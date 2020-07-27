We're officially right smack in the middle of summer — which means that Leo season 2020 has arrived, and it's bringing tons of good vibes and sunshine to our love lives. Leo season, which kicked off on July 22, is always glitzy, glamorous, and a good time for romance, as this fire sign is ruled by the Sun and is bursting with an irresistible confidence that makes us all want to have some fun. It's exactly the sunny, lighthearted, and fun-loving energy we collectively need to help us dry our Cancer season tears and embrace our inner starlet. Everyone will be feeling the influx of exciting romantic energy, but knowing exactly how Leo season 2020 will affect your zodiac sign's love life can help you make the most of this month's vibes when it comes to sex, dating, and relationships.

We can't properly examine our love lives during Leo season without checking up on the zodiacal whereabouts of our resident love and sex planets, Venus and Mars. Venus, planet of love and romance, will wrap up a long stint in the chatty and short-attention-spanned realm of Gemini mid-Leo-season and move into gentle, sensitive Cancer on August 7 — which might inject a whole lot of emotion into otherwise casual romantic situations and make us all want to transform a fling into something more committed. As for the planet that rules our sex drive, Mars is in headstrong Aries throughout the duration of Leo season (which adds an extra dose of fire sign energy), which means our sex lives are bound to get steamy, and we'll likely feel a little more forward when it comes to asking for exactly what we need.

Since all signs will be leaning into romantic energy during Leo season, here's what you can expect for your love life.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is your season to flirt, feel sexy, and flaunt your best assets, Aries — so expect your love life to make you feel like a kid in a candy shop. If you're single, plan some fun (and safe, social-distanced) dates where you can get to know someone new. If you're in a relationship, embrace the fun factor by prioritizing sensual time in bedroom or doing something creative together to help you connect in a fresh way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're taking things slow in the romance department, reflecting on your values, figuring out what's important to you in love, and maybe even reminiscing on some of the lessons you've learned from past partners. But slow can also mean steady, as a Taurus like you knows, so prepare to start putting your feelings into words. If you're single, you might find yourself talking to your crush about making things official — and if you're in a relationship, you'll find that it's a good time to touch base and discuss anything that's been weighing on you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're making romantic connections everywhere you turn this season, Gemini! Prepare to be texting your fingers off in convo with your crush and booking yourself silly with Zoom dates and other flirty adventures. This lighthearted summer-fling energy feels good, but just know that as the season goes on, you might find yourself thinking more about your values in love and craving a romance that feels a little more reliable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As far as love goes, you've been taking time to get in touch with yourself and allow your best qualities to shine. But Leo season is bringing out your inner attention-lover. If you're single, this is a great time to jump back into a dating scene and put yourself out there — check your shyness and self-consciousness at the door. If you're in a relationship, you might feel called to show your partner some affection with a sweet gift.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The birthday queen should always be showered in love — and as expected, you're on top of your game and totally ready to sparkle and shine. However, while you can easily attract love and attention right now, you might find that you're more interested in doing your own thing instead of working to compromise with and meet the needs of somebody else. Get in touch with your spirit and your personal brand of self-expression this season before committing yourself to a relationship.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're logical by nature, but don't think too hard about your love right now, Virgo — just try to sit back, listen to your intuition, and let things happen, because this month is about introspection and healing for you. If you're single, try to trust your gut when it comes to your current romantic prospects, and don't rule out the possibility of a fruitful friends-with-benefits situation coming into play. If you're in a relationship, prioritize having fun and being social together.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As a partnership-focused sign, romance is always on your mind — but this month will challenge you to balance those butterflies with all the other exciting things happening in your life. Your social life is blooming, and you can expect for passions around your career life to ramp up this season, too. That said, having a partner who can hang with your friends, be supportive as you focus on work, and bring the romance into your life is a must.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

While you've been getting super deep over the past few months, this season will bring you a whole new taste for adventure when it comes to romance. Instead of long nights spent talking through your deepest, darkest feelings with your partner, you'll want to plan trips, try new things together, and get a little freakier in the bedroom. Allow yourself to step into a more confident, powerful, and thrill-seeking version of yourself and watch your relationships transform.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've focused a lot of energy on your closest romantic partnerships lately, Sag, and Leo season will likely inspire you to dive even deeper beneath the surface to fortify these bonds. You're an adventure-seeker at heart, and you don't like to be tied down — but try to remind yourself that there is freedom in vulnerability. Showing your inner self to your crush or partner might feel scary at first, but it's time to take a chance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's time to clear out the old, heavy love life baggage that's been weighing you down so that you can create space in your heart for a new and exciting romance — because as you'll see this season, romance is coming your way. Whether this means setting stronger boundaries with a ex, finally telling someone how you feel about them, or simply healing heartache, do the work now, Capricorn — because your current and future romantic partnerships will have so much more room to flourish once it's done.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

While you tend to err on the side of caution when it comes to committing in love, the vibes headed your way this season might make you feel like you're ready to build a real partnership with someone. While keeping things casual and playing the dating game is fun, you're examining the ways in which something more serious could suit your lifestyle — so don't be afraid to make the first move or commit to an already-existing relationship.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As a pensive water sign, you've spent your fair share of time lately focused on your feelings and examining your relationship patterns, dismantling toxic habits, and healing heartbreak. Now it's time to lighten up and have some fun! Get ready to embrace Leo's flashy energy and start stepping out of your shell when it comes to romance. Not everything has to be heavy — it's OK to seek romantic pleasure in simple and casual ways, too.