Daily journaling can be a great way to set goals, support wellness, or just record thoughts and memories. The best daily journals address your unique wants and needs with enough pages for weeks, months, or years of use. Journals can also come with their own design, approaches, and philosophies — such as bullet journaling, purpose planning, and daily gratitude — so you can choose the features that will keep you motivated to return to them day after day.

What To Look For When Considering Daily Journals

When shopping for a daily journal, it’s good to start with your goals. Some journals are purpose-driven, with a focus on productivity and organization. These include calendars, to-do lists, habit trackers, and monthly, weekly, and daily planning to help you keep your life and activities in order. Other journals concentrate on gratitude, positive affirmations, and mental wellness. These can feature guided writing prompts and daily questions, or can be backed by a particular philosophy or school of thought. Alternatively, some journals are centered around a specific experience, like traveling, dreaming, creativity, or health and meal preparation. Or you might say that you want all or none of these things for your daily journal. In that case, you can go with a flexible BuJo (blank bullet journal) and format it the way you want.

Next, consider how many pages you want in one journal. Some options have enough pages for three months, while others are designed to last you up to five years — but, the more pages, the bulkier the journal will be. Additionally, some include pre-filled dates while others are undated and allow you to fill them in yourself. Below I’ve indicated how long each journal should last and if it's dated or undated, so you can pick the style that suits you best.

Finally, think about whether you’d prefer a softcover or hardcover and a spiral-bound or sewn-bound design. With those considerations in mind, scroll on for the best daily journals on Amazon that can help you feel inspired and benefit your mental health.

1. A Wildly Popular Productivity Planner For 1 Year

Pros:

Over 20,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Available in 19 colors

Includes stickers and pen holder

Cons:

Monthly and weekly spreads are separate from each other

With over 20,000 reviews and a solid 4.6-star rating, the Legend Planner is a popular one-year journal. It walks you through 50 dreams and life goals, and then breaks it down into one-year goals, 3-month goals, and daily rituals to strategize the achievement of the objectives. There are monthly sections with reflections and weekly layouts with to-do lists and a habit tracker. And since it’s undated, you can start whenever you like or stop if you need to and pick it up again. Stickers are included. Plus, there’s a pen holder, illustrated user guide, vegan leather hardcover, and thick pearl white paper that can stand up to fountain pens. Monthly sections are grouped together separately from the weekly sections, but the three bookmarks help to make the flipping back and forth a little easier.

According to a reviewer: “I absolutely love these planners. Just bought my second year. They not only ALLOW me to keep up with everything, they PUSH me to do more. Has helped with some of my anxiety with the vision boards. Helps me stay on track with goals. Has plenty of space so I can use it as a day planner PLUS a miniature journal. My only concern is that they will stop producing them. I really love the design and it has been forever since I have been able to find a planner I can even stay focused enough on for daily use.”

Dimensions: 5.5 x 8.3 inches | Duration: 1 year | Dated: No | Cover: Hardcover | Number of Pages: Not specified

2. A Cult-Favorite Affirmation Journal With A Lot Of Cursing

Pros:

Over 23,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

128 pages of activities and positive affirmations

Cons:

Prompts may not be for everyone

If you’re looking for a journal that leads you through daily positive affirmations and cathartic activities — and is backed by a stellar 4.7-star rating after over 23,000 reviews — then Zen as F*ck is a great pick. It promises to “banish the bullsh*t” and help you “learn how to rise, shine, and kick ass.” This is just a taste of some of the language used in the journal, which may not be for everyone. However, one fan reports that it “inspires my warrior self to keep going.” There are activities on every page, so if you did one every day, this journal could last you four months, and it’s available in paperback or spiral bound.

According to a reviewer: “Super cute journal. Each page made me smile. It’s a nice daily journal that is a quick reminder to pause and reflect for a few minutes and enjoy your life.”

