Your August 2020 Horoscope For Aries

The next few months are going to be all about healing from past hurts, Aries. Try to be easy on yourself during this time. August kicks off with Chiron, the asteroid that symbolizes our deepest hurt and our greatest strength, Black Moon Lilith, the geometric point that alludes to the duality of empowerment through oppression, and Mars, the planet that rules over war and passion, all in the sign Aries. These planetary points symbolize points throughout the month of April where you had to address being your worst enemy. On August 5, Mercury, the planet of communication, joins the sun in Leo within your house of pleasure and creativity. The stars suggest that you’ve been throwing yourself into your legacy, but you have to learn how to let yourself have a little fun. Don’t be impatient — Rome wasn’t built in a day.

What August 2020 Has In Store For Aries’ Relationships

Your attitude will only get you but so far, and that’s not a criticism, Aries. Venus, the ruler of your house of relationships, is direct within Gemini. After the Venus retrograde, it may be a little easier to express yourself. You’re a talker, and whether you like it or not, you can’t stop yourself from having a lot of opinions. When Venus conjuncts the North Node of Fate in Gemini on August 6, you’ll see destined conversations begin to unfold. Every word you found yourself previously stumbling on will line up to form the bridge you’ve need to connect within your relationships. Expect for your love life to improve — sometimes loss is the improvement — and your business relationships to come into clarity. Even your friendships will start answering some questions.

Tarot Card Of The Month: Aries

Two of Cups: Love and relationships are a mutual exchange. Work toward finding an emotional balance.