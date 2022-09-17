Forget crying over spilled milk — accidentally spilling your favorite cup of joe is the actual worst. To help, you’ll want to get your hands on the best coffee mugs for people who knock over drinks. These mugs boast features that can keep your beverage upright to begin with or that keep spills to a minimum if they do happen to tip over — and some mugs combine elements to do both. Beyond that, you’ll want to choose a coffee mug in a style, size, and material that meets your needs and desires, whether you’re enjoying your coffee from the comfort of your home or sipping while on the go.

Features To Look For When Choosing A Coffee Mug You Won’t Spill

To prevent spills, you’ll want to choose either a mug that’s difficult to knock over in the first place or a mug that will contain liquids even if it’s knocked over:

Products with an extra-wide base or a bottom-heavy design will be much tougher to tip, making it more likely that your drink will remain in an upright position even if you accidentally bump it. An anti-skid bottom can help with this as well, and some coffee mugs even feature a suction bottom that makes them virtually impossible to tip over on smooth surfaces.

In the case that your cup does accidentally topple over, an option with a lid will keep messes to a minimum. Many mugs offer slider lids or flip-cap lids to help prevent coffee from splashing out if gently knocked, and some even automatically close so you don't have to remember to close the lid between sips. If you're looking for something that won't drip when closed, opt for a leak-proof lid; the manufacturer should indicate whether or not a mug is designed to be leak-proof, and Amazon reviews can give you additional insights as well.

Other Coffee Mug Considerations

Material

Stainless steel is a common option for travel coffee mugs since it’s practically unbreakable — however, the downside is that it’s not microwave safe and is only sometimes dishwasher safe. This material can impact the flavor of your coffee, too.

Lightweight plastic coffee mugs are usually the most budget-friendly buy, and they’re often both microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Plastic typically isn’t as durable in the long run, though, and tends to be more prone to scratches.

Ceramic is a popular material for coffee mugs since it won’t affect the taste of your drink, and it is often dishwasher and microwave safe. Be cautious though — this material can chip more easily than stainless steel. (Note: I didn’t include any glass coffee mugs on this list, since they’re more prone to shattering when knocked over or dropped.)

Style & Size

Travel coffee mugs are designed for use on-the-go with a tall, slender shape that’ll fit well in a cup holder. Coffee mugs for use at home or work are often shorter and wider. Either of these styles can have a handle, though that’s almost always the case for the latter option.

Also pay attention to the capacity of the mug. Smaller picks can usually hold around 10 or so ounces, while larger coffee mugs can hold 20 ounces or more.

Finally, coffee mugs that are insulated will keep hot drinks warm for longer periods of time. They’ll keep cold drinks chilled for longer as well.

Shop The Best Coffee Mugs For People Who Knock Over Drinks

1. The Fan-Favorite Travel Coffee Mug With A Leak-Proof Lid

Pros:

Has more than 80,000 Amazon reviews

Automatic locking lid keeps things worry-free

Keeps drinks hot up to 5 hours, cold up to 12 hours

Available in a wide range of styles and sizes options

Con:

Mug is hand wash only (lid is dishwasher safe, though)

This travel coffee mug from Contigo is an overwhelming favorite on Amazon — boasting an incredible 70,000-plus five-star reviews — and it’s likely because it’s packed with features that are impossible not to love. For one, the mug’s lid is leak-proof to prevent spills, plus it easily opens with the push of a button and locks automatically back in place when you’re done drinking. The vacuum insulation ensures your drinks will stay hot for a long time (or cold, in the case of iced coffee). Choose from a whopping 38 color options, some of which have a handle for easy carrying, should that be of interest.

One reviewer wrote: “Best coffee cup on earth (and i have tried a LOT of them)! If you have EVER knocked over /spilled your favorite beverage, you owe it to yourself to buy one of these. Knock it over, tip upside down and shake it. It does not spill a drop. This is maybe the sixth one of these i have purchased (gifts, etc.).”

Anti-spill feature: Automatic locking lid | Made of: Stainless steel | Capacity: 14, 16, 20, or 20 ounces | Dishwasher safe: No (lid is dishwasher safe, but the mug isn’t) | Microwave safe: No | Insulated: Yes | Fits most cup holders: Yes | Available styles: 42 (including two-packs)

2. The Best Travel Mug That Suctions To Surfaces

Pros:

Bottom of the mug suctions in place

Slim design fits inside most cup holders

Con:

Only suctions on smooth surfaces

Boasting more than 2,600-plus reviews on Amazon — and a solid 4.3-star rating overall — the Mighty Mug travel coffee mug is a popular pick for those who are accident prone. That’s because it features a unique bottom that is designed to trap a small amount of air, creating a suction effect and making it nearly impossible to knock over. Made from BPA-plastic, this pick features a screw top lid with a flip cap that pops open for drinking.

This coffee mug is also available in a stainless steel option and a tumbler version with a straw that’s ideal for iced drinks.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought this for a coworker because her and I were both notorious for knocking over her coffee cup. [...] She's showed if off to customers and even tempts them to try and knock it over. No one has yet succeeded!”

