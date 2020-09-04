To avoid the disappointment that can happen when you go to pour a bowl of corn flakes and discover that it has gone stale, the best cereal containers feature airtight lids to seal out air that can oxidize the cereal and makes it lose its crisp taste. Choosing the right size and style of container for your setup will also help you maximize your space. Plus, a good cereal container makes it easy for you to know when you're running low on your favorite kind.

The first thing to consider when shopping for storage for your dry goods is the material. You'll find options that come in both plastic or glass, and determining which one is best for you is largely a personal preference. Plastic is very durable and less prone to shattering than glass. It's also lighter weight, which makes it less cumbersome to hold when pouring your granola into your bowl with one hand. The downside to plastic is that not all options are BPA-free, and some may require handwashing. Glass, on the other hand, is typically your safest bet in terms of potential chemical exposure and overall maintenance as it's typically dishwasher-safe. Keep in mind, though, that it's often more expensive and fragile, so you'll want to handle with care.

Both glass and plastic containers come with lids that can provide an airtight seal, but beyond that, you'll also want to consider how easy the container makes it for you to physically get your cereal into a bowl. Some options are optimally designed with a pour spout, lip, or dispenser. This can be a very helpful feature to have, especially if you have kids in your household who might have difficulty pouring from otherwise tall containers or flimsy boxes.

The final thing to consider is capacity. Most standard cereal boxes contain roughly 10 to 12-ounces of cereal, while the family size comes in around 19 or 20 ounces, so if you tend to be a bulk shopper or like to extend the amount of time before you need a refill, you may want to get an appropriately sized canister.

To make your search easier for you, below you'll find a list of the best dry food storage containers you can buy on Amazon. You'll find options in every size, including one for cereal lovers who like to take their snack to go!

1. The Overall Best

Storage capacity: 108 ounces

Made from BPA-free plastic with an airtight silicone lid, this OXO Good Grips cereal container is a great deal for the price, especially when you consider its extra-large capacity (you can get likely multiple bags of cereal in this version depending on its size). Of course, if that's too large, you can get it in a number of sizes and sets — starting at as little as 25 ounces. The containers are so popular on Amazon, in fact, they have earned a 4.8-star rating across more than 3,000 reviews. Among the reasons for its popularity: The container is stackable and features a space-efficient, contoured body to better fit on pantry shelves, while the lid has a convenient pop-up pouring spout that can be operated with one hand. Note: While most of the parts must be hand-washed, the gasket that seals the lid is dishwasher-safe.

Helpful review: “These are acrylic plastic so appear clear (not opaque like other plastic material) and the lids seal very well for me. We're slow cereal eaters so it takes a few weeks to finish a box. These have kept the cereal crisp and fresh.”

2. The Best For Countertop Dispensing

Storage Capacity: 17.5 ounces

If you want a cereal container that also serves as a countertop dispenser, similar to the ones you can find at hotel breakfast buffets, this Zevro dry food dispenser is an attractive and affordable option. Although it has a smaller capacity than the previous pick and must be completely hand-washed, it has plenty of other advantages to its design, most notably there's a dial that dispenses cereal without crushing it in the process. Even better? The amount that comes out is perfectly proportioned and dispensed directly into a low-profile bowl underneath — no fidgeting with lids or pouring required. Although it's not advertised as being BPA-free, the plastic container has an airtight lid. Plus, it's made of very durable and scratch-resistant plastic and comes in other color options, as well as a double version for dispensing two different kinds of cereal side by side. In addition, you'll also get a limited 90-day warranty.

Helpful review: “I always wanted one of these. I waited because I was not sure how easy it would be to clean and dispense the cereal. Finally, I got it! It does not crush the cereal like I thought it would but the frosted mini wheat are the only cereal that breaks down a bit when you dispense. Around the knob when you clean cereal tends to get caught there but you can pick out. Other then that it looks very cool on my counter and easy for my little ones to use.”

2. The Best Large Glass Container

Storage Capacity: 100 ounces

This oversized glass canister is constructed with high-quality and durable borosilicate glass and has a bamboo lid with a food-grade silicone gasket that creates an airtight seal. Although it doesn't have any kind of spout or lip, it's still very handy as a dry food storage container because it is dishwasher-safe (though the lid should be hand-washed) and the wider opening makes it easy to pour a large bag of cereal right into the jar. Plus, it would look very attractive in a pantry or on a countertop.

Helpful review: “I had been on the hunt for better dry-food storage, and particularly for a glass jar with a bamboo/wooden lid big enough to hold an entire bag of cereal. This jar accomplishes that beautifully! There has been no lingering smell or taste which seems to be a problem with some other jars with wooden lids; hand-washed it once, let it air dry, and then emptied the cereal into it overnight, and it was just as tasteful as always the following morning.”

3. The Best Plastic Container Set

Storage Capacity: 135 ounces each

If you're in need of multiple cereal containers, this set of four from Vtopmart is a great deal. Each BPA-free plastic container is designed with an airtight, four-sided locking lid to keep food fresh — in fact, you don't even need to undo the lid to pour, just open the smaller hole on the top. Additional smart features include a slim and tall body shape for the optimal fit on a pantry shelf and an "easy-grip" edge on one side for comfortable one-hand pouring. The containers themselves are also dishwasher-safe (although the lids must be hand-washed). Plus, the set comes with different options for the trim around the lid — including multicolored (pictured), all black, and all pink— and you'll get 24 chalkboard-style stickers that you can use to label all of your dry goods. Should you need a smaller size, you can also grab this set in an 84.5-ounce version.

Helpful review: “These containers feel well-made and sturdy. The lids fit very snugly and appear to be air-right. The cereal has stayed fresh and tasty in them for two weeks now so far. The thinner side also makes the containers fit perfectly in your hand while pouring cereal from them and makes it easy for my kids to pour their own bowls now. I love that my kids can see what kind of cereal there is in each now and I can quickly and easily assess when I need to buy more. This was the perfect addition to my pantry organization project and I will likely buy more very soon!”

4. The Best Glass Set

Storage Capacity: 24 ounces, 34 ounces, 44 ounces, 61 ounces, and 64 ounces

For a complete set of different sized glass containers, look no further than this Flrolove one. You get five borosilicate glass containers, all sporting a bamboo lid with a silicone gasket that keeps the contents of the containers airtight. The containers are also dishwasher-safe (although the bamboo lids are best hand-washed) and are designed with a wide mouth for an easier pour. For the price, this set offers a lot of value.

Helpful review: "I ordered these for many reasons. Food storage for the larger ones and sourdough starter for the smaller ones. They're perfect! The tall one isn't quite tall enough for spaghetti, but there's plenty of other uses for it. I'm pleased."

6. The Best For Taking Cereal To Go

Storage Capacity: 32 ounces

This LOCK & LOCK container is a portable cereal bowl and storage container in one. Made from BPA-free plastic, it boasts a convenient handle and an airtight and leak-proof silicone lid that keeps food safely contained until you're ready to eat. Plus, it's dishwasher, freezer, and microwave-safe and the perfect size for storing or transporting a single bowl of cereal.

Helpful review: "I seem to have to eat cereal in the car way too often, so wanted something more like an adult sippy cup to handle the car dining. My hubby already stole my new bowl since he liked the handle. So ordering one more. Great design & perfect size but order two or more since they might disappear."