Dimensions: 5.63 x 7.58 inches | Duration: Unspecified | Dated: No | Cover: Paperback or Spiral-Bound | Number of Pages: 128

3. Writer’s Choice: A 6-Month Purpose Planner

Pros:

Available in eight colors

Includes 93 blank, dot-grid note pages with a notes index

Breaks down big goals into monthly, weekly, and daily plans

Define your roles and list the goals in those areas

Cons:

Daily appointment lines are small

I first started using the six-month Roterunner Purpose Planner when it was recommended by a Bustle editor, and ever since then, I’ve been a big fan (that’s double Bustle approval). The layout is simple and engaging, and I find myself keeping up with it daily. There’s a monthly section immediately followed by the weekly layout that breaks down all elements of your daily routine, from work, passions, friends, self-care, habit tracking, and even your sleep and water intake. For notes, doodles, lists, or anything else, there are dotted grid pages after every weekly spread (equalling 93 pages total). There’s also a section to define your roles and goals in life, plus a reading list, bucket list, and self-care checklist to round out the other aspects of your life. The paper is ivory-colored and thick, and I’ve never had a pen or highlighter smudge or bleed through. The planner here is vegan leather and softcover with an accordion pocket, two ribbon bookmarks, and an elastic band closure, but hardcover options are also available.

According to a reviewer: “This planner has all the things! It has your morning focus items, a place to write all of your schedule between 6 AM and 6 PM, your evening focus items, all of your to do list for several areas of your life, even a to-don’t area, tracking daily habits that you want to observe, ways that you self-care daily, and then a journal box to write about your week and memorable things that happened. And then between each week they were blank pages so you can take notes, Attach receipts, make drawings, etc. As well as monthly planners and bucket list, reading goals, and other year long life events. It has at all!”

Dimensions: 9.84 x 7.48 inches | Duration: 6 months | Dated: No | Cover: Softcover or Hardcover | Number of Pages: 192

4. A Bullet Journal Kit To Customize Your Own Daily Journal

Pros:

Over 2,900 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Available in 12 colors

Includes stickers, markers, stencils, and washi tape

Features an index and page numbers

Cons:

Reviewers report the pages could be thicker

For a daily journal with a more DIY feel, this dotted bullet journal kit is a perfect place to start. It has everything you’ll need to create your customized layouts: 15 colored pens, five pieces of reusable stencils, six sticker sheets, six washi tapes, and one black pen. The pages are numbered, and there’s an index to keep track of what’s where, plus two ribbon bookmarks, a pen holder, and an inside pocket. It’s hardcover and available in 12 colors, with an elastic band closure and rounded corners. And since it lays flat, designing and drawing from page to page is a breeze. Reviewers report that the paper could be thicker, so they don’t recommend using Sharpies.

According to a reviewer: “Very nice bullet journal, sturdy pages for daily use. Quality is good when compared to others in this category. Pages stay open and paper heavy enough for a lesser bleed through depending on ink choice. Nice finish to draw on.”

Dimensions: 5.7 x 8.2 inches | Duration: Up to you | Dated: No | Cover: Hardcover | Number of Pages: 224

5. A Large, 18-Month Daily Journal

Pros:

Over 3,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Includes stickers

Can be used for 18 months

Tabbed dividers

Cons:

Can only be used from August 2022 — January 2024

If you’re looking for a daily planner that goes further than one year, this 18-month journal is for you. It has layouts for monthly, weekly, and daily planning, plus tabs that make it easy to find your place. There are also monthly to-do lists, task and goal tracking, and lined pages for freestyle notes. Just be aware that the pages are dated, so you have to use the journal during a specific time frame. It’s spiral bound and available with different messages on the hardcover, like “Organized Chaos” or “Make the Dream Happen,” and includes an elastic band closure.

According to a reviewer: “This is literally the best planner I have ever owned. It goes everywhere with me. It had a month view as well as a weekly view broken down into daily. There’s a to-do list part at the beginning of each month and tabs to help you find the month you are looking for with ease.”

Dimensions: 9 x 9.5 inches | Duration: 18 Months | Dated: Yes | Cover: Spiral-Bound Hardcover | Number of Pages: 144, according to a reviewer

6. A 3-Month Daily Planner For Productivity

Pros:

Over 8,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Includes six informational e-books on goals and productivity

Monthly, weekly, and daily planning, review, and focus

Cons:

Only available in three colors

The Panda Planner is designed to make you more productive on several different levels. For the month, you can plan, review, and choose a monthly focus and habit to commit to. On a weekly level, you can review, plan, set goals, and break down projects. And when it comes to your daily routine, you can set priorities and review the day in the morning and the evening. There’s even a video start guide to help you get the most efficient experience from the planner, as well as six e-books filled with information on goals, procrastination, and more. There’s an inner pocket, three ribbon bookmarks, an elastic band closure, and vegan hardcover. Just note that it only covers 90 days, but it’s undated, so you can use it whenever you like.

