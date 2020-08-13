We may be approaching the final week of Leo season 2020, but the energy of new beginnings is aplenty — as the August 2020 new moon is just around the corner. The new moon will rise on August 18 in the sunny sign of Leo, which gives all of us a boost of motivation, inspiration, and enthusiasm that can help us launch our goals into reality. While everyone will have a chance to reign over their own castle under this luminary, the zodiac signs least affected by the August 2020 new moon will have the most laid-back lunar ride ahead of them.

"With the Sun, Moon and Mercury in Leo this can be the most playful, heady and enthusiastic new moon of the year," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. "You can tap into your own inner creativity and focus on a fresh start." The influx of fiery Leo energy is bringing us all a much-needed confidence boost during this new moon — and thanks to a friendly connection the moon will form with assertive Mars, it'll also re-energize us when it comes to chasing goals and pursuing what we really want.

The week of the new moon is actually doubly charged with the energy of new beginnings, as the sun will be traversing the final degrees of Leo during the new moon until it transitions into Virgo come Saturday. "The August new moon is the time to shine and enjoy what is left of the summer," Hale says. "Indulge your passionate senses and plan a few days of fun before we enter the Virgo season, [when] the focus shifts back to work." The upcoming Virgo season energy will help us get focused on the details, but this Leo new moon asks us to dream big and start making power moves first.

The energy of this new moon is major, but if you're one of the zodiac signs the August 2020 new moon will affect least, then you'll find that things flow a little easier.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This new moon is a great time to channel Leo season's glamorous energy and remind yourself that you are the star of your show, Cancer. Celebrate your self-worth and really own your many tangible accomplishments — it's important that you advocate for and build up your own value, as we can't simply wait around for someone else to do that for us. Work on your confidence this week, and treat yourself to a new outfit or take-out from your favorite restaurant to remind you that you're worthy of love.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While you're going to be able see your personal goals with fresh eyes, this new moon will still feel quieter and more introspective for you than it will for most signs. Instead of pushing forward on your tangible goals, work on the foundation first — aka your inner landscape! Spend some relaxing time alone with your spiritual self and ensure that the goals you're working toward align with your integrity. Indulge your fantasies and allow your dreams to color your new reality.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're naturally practical and focused on tangible goals, Capricorn — but during this new moon, it's time to shift your focus to the energy that's beneath the surface. Work on being vulnerable and opening your heart to the people and ideas that feel most authentic. It can be hard to show who you are and be forthcoming about the less-palatable parts of yourself, but you'll be able to take your goals and ambitions to new heights once you get comfortable connecting with the world around you on a deeper, more intimate level.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The new moon energy is inspiring you to re-prioritize your personal goals and pull your fantasies into the real world. The best way to do that, Pisces? Get organized. Sit down and type out your loftiest goals, then make secondary to-do lists full of the tangible steps you'll need to take to make each of them happen. By getting your ideas organized somewhere outside of your brain, you'll be much more likely to stay focused and connected with the work you need to do to make your dreams come true.