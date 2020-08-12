These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Affected By August's New Moon

The glamorous, joyful, and sunny energy of Leo season 2020 has helped all of us up our confidence, find new inspiration, and lean into the more playful sides of ourselves — and the August 2020 new moon on August 18 is going to give us an exciting opportunity to build on this energy. We'll all feel inspired to be more creative, chase our dreams, and pursue the things that excite us. And this will be especially important to focus on if you're one of the zodiac signs most affected by the August 2020 new moon.

The astrology of 2020 has been unarguably intense, but this luminary offers us a sparkly reprieve from the heavier bouts of planetary drama we've had to work with lately. "This new moon makes no negative aspects, which is a good thing is considering the world we have been dealing with this year," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. "Expect people to act in dramatic ways and perhaps even display grand gestures and [more] generosity at this time." Everything's bigger in Leo season — so while this can result in a little bit of drama or ego-inflation for some signs, it'll also bring bigger opportunities, boosted creativity, and more excitement.

If you're one of the zodiac signs the August 2020 new moon will affect most, consider yourself lucky — because while the energy of this luminary may feel intense for you, it's ultimately going to be positive, motivating, and auspicious.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This particular luminary is offering you a special cosmic opportunity to make headway on some of the passion projects and creative endeavors that have been near and dear to your heart, Aries. With your ruling planet Mars lighting up your sign and making a lucky trine aspect to the new moon (as well as to the fiery sun just two days prior), you'll be feeling extra motivated, energized, and excited about conquering your goals. You can have fun and be productive at the same time.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With the sun in its last days of Leo season, having this new moon in your sign offers one more bright chance for you to capitalize on your time in the spotlight. Your power is at a high point, but what you choose to do with it is up to you. It's a good time to open your mind to new experiences in self-realization — whether that's by being more outspoken, sharing your art, or just stepping up your glamour game. Don't shy away from being the most authentic version of yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Itching to give your work life a creative makeover? Now's the time, Scorpio — because the new moon is blessing you with an inspired and exciting fresh start. Your focused, unshakable energy can be channeled with even more precision under this luminary, so take advantage of it and move forward with confidence. Just don't let yourself get overly competitive — your peers can actually help you on your journey.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This luminary will inspire you to embrace your natural talents and your unquenchable thirst for adventure, Sag. Now's a good time to start making moves when it comes to expanding your horizons — whether that means pursuing a new career, going back to school, or trying something you've never tried before simply because it sounds fun. Allowing yourself to take direction from your inner-child can be one of the best ways for you to grow.