According to a reviewer: “Of course, people who love to make lists and use planners would love this product. I am not one of those people. I have been using the planner for a week now, have been able to be consistent, and can honestly say that this is the FIRST PLANNER that I have ENJOYED using! [...] But, all the planners and schemes I have tried I have failed at, until Panda Planner. By failed, I mean "used it once and forgot about it". Panda Planner has made me feel successful, even though I haven't had to work very hard at it.”

Dimensions: 5 x 8.25 inches | Duration: 3 months | Dated: No | Cover: Hardcover | Number of Pages: 220, according to a reviewer

7. A Line-A-Day Memory Book For 5 Years

Pros:

Over 3,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Manageable format; just write a few lines a day

Reflect on change and progress over a 5-year span

Cons:

Some reviewers find the lines too small

For five-year plans and progress reflection, this hardcover memory book is an ideal choice. It starts on January 1, and each page includes an entry for five successive years (the years are blank, so you can use it during any years you like). You can track daily activities, record special moments, and then see how those details change throughout the years. And with just a few lines every day, it’s a minimal time commitment. One reviewer suggests: “Alternate pen color from year to year. Makes the entries really stand out from each other when you're going back down memory lane.” The journal is surprisingly compact, with a canvas cover, and features a ribbon bookmark to keep your place.

According to a reviewer: “For my purposes, this journal is the exact right size. It is sturdy and well made and I expect it to hold up nicely for 5 years. [...] The page arrangement in general is compact and wasted space is minimal. I’m ready to buy the next one now, but I need to see if I can actually be diligent and fill this one first. I am doing much better so far than I ever did with a regular journal. I just don’t have that much to document on a daily basis, so this format works very well for me.”

Dimensions: ​​4 x 6.5 inches | Duration: 5 years | Dated: Partially | Cover: Hardcover | Number of Pages: 372

8. A 13-Week Goal-Oriented Planner

Pros:

Over 2,300 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Based on the idea that it takes 13 weeks to set a goal and follow it through

Features three goal templates

Designed to overcome procrastination and increase productivity

Cons:

Weekly and daily goals are separate from each other

According to the BestSelf journal, it can take just 13 weeks to set and implement a new goal, and that amount of time provides an increased chance of success, room to pivot, and quadrupled output. With that in mind, the journal gives you space to prioritize three goals with templates, weekly planning and reflection, habit tracking, goal tracking, daily gratitude, and motivational quotes. The layout is designed to optimize your time and get the most out of your day with positive change. You have weekly objectives, deadlines, and a review section to comment on lessons learned, and there are 15 blank pages in the back for extra notes or thoughts. It’s hardcover (and available in six colors) with an elastic band closure, plus white ivory paper that’s fountain pen friendly and smudge-proof.

According to a reviewer: “I personally build in 30 minutes when I get to work to fill out the entire daily planner section, and it has not only made me feel less stressed and overwhelmed by giving me a task list, but has allowed me to keep my daily, weekly, and long term goals front and center. The daily "grateful for" section has helped me keep the "reason I do it" in the front of my mind.”

Dimensions: 5.75 x 8.5 inches | Duration: 13 Weeks | Dated: No | Cover: Hardcover | Number of Pages: 239, according to a reviewer

9. A Daily Journal With To-Do Lists

Pros:

Over 3,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Includes daily to-do lists, health and fitness tracker, meal planner, and appointments

Cons:

No monthly planner section

Instead of focusing on long-term goals or purposes, this to-do list notebook features the same daily template to keep you focused on what you need to get done in the day. There’s space for notes, health and fitness tracking, meal planning, and appointments, plus motivational quotes and space for a gratitude practice. It’s a spiral-bound hardcover with an elastic band closure, an inside pocket, and tear-away pages if you need to take one on the go. There are no dates, but if you use each page daily, it should last you up to four months.

According to a reviewer: “Use it daily right now!! I’m super picky about planners and usually like a lot of separate boxes for different lists. Definitely hit the mark for me! My art quality highlighters/markers do NOT bleed through. Paper is thick and planner has handled multiple transports. Nice planner for those who like bullet journaling but don’t have time to create daily pages!! (Aka: me).”