Anti-spill feature: Suction-cup bottom and flip-cap lid | Material: Plastic | Capacity: 12 or 16 ounces | Dishwasher safe: Yes | Microwave safe: No | Insulated: Yes | Fits most cup holders: Yes | Available colors: 8

3. The Best Durable Stainless Steel Coffee Mug With A Handle

Pros:

Wide base and nonslip bottom make it harder to tip over

Double-walled insulation effectively maintains the temperature of drinks

Durable construction

Con:

6.6-inch-wide design (including the handle) makes it less travel friendly than other options

With an exterior that’s made from 18/8 stainless steel, this Stanley coffee mug is as tough as they come — should you accidentally drop it, it’s nearly impossible to break! But the plusses don’t end there. The coffee mug boasts a wide base plus a nonslip bottom, both of which help to prevent it from getting tipped over. The lid screws on tight for security, and the flip cap pops open when it’s time to enjoy your beverage. The double-walled constructions can keep keep beverages hot for up to 4 hours, cold for up to 6 hours, and iced for up to a whopping 24 hours. Another plus is that this mug has an extra-large capacity of 20 ounces to hold plenty of your favorite beverage.

One reviewer wrote: “LOVE this. I’m a daycare provider and never get to finish my coffee before it’s cold or gets knocked over. This has solved both of those problems.”

Anti-spill features: Extra-wide, nonslip base and flip-cap lid | Material: Stainless steel | Capacity: 20 ounces | Dishwasher safe: Yes (except lid) | Microwave safe: No | Insulated: Yes | Fits most cup holders: No | Available colors: 2

4. The Best Budget Travel Mug With An Extra-Wide Base

Pros:

Low profile, extra-wide base, and nonslip bottom keep the mug in place

Can be microwaved

Costs less than $15

Con:

Plastic not as durable in the long run

The extra-wide, flat base of this coffee mug makes it very difficult to knock over — though should that happen, the spill-resistant slider lid (which you can spin closed between sips) can help to keep messes to a minimum. The sizable handle makes this coffee mug easy to drink from. And the high gloss finish and fairly large range of color options means you’ll surely find your new favorite mug for your desk among the bunch.

One reviewer wrote: “Great mug for coffee. I seem to never finish my coffee and I just put it in the microwave to reheat. Love the wide flat bottom. I never knock it over.”

Anti-spill features: Extra-wide, nonslip base and slider lid | Made of: Plastic | Capacity: 16 ounces | Dishwasher safe: Yes (top rack) | Microwave safe: Yes | Insulated: Yes | Fits most cup holders: No | Available colors: 7

5. A Bottom-Heavy Ceramic Coffee Mug (That’s Handmade, Too)

Pros:

Bottom-heavy, wide-based design for stability

Hand-crafted

Con:

On the heavy and bulky side

If you’re looking for a coffee cup that’s high in quality, this handmade mug is calling your name — and yes, it’s also a great option for those that tend to knock over their mugs due to its wide, bottom-heavy design. Made from ceramic, this pick is available in six different colored designs. It’s not meant for travel, but it would make an excellent addition to your at-home or office mug collection.

One reviewer wrote: “My dad loves his new cup. [...] I bought because he is elderly and constantly spills his coffee By knocking over the cup, and this cup is heavy on the bottom just as described. He hasn’t been able to knock it over yet! It is a beautiful and helpful addition!”

Anti-spill features: Bottom-heavy design and wide base | Material: Ceramic | Capacity: 16 ounces | Dishwasher safe: Yes | Microwave safe: Yes | Insulated: No | Fits most cup holders: No | Available colors: 10

6. The Best Stainless Steel Coffee Mug With A Magnetic, Leak-Proof Lid

Pros:

Magnetic lid that’s leak-proof

Nonslip bottom provides traction

Cons:

Mug must be hand-washed (but lid is dishwasher safe)

The BrüMate Toddy won’t spill a drop of your precious coffee when it’s closed, no matter how much you knock it over — and Amazon reviewers have confirmed as much. The key design element is the leak-proof lid that’s actually magnetic for security. (The lid doesn’t close on its own, though, FYI.) Made from sturdy stainless steel, the mug boasts an easy-to-hold handle and a nonslip bottom prevents it from sliding around.

One reviewer wrote: “I've had this in my bag, knocked it over, laid it on it's side, turned it upside down and NO LEAKS! Keeps my drinks nice and toasty. It's well worth the money spent.”

Anti-spill feature: Nonslip bottom and magnetized, leak-proof flip-cap lid | Material: Stainless steel | Capacity: 16 ounces | Dishwasher safe: No (except lid) | Microwave safe: No | Insulated: Yes | Fits most cup holders: No | Available colors: 13

7. The Best Budget Ceramic Mug

Pros:

Budget-friendly option

Wide base

Low-profile is sturdy and fits nicely under single-cup coffee makers, according to shoppers

Con:

Some reviewers have reported that the colors look duller than in the photos

With a price tag of just $12, this Bosmarlin ceramic coffee mug is certainly a steal — and Amazon reviewers adore it, too, giving it a 4.7-star rating overall on the site after over 5,000 reviews. The 18-ounce mug is a good buy for those that tend to knock over drinks because it has a wide bottom and overall low profile that make it much less likely to tip. Choose from a single mug or an even more budget-friendly two-pack — each mug will be just $10 that way.

One reviewer wrote: “The mugs were very sturdy and as a bonus. are very hard to tip over and spill.”

Anti-spill feature: Wide base and low profile | Material: Ceramic | Capacity: 18 ounces | Dishwasher safe: Yes | Microwave safe: Yes | Insulated: No | Fits most cup holders: No | Available colors: 12

