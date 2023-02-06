There’s nothing quite like waking up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee — but whether you’re a caffeine enthusiast or not, you can experience the cozy, invigorating scent at any time with one of the best coffee candles. Made from soy or paraffin wax, they have a warm, robust scent, and some are blended with fragrances like caramel or rum. These candles come in a wide variety of vessels, from simple jars to beautifully patterned tins.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Coffee Candles

Soy Wax Versus Paraffin Wax

A clean-burning option, soy candles typically have a longer burn time than paraffin candles, but they generally don’t throw scent quite as well, so they’re best if you’re in the market for a candle with a more subtle fragrance. And while some candles are made of pure soy wax, others are made with a blend of waxes to achieve different results. A soy candle that’s blended with softer coconut wax will produce even less soot, while one that’s mixed with harder beeswax will have a longer burning time.

On the other hand, paraffin wax tends to result in candles with strong scent throw, but the higher melting point means they’ll burn more quickly. That being said, paraffin tends to be less expensive than soy — which means you can pick up an extra-large candle at a wallet-friendly price. Just note that paraffin is a petroleum by-product that creates some soot as it burns, which could be irritating to people with sensitivities. To keep soot to a minimum, regularly trim the wick of the candle to 0.25 inch or less.

Scent

Some of the best-smelling coffee candles are relatively straightforward in their scent profiles, with simple notes like espresso or cream. Other options capitalize on additional fragrances like caramel, vanilla, and even rum. The result? Cozy, inviting candles that might remind you of your favorite coffee drinks or cocktails.

Other Things To Consider

Of course, overall appearance comes into play when shopping for the best candles. Since it’ll be living on your coffee table, shelf, or nightstand, you want to make sure you’re happy with its visual design. Some candles are poured in simple jars with a clean, minimalist label, while others come in interesting vessels that make a statement. You’ll find that quite a few of the candles below include a tight-fitting lid, which keeps out dust and debris between use while preserving the wax’s fragrance.

Most of these candles feature single cotton wicks, but a few of the larger options are designed with several wicks to enhance the scent throw while also ensuring the wax burns evenly over time. You can also opt for a wood-wick candle if you like the sound of crackling, or if you prefer to go completely smoke-free, I’ve included a set of wick-free wax melts you can use with a wax warmer.

With all that in mind, here are the best coffee candles that’ll perk up your senses.

1 An Espresso-Scented Candle In A Modern, Minimalist Vessel Lulu Candles Espresso Bean Jar Candle, 9 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon This espresso bean-scented option from Lulu Candles is ideal for those who don’t want an overly sweet fragrance. You won’t find any additional notes of caramel or mocha — just good old-fashioned black coffee. Made of a slow-burning soy wax blend, the candle comes in a minimalist black jar paired with an attractive label featuring a typewriter font. It’s available in three different sizes — note that the smallest 6-ounce size comes with a lid that protects the surface of your candle in between uses. According to a reviewer: “I really love this candle so far. We got the coffee one and it smells absolutely amazing. It’s like I walked into Starbucks. It burns slow so there isn’t wasted product. [...] Highly recommend and will be ordering more soon!!” Wax type: Soy blend (specific wax not stated) | Burn time: Varies by size (45 hours for the 9-ounce option) | Available sizes: 6 ounces, 9 ounces, 11 ounces

2 This Farmhouse-Chic Candle With A Cute Handle Milkhouse Candle Company Coffee Break Soy Candle, 22 Oz. Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a milk jug-inspired shape, this coffee-fragranced candle will fit right in with your farmhouse-chic decor. The rustic vessel — complete with a tight-fitting lid — has a carrying handle that makes it easy to move the candle from room to room (when it’s not lit, of course). In terms of scent, it’s pretty straightforward — you’ll get notes of rich, brewed coffee with just a touch of cream. This candle features a blend of soy wax and beeswax to create a slow-burning experience. According to a reviewer: “Love the look of this candle & the fact that it’s soy wax. I ordered the coffee break scent which is highly reminiscent of an actual coffee shop that grinds their own beans. VERY highly scented that I wanted to drink it.” Wax type: Soy and beeswax blend | Burn time: 120 hours | Available sizes: 22 ounces

3 A Triple-Wick Coffee Candle With A Warm, Creamy Scent 96 North Coffee Soy Candle, 12 Oz. Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you want a candle with a strong scent throw, this one from 96 North is a great option. It has three wicks that help distribute the fragrance as it burns, and since it burns evenly, it won’t crater over time. Made of 100% natural soy wax, the candle’s coffee scent is rounded out by notes of coconut milk, cream, and vanilla, emulating the ambience of a warm, bustling cafe. Not to mention, the simple caramel-colored vessel is chic and elevated. This candle even comes inside a stunning gift box, making it a great present for anyone in your life. According to a reviewer: “This candle can turn your home into a charming café parisien. The scent has beautiful notes of coffee, cream, and vanilla which linger for several hours after the candle has been extinguished.” Wax type: Soy | Burn time: 50 hours | Available sizes: 12 ounces

4 The Caramel & Coffee Candle That Comes In A Sophisticated Amber Jar Ardent Flame Caramel Coffee Bean Soy Candle, 8 Oz. Amazon $16 See On Amazon This sweet-smelling coffee candle combines an espresso bean scent with caramel to create a delicious treat for your nose. Made of 100% soy wax, the candle has a burn time of 40 hours, which is impressive considering its 8-ounce size. It comes in a sophisticated lidded amber jar, which is an aesthetically pleasing option you can reuse later for cotton swabs or bath salts. If you’re not a fan of sugary scents, you may want to try another option on the list — but if caramel macchiatos are your go-to drink order, you’ll absolutely love it. According to a reviewer: “If you love the aroma of coffee, this is the best candle EVER. I lit it for 10 mins and my whole room smells like caramel coffee. it's rich and strong, yet sweet. I highly recommend this candle! you will not be disappointed!” Wax type: Soy | Burn time: 40 hours | Available sizes: 8 ounces