Dimensions: 8.5 x 6.4 inches | Duration: 4 months | Dated: No | Cover: Spiral-Bound Hardcover | Number of Pages: 120

10. A Daily Wellness Journal That Takes Just 5 Minutes A Day

Pros:

Over 11,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Includes writing cues and prompts

Divided into a morning and evening section to start and end the day

Available in six colors

Cons:

Reviewers report the pages easily fall out

It can take just minutes to start a daily journaling practice with The Five Minute Journal. You begin with daily appreciation in the morning with three simple questions (like “what would make today great?”) and then end with self-reflection to note the day’s positive experiences and focus on tomorrow (like, “what did I learn today?”). There are also weekly challenges, daily highlights, daily affirmations, and self-reflection to keep improving your daily confidence for up to six months. It’s made with recycled, sustainably sourced paper with a natural linen hardcover (available in six colors), plus a ribbon bookmark.

According to a reviewer: “The biggest difference between this product and others is that you come back in the evening to reflect on your day. I've tried gratitude journaling before where you simply write down 3 things you're grateful for. But then it's out of sight out of mind. Coming back in the evening to reflect on the beautiful moments of your day, however small they may have been, allows me to fall asleep each night with my heart full. No matter what negative things happened in my day, those are all pushed aside after my practice. And I notice that during the day, it's very hard for anything to get under my skin. I combine this with daily meditation and it has become a non-negotiable part of my daily routine. I would HIGHLY recommend this to anyone who is interested in shifting their mindset towards life.”

Dimensions: 8.7 x 5.1 inches | Duration: 6 months | Dated: No | Cover: Hardcover | Number of Pages: 267, according to a reviewer

11. A Daily Journal That Also Tracks Your Habits

Pros:

Over 4,500 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Divided into a morning and evening section to start and end the day

Available in six colors

Includes a habit tracker and five weekly questions

Comes with the 35-page e-book on morning routine

Cons:

Habit tracker is separate from the daily pages

It takes just three minutes in the morning and three minutes in the evening to start daily journaling with The 6-Minute Diary (similar to the 5-Minute Journal). But what makes this journal a little different is the five weekly questions and good deed tracking to review and reflect on. The diary also includes a 70-page introduction that gives strategies, tips, and examples for implementing the diary and a 35-page e-book called “The Golden Morning Routine” to give you inspiration. More than that, you get habit tracking, daily, weekly, and morning routine tracking, and a space for notes at the end. The diary is hardcover (available in six colors), and one reviewer notes that it should last five to seven months.

According to a reviewer: “I so love this journal! I really appreciated the mini book at the beginning with data and stats on habits and positive thoughts. Resonated with so much of it. The layout of the book makes it really impossible to NOT complete each day. I am loving the daily reflection at night, especially. That's something I've never tried before and it's made drifting off to sleep much easier vs me focusing on my to-do list for the next day.”

Dimensions: 8.66 x 5.59 inches | Duration: 5 to 7 months, according to a reviewer | Dated: No | Cover: Hardcover | Number of Pages: 220-Page Diary, 70-Page Introduction

12. A 1-Year Gratitude Journal

Pros:

Over 27,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Focuses on daily gratitude

Simple prompts

Budget-friendly

Cons:

No areas for monthly or long-term reflection

This gratitude journal is available in softcover or spiral bound and is a great way to celebrate and focus on the good aspects of your life. Each week’s spread has space to write three things you’re grateful for and a weekly checkpoint with an inspirational quote. There are no areas for monthly or long-term reflection, but you do get an appreciation for what you value week to week. The layout features the same writing and gratitude prompts, which some reviewers loved, but others felt weren’t challenging enough. It’s up to you what you prefer, but at a price tag under $10, it’s worth a try.

According to a reviewer: “I’ve been writing down 3 things I’m grateful for every morning for a couple of weeks and it’s the most amazing way to start a day. It’s quick and easy and sets my mind set on positive things. I really look forward to it every day. I like how this journal is laid out with one inspirational quote plus a spot for writing your 3 things each day - spread out on two pages that you see when your book is open so you can reflect on an entire week. The book is well done and super easy to use and make a part of my daily routine.”

Dimensions: 6 x 9 inches | Duration: 1 year | Dated: No | Cover: Paperback or Spiral-Bound | Number of Pages: 118

13. A Daily Journal For 13 Weeks Of Habit Tracking & Meal Prep

Pros:

Available in 12 colors

Space for gratitude and positive thoughts

Sections for meal prep and fitness tracking

Includes planner stickers and a pen holder loop

Cons:

No daily or weekly notes section

The Life & Apples Wellness Planner is a daily journal with space to pursue physical and mental wellness goals, along with meal planning. There are daily pages for you to focus on sunlight, air, water, joy, and sleep while writing down daily activities, thoughts, gratitude, and more. In the weekly review section, you can reflect on your successes, insights, and potential areas for improvement while tracking any desired health goals and habits. You can also plan your month and celebrate progress with stickers. It’s a hardcover (available in 12 colors) and includes an e-package with e-books and downloadable templates to print a weekly meal planner, healthy recipes, a weekly fitness planner, and a complete guide to plan and prep meals. The journal is formatted for 90 days but doesn’t include blank spaces for daily or weekly notes.

