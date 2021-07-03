You don’t need to hit up a diner or ice cream parlor to enjoy delicious milkshakes when you can make them at home with your own blender. The best blenders for milkshakes have a capacity of at least 24 ounces, stainless steel blades, and dishwasher-friendly parts.

There are a few different types of blender designs, and most of them work great for milkshakes. Classic countertop blenders are versatile machines that can make multiple servings at once, but personal blenders are easy to clean and perfect for one-person milkshake parties. There are also immersion blenders that have a compact, easy-to-store design, and milkshake mixers that bring a retro flair to your kitchen.

The average milkshake size is around 16 ounces, but it’s good to have a blender with at least a 24-ounce capacity for making larger milkshakes or sharing with friends. If you’re often entertaining, you may want to go up to a 64-ounce capacity, so you can serve at least four friends.

While milkshakes don’t require crushing ice, you still want a blender blade that can handle hard ice creams, which is why stainless steel is the best material. Stainless steel is not only durable, but also rust-resistant for easy cleaning. To make clean-up even easier, it’s best to choose a blender with dishwasher-friendly pieces.

Sip on scrumptious shakes at home with picks from this list of the best blenders for milkshakes.

1. The Best Overall

Enjoy delicious treats anytime with this countertop blender, which can make up to 72 ounces of milkshake at a time. No matter what type of milkshake, smoothie, or drink you want to make, this blender can handle it, since it has six stainless steel blades that can crush ice into slush with ease. Choose from low, medium, high, and pulse settings to help you get the consistency you need, as well as four manual and four automatic programs. The plastic pitcher is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, and the blender includes a 25-recipe cookbook, so you can try out new flavors.

One fan raved: “Love This! Bought this to make milkshakes and smoothies and it does it's job perfectly!”

2. The Best With A Variable Speed Dial

If you want a model that’s a bit more advanced, check out this Vitamix countertop blender. It not only has a pulse switch, but also a variable speed dial that ranges from 1 to 10, so you can control exactly how your milkshake is blended. The plastic pitcher can handle both hot and cold foods, and it has a 48-ounce capacity, so you can make single servings for yourself, or enough to share with a few friends. This blender has hardened stainless steel blades, which are powered by a cool-running motor. While it is not specified if the pitcher is dishwasher-friendly, it can be easily cleaned by filling it with soap and water, then blending.

One fan raved: “Yippie, love this blender! I should of purchased several years ago. Powerful and easy to use and clean. It sits on counter during the week for smoothies. Our favorite time to use is when the grandkids are here and we make milkshakes....quick and makes thick, smooth drinks!!”

3. The Best Personal Blender

This personal blender from Nutribullet is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to make one serving at a time, or bring their milkshake on the go. Simply fill up the 24-ounce plastic cup, screw on the stainless steel blade top, then press it down on the motor base to blend it to your liking. Once your milkshake is made, you can attach the ring top for drinking at home, or the to-go lid to prevent spills. And to make clean up easy, the cup and lids are top-rack dishwasher-friendly too.

One fan raved: “I’m actually really happy with this, and honestly don’t know why I didn’t think to buy one sooner. I use it for everything; smoothies, salsa, frothing milk, milkshakes, etc. I also love that it comes with a to go lid!”

4. The Best Budget-Friendly Blender

This cheap blender has four settings that can be used to mix and blend a variety of drinks, as well as a setting that is specifically for milkshakes. The dishwasher-friendly pitcher is made from glass and has a 40-ounce capacity, and the plastic top has a convenient spout, so you can easily pour your drink into glasses without spilling. This blender can also be used like a food processor thanks to the included food chopper attachment. While the blade material of this blender is not noted on the product page, most reviewers believe it is stainless steel.

One fan raved: “Already used it about 50 times!!! Amazing for frappucinos and milkshakes!!!”

5. The Best Retro Milkshake Mixer

This retro drink mixer makes milkshakes in a snap while also bringing a cool style to your countertop. Like the mixers found in diners, this one has a tilt-back head with a detachable spindle that sinks into your drink to froth, mix, and stir. If you want to enjoy your milkshake with a breakfast spread, you can also use this mixer to beat eggs, mix batters, and more. It has two speeds, which can be controlled with the simple switch on the back, and it comes with a 28-ounce metal cup that you can drink straight out of. Once you’re done using it, you can simply pop the cup and the spindle in your dishwasher to clean.

One fan raved: “I've never made milkshakes before, but this machine made it a breeze. As a matter of fact, my milkshakes were so good, they brought some boys to the yard and they said they were better than yours. So this was a great purchase.”

6. The Best Splurge

If you’re looking for a high-performance blender from a well-known kitchen brand, look no further than this Wolf Gourmet blender, which has stainless steel blades that can spin up to 210 miles per hour. The large, dual-knob not only controls the four pre-programmed and one manual setting, but can also be used to set the count-down timer, which is shown on the LED screen. The frame is made from stainless steel to match your kitchen, and the 64-ounce pitcher is made from plastic. It’s not noted whether this blender’s parts are dishwasher-friendly, so it may be best to hand-wash them.

One fan raved: “This machine works better than any blender we have ever tried. So powerful yet quiet. Great quality. We were replacing other broken blenders way too often. This one is made to last.”

7. The Best Immersion Blender

This immersion blender is a handy tool that can make milkshakes, and it’s easy to store away in drawers and cabinets. It comes with a removable blender arm that’s perfect for making milkshakes, as well as whisk and frother attachments for making other delicious drinks. To use this immersion blender, simply add your ingredients to a large, durable cup, then use the blender arm with stainless steel blades to make quick work of your milkshake. This immersion blender also has eight variable speeds, so you can easily control how mixed your drink is.

One fan raved: “I bought this to use for milkshake when my cheap Walmart hand blender burned out. Lemme just start with this thing feels STURDY! All metal with a bunch of speed settings and a whisk attachment, which I use often. If you want to have more milkshakes and mixing in your life, you can't beat this deal.”