5 A Rum & Coffee Candle Set In A Tin That’s Just So Pretty LOTOT Rum & Coffee Natural Soy Candle, 7.05 Oz. Amazon $14 See On Amazon The first thing you notice about his coffee-scented soy candle is its stunning floral tin and matching lid with metallic accents. Once you open it, however, you’ll be won over by the unique scent combination of coffee and rum. With a burning time of 50 hours, the 7-ounce candle doubles as a lovely piece of decor for your coffee table or shelf. And, with this candle’s wallet-friendly price, you might want to snag a couple extra as gifts for your loved ones. According to a reviewer: “I love the coffee and rum scent. It’s so strong and warm, extremely inviting. It’s nice to find a unique scent and the fact that the container it comes in is gorgeous just sweetens the deal. Definitely worth the money, highly recommend.” Wax type: Soy | Burn time: 50 hours | Available sizes: 7.05 ounces

6 This Fan-Favorite Coffee Candle With Bakery-Inspired Notes Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Candle, 22 Oz. Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s a reason Yankee Candle has become such an established and fan-favorite brand — its delightfully scented candles are generously sized and last for a long time. The brand’s Café al Fresco candle combines coffee with cinnamon and caramel, creating a cafe scent that’s warm and inviting. The massive 22-ounce paraffin candle offers an impressive 150 hours of burning time, and the glass jar comes with a tight-fitting lid for preserving the wax’s fragrance in between uses. According to a reviewer: “Yankee Candle is my favorite candle company. Beautifully designed candle jars, firm top, long lasting & wonderful scents at a good price. This was my 1st purchase of Cafe’ Al Fresco. I hoped I’d love it & did. It’s like sitting a busy coffee shop or cafe all day soaking in all the luxurious scents. If this sounds good to you then you’ll love this candle. I definitely recommend this scent!” Wax type: Paraffin | Burn time: 150 hours | Available sizes: 22 ounces

7 This Wood-Wick Coffee Candle With Hints Of Rich Cacao BARE KOLLECTIONS Bare Sundays Wooden Wick Candle, 11 Oz. Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made out of a blend of soft coconut and soy waxes, this coffee candle burns cleanly and slowly, with notes of chocolatey cacao. In place of a traditional cotton wick, the Bare Sundays candle has a wooden wick that makes a satisfying crackle as it burns. Complete with a natural wooden lid, this minimalist candle has a clean, streamlined design that blends in with any decor. It may be on the pricier side, but multiple reviewers reported it’s “worth it.” According to a reviewer: “The candle has the right amount of fragrance smells amazing. This line of candles far exceeds all others. Design, fragrance, care in packaging. The best.” Wax type: Coconut and soy blend | Burn time: 70 hours | Available sizes: 11 ounces

8 A Sophisticated Candle With Notes Of Kona Coffee, Caramel & Mocha Sweet Water Decor Fresh Coffee Candle, 9 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a complex scent that combines Kona coffee with notes of rum, caramel, and mocha, this soy-blend candle is a great pick for discerning noses that appreciate something truly unique. It comes in a simple yet elegant glass jar with a gold-tone metal lid. Measuring just 2.5 inches wide, the 9-ounce candle proves that good, delicious-smelling things can come in small packages. According to a reviewer: “I love this candle! Smells just like a fresh cup of coffee. I've been lighting it everyday in my room and I can't get enough of the delicious scent. I'll definitely be ordering more!” Wax type: Soy blend (specific wax not stated) | Burn time: 40 hours | Available sizes: 9 ounces

9 This Huge Double-Wick Candle With A Burning Time Of 170 Hours Village Candle Coffee Bean Jar Candle, 21.25 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a total burn time of up to 170 hours, this jar candle from Village Candle will last you longer than any other pick on this list — it offers great value at a wallet-friendly price. But beyond that, it smells absolutely divine. Coffee mingles with toasted pecans and tonka bean (a warm, deep scent similar to vanilla or almonds) to create a fragrance that’s both cozy and mouth-watering. The candle has two wicks, allowing the paraffin wax to melt evenly down to the base. Not to mention, the glass jar comes with a tightly sealing lid that preserves the scent of the candle when not in use. According to a reviewer: “I absolutely love this candle, it smells very strongly like a fresh brewed pot of coffee with a very slight hint of sweet caramel and I can already tell it's going to last awhile. Very large jar candle with double wicks, a great substitute to Yankee for specific scents. Definitely recommend.” Wax type: Paraffin | Burn time: 170 hours | Available sizes: 21.25 ounces

10 A Multipack Of Coffee-Scented Votives DEYBBY Scented Tea Light Candles (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to fill a few votive holders or create a centerpiece, these coffee-scented tea lights ensure that your ambient lighting smells as good as it looks. Each 100% soy candle in this 12-pack burns for a total of four hours, which is plenty of time to enjoy a leisurely night in or entertain guests at your dinner party. Since they only measure 1.5 inches in diameter, the candles offer a lot of versatility as far as where you can place them. According to a reviewer: “Smelling these candles is like smelling the freshest coffee and doughnuts-- right as you enter a doughnut shop. It's as if someone took that air and bottled it for a candle scent. Amazing and delectable.” Wax type: Soy | Burn time: 4 hours each | Available sizes: N/A