According to a reviewer: “I'm not really a journaler, but I wanted an easy way to focus on and celebrate meeting health goals. [...] What sealed the deal was alongside the space to log meals and activity, the inclusion of a daily check ins on gratitude and positive thoughts as well as the check to get "Sunlight and Air" and "Joy & Fun." Living a mostly WFH lifestyle, those two last two categories are goals I really want to focus on. When the journal arrived, it was everything I hoped for and more. It's more attractive than I thought. Quality cover, thick pages, easy to write in, built-in ribbon bookmarks, a pouch for storage in the back. I LOVE the spaces dedicated for setting goals, for a monthly log, the daily details, and weekly progress tracking. For me, it's perfectly organized and balanced in its approach. It's really everything I was looking for!”

Dimensions: 8.2 x 5.5 inches | Duration: 13 Weeks | Dated: No | Cover: Hardcover | Number of Pages: Not specified

14. A 1-Year Planner With A Mind Map & Vision Board

Pros:

Over 7,600 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Includes a mind map and vision board to visualize goals

Includes stickers and a pen loop

Designed to set short- and long-term goals

Cons:

Monthly and weekly spreads are separate from each other

Ribbon bookmarks are the same color

The Simple Elephant daily planner is designed to use your left and right brain thinking to inspire your short- and long-term goals. Write out and analyze your thoughts with the mind map and visualize the images that will lead you to success with the vision board. There isn’t a daily timeline to precisely schedule your day, but there are monthly and weekly layouts with lots of space to articulate your goals, reflections, notes, and affirmations. The leatherette cover has a soft feel and is available in five colors. The journal also features thick, no-bleed paper, an inner pocket, pen loop, elastic band closure, and three ribbon bookmarks.

According to a reviewer: “I love this planner!! I enjoy being able to fill it out myself and I realized that writing allows me to remember my schedule and life better and I use the remaining space of the daily spots for journal and thoughts.”

Dimensions: 8.3 x 5.9 inches | Duration: 1 year | Dated: No | Cover: Hardcover | Number of Pages: 58

15. A Zen Buddhist Guided Journal For A Year

Pros:

Over 2,500 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Designed to build a mindful daily practice

Includes writing prompts for self-reflection and self-exploration

Cons:

Journal begins in the spring season

A Year of Zen is exactly what it sounds like — a 52-week guided journal created by Zen priest and teacher Bonnie Myotai Treace. With writing prompts for deep self-reflection and self-exploration, beginners and experienced practitioners alike can get started on a path of growth. There are questions and calls to action towards reverence, being a curious human, and articulating your thoughts and feelings. One fan raves: “Literally forces me to go into my consequences and be aware of my own existence.” The journal is undated, but Week 1 of the journey starts in the spring and then will last an entire year. Featured here is paperback, but you can also get a hardcover if you prefer.

According to a reviewer: “If you don’t like writing in a diary about your day, this is for you. I really enjoy the prompts, and they are not too difficult to complete. I also enjoy that it does not have a required date on each page so it allows for more freedom. I will say that I would appreciate more room to write, but small handwriting will be perfect. (I was also impressed with the quality of the book itself).”

Dimensions: 6 x 9 inches | Duration: 1 year | Dated: No | Cover: Paperback, Hardcover, Or Spiral-Bound | Number of Pages: 176 pages

16. A Daily Journal For Stoic Reflection

Pros:

Each week features a Stoic practice with related questions

Includes morning and evening reflection pages with different daily prompts

Cons:

Not enough room to answer questions fully for some

This hardcover daily journal is guided by the principles of Stoicism. What does that mean exactly? Well, Stoicism is a school of thought that was popular in Greek and Roman antiquity and is characterized by tranquility and a strong moral code. There’s a helpful introduction in the journal that explains all this, but its aims are inner peace, clarity, and efficiency. The journal features space for morning and evening notes and a weekly Stoic practice with questions and prompts to inspire reflection and how to incorporate it into your life. You don’t need to know anything about Stoicism to effectively engage with the journal, but several reviewers have found The Daily Stoic to be a helpful companion piece.

