmony in all of your endeavors, sometimes life's waves can drag you out to sea and shatter a perfect illusion. There is space for your authentic self to show up in your career, so don't put so much pressure on yourself to be someone you're not. Let your true colors shine through your work.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're ultra focused on the bigger picture of the world's landscape right now, Scorpio, and that's fantastic — there are a lot of important things going on that require our attention, willingness to see from new perspective, and growth. However, don't gloss over the importance of bringing that same sort of big-picture awareness into your daily conversations. Often change begins at home, so explore and digest the range of perspectives that are just beneath your nose.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your third eye is on fire right now, Sag, and all you want to do is look at the deeper meaning of things as you explore your most intimate thoughts, desires, feelings, and relationships. However, you'll likely feel bogged down by tangible responsibilities. It can be hard to focus on mundane things like paying bills and balancing a checkbook when all you want to explore the edges of your most taboo boundaries. But if you can handle your personal business right now, you'll be able to explore the more nebulous stuff with more freedom later on.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

There's a frustrating push and pull of your focus happening when it comes to dealing with your own stuff and handling the issues within your closest one-on-one relationships, Cap. You're feeling called to build fresh starts within your partnerships (both love and work) and clear away the issues that have been plaguing your communication since Mercury retrograde started, but you'll find that your personal issues keep getting in the way. Deal with your own issues as you navigate your relationships — you're one half of the equation, so you've got to make sure you're setting aside energy to heal yourself, too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It feels like a good time to be efficient, doesn't it Aquarius? You've got a to-do list waiting for your attention and the energy to tackle it. However, you'll likely find that you're facing continuous hurdles in the form of brain fog and dreaminess. As much as you want to charge full-speed ahead with your new moon intentions, you simply may not have the usual extroverted energy level to match it. Take things slow so you don't burn yourself out — you've got to honor your spirit self just as much as you honor your mental self.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It takes a village, as they say, and under this new moon you're feeling that sentiment on a deep level. You're bursting with ideas and inspiration, feeling fully ready to embark on some personal creative projects — but you can forget the role that you play within your community, Pisces. As much as you'd like to charge forward with your plans without consulting anyone else, allow your squad in on your ideas. You know deep down that their feedback and constructive criticism will make your plans stronger, so don't avoid it.