9 Ways To Answer, “Dude, Why Did You Unfollow Me?”

Sometimes you unfollow someone in a calculated cull of your feed. Other times, you rage quit someone’s account the same way you'd slam down the controller after losing at Sonic the Hedgehog. Chances are good that the person won’t notice, or even if they do, wouldn’t confront you about it. But the chance is not zero. “Why did you unfollow me?” can come in the form of a direct question, or just a plain “Dude, what the heck?” Finding believable excuses for unfollowing someone on social media can be helpful no matter how (or why) you find yourself pressing that game-changing button.
Morales advises checking in with yourself before tapping that tempting button. If you don’t feel a need to have a conversation or set an explicit boundary (you just want those perfect sunset photos off your feed), you may want to just mute or restrict the person, especially if unfollowing will invite a whole convo. But, she says, if unfollowing feels better and necessary for you, you still might not need to have an actual Unfollowing Talk. “Consider if this person is someone you are close with or not — will they actually realize that you've unfollowed them, or is having a conversation a necessity?”
If you’ve been approached about why you unfollowed someone and you don’t have the energy to get all that deep about it, consider keeping these nine believable excuses for unfollowing in your back pocket.