According to a reviewer: “I love the idea of journaling but on my own have had a hard time getting started. i love the intros and the prompts... I have plenty to write about and I find it a very satisfying exercise and a good start & end to my day. Thank you to the authors for relaying the messages of the Stoics in modern terms. Although I loved philosophy 101 in college, in my everyday busy life I would never have gone out of my way to try to decipher these old texts and try to figure out what it all means.”

Dimensions: 5.76 x 8.52 inches | Duration: 1 year | Dated: Yes | Cover: Hardcover | Number of Pages: 336

17. A Daily Journal For When You’re Traveling

Pros:

Tabs for long trips, short trips, trip memories, and wish list

Includes stickers

Cons:

Reviewers report the pages could be thicker

A bit pricey

When you’re on a trip and want to remember every detail of every day, this Moleskine Traveler’s Journal is the way to go. One reviewer raves, “Just the right amount of blank and prompted pages.” There are 400 pages, so this journal can last a few long and short trips and includes areas for trip memories and a wishlist. Plus, it’s a Moleskine so it has that classic look: leather-like hardcover, ivory pages, elastic band closure, inside pocket, and two ribbon bookmarks. And if you’d like other options, this is part of the Moleskine Passion series, so you can get journals for recipes, wine, film and TV, wellness, and more, all within the same Amazon listing.

According to a reviewer: “I find this helpful for remembering places I’ve stayed and restaurants and various sites my gray matter seems to forget as the years pass. My goal is to fill this book before my graceful exit. I am a big moleskin fan so you won’t hear a negative word from me. Love this particular book and also my annual calendars and notebooks I’ve accumulated over the past decades.”

Dimensions: 5 x 8.25 inches | Duration: Depends on your travels | Dated: No | Cover: Hardcover | Number of Pages: 400

18. A Daily Dream Journal

Pros:

Includes a symbol dictionary to help decipher dreams

Includes space for the date and dream description

Cons:

No bookmark ribbon

Granted, you can write your dreams down in any blank notebook, but what sets this hardcover dream journal apart is the inclusion of an illustrated symbol dictionary that can help you interpret your dreams as you record them. One reviewer raves, “I love the breakdown & drawings of different dream symbols, it's really helpful to have as reference when working with the many layers that our dreams carry.” The layout is simple, just fill in the date and write down your dream. Along the way, there are prompts to think about as you record, plus a short intro on the science of sleep and dreaming. The pages are undated, but if you use the journal daily, it should last about four to five months.

According to a reviewer: “I use the book in the morning to jot down notes from my dreams. There's a guide to help you to decode your dream to reflect on what you can learn from it. The book is really beautiful, with stunning artwork. I keep it on display on my bedside table. I'm definitely going to give this book as a gift to friends. The quality is top notch.”

Dimensions: 6.21 x 8.27 inches | Duration: 4 - 5 months (if used daily) | Dated: No | Cover: Hardcover | Number of Pages: 160

19. A Daily Creativity Journal

Pros:

Over 4,400 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Features daily art activities

Includes inspiring quotes, supportive prompts, and exercises to encourage reflection

Cons:

Art supplies aren’t included

According to some reviewers, the pages are too thin for watercolors, and markers can bleed through to the next page

If you’d like to do something creative every day but don’t know where to start, this paperback creativity journal is just the answer. For artists and non-artists alike, there’s a variety of exercises to help you explore your feelings through art and express your imaginative side. From simple tasks like drawing shapes and lines to more mindful activities like coloring, painting, and life drawing, there’s an activity for every day of the year, plus inspiring quotes and supportive prompts. Art supplies aren’t included, but you can find a starter kit right here. And if you’d like more in the “365 Days” series, there’s also Drawing, Nature, and Creativity for added expression.

According to a reviewer: “Absolutely wonderful! This book is so easy to follow and full of simple colorful prompts. I love how the author's examples stir my creativity in a fun, easy going way. This book has thick pages which allow for light watercolor washes and markers. Definitely one of the highest quality books made. [...] There's also a numbered calendar to mark off with each prompt encouraging daily art. This book helps people like me get into a routine of daily art and helps provide simple yet beautiful and fun ideas.”

Dimensions: 6.75 x 8.45 inches | Duration: 1 year | Dated: No | Cover: Paperback | Number of Pages: 352