3 Zodiac Signs January's Mercury Retrograde Will Affect The Least

I hate to be the bearer of annoying cosmic news, but the first 2021 Mercury retrograde is fast approaching. This backspin kicks off on January 30 and lasts through February 20, and as usual, we can expect miscommunications, tech glitches, timing issues, and brain fog. However, for the few lucky zodiac signs least affected by Mercury retrograde winter 2021, things might run a little more smoothly.

During this retrograde, Mercury will be traveling through the fixed air sign of Aquarius — meaning it’ll interfere with our ability to follow through with mental and social matters even more so than usual. Because Aquarius in astrology rules friendships, collaborations, technology, and innovative ideas, we're likely to see slowdowns in all of these areas. If you want to avoid retrograde drama, be sure to triple-check any form of digital communication, brace yourself for annoying tech glitches, and be extra clear in how you express yourself, especially within a group setting.

Mercury is retrograding alongside a whole bunch of other planets in the sign of Aquarius this time around, which is amplifying its energy — so the zodiac signs that Mercury retrograde winter 2021 will affect least should thank their lucky stars. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury is your ruling planet, so when it retrogrades, you’re sure to feel its effects — but this time around, you might have it a little easier. You’re less likely to suffer miscommunications in your personal life now than you are to struggle with big-picture issues, like getting clarity on the future or comprehending new ideas. It may feel difficult to make sense of all the opinions flying through your field of vision or to find your personal truth in a sea of dogmas. Try to focus less on being an expert on something new and more on rifling through the old pages of your own beliefs. Now’s a time to make sense of your personal philosophies and decide what to carry forward with, and what to leave behind with the retrograde.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's good and not-so-good news, Cancer. The good news is that a lot of this retrograde's action in your chart will be taking place internally, beneath the surface of your material world — so it's less likely to heavily impact your day-to-day life with the usual retrograde snags. The not-so-good news is that this retrograde could take you on an emotional journey that requires soul-searching, vulnerability, and inner strength. But as an emotionally-attuned water sign, you'll have no problem surfing the waves of your own feelings. This retrograde might bring up issues around personal boundaries, putting them to the test or forcing you to reevaluate the areas in which you need to set them. Use this time to reflect on your sensitivities and figure out ways to better protect your energy.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Lucky for you, Pisces, this retrograde isn't meddling so much with your daily routine — so while you should still take the usual Mercury retrograde precautions, you may not outwardly struggle as much as some zodiac signs. What this retrograde is asking you to do is find truth through your spiritual expression. Right now, you might be struggling with existential feelings that are difficult to put into words, which could make you feel isolated. Instead of trying to resist the sense of solitude, lean into it and embrace your mystical side. This is a great time to explore the power of spells, rituals, prayer, meditation, or any other form of spiritual connection that can remind you that there is supportive energy all around you.