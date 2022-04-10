When you’re working up a sweat at home, a good fan can cool you down and help you focus on your workout. The best fans for a home gym serve suit your space and needs in terms of style, size, and adjustability. And be sure you get a fan that fits comfortably in your home gym without interfering with your workouts, whether that means opting for a fan that doesn’t sit on the floor, or simply a floor fan with a narrow footprint. You’ll also want to make sure you have a range of speed settings and that you can direct your fan where you need it. A pivoting head, height-adjustable design, or clip-on style are great for targeted air, but if you’ll be moving around the space, an oscillating fan might give you better coverage.

To find the best fan for your specific gym setup, consider which style will work best:

For a fan that definitely won’t get in your way while you’re working out , opt for a fan that be mounted on the wall or a clip-on fan you can attach to an exercise machine or piece of furniture for more targeted airflow. Clip-on fans are usually personal-sized and battery-operated, so they’re super portable, though generally they only cover a very small area.

If your workouts tend to take up a lot of space rather than staying on a specific section of the room, a tower fan or pedestal fan might be a good pick. They do take up some floor space, but they often oscillate, providing wider coverage and more comprehensive airflow. Tower fans are tall and narrow, so they can be placed in tight corners, and pedestal fans often have adjustable heights if that's something you require.

For focused airflow that'll take up some floor or table real estate, consider a floor or table fan. These fans come in a range of sizes, with floor fans often featuring a bigger footprint and better airflow than smaller table fans. Certain floor fans are also known as industrial fans for their rugged construction, typically larger size, and more powerful motor, which makes them ideal for ventilation in larger home gyms. Both floor and table fans tend to pivot so you can focus the air on a specific spot, and either one might prove incredibly convenient depending on the layout of your space.

No matter which style you choose, extra features can also make your fan more convenient. Some fans have built-in outlets and USB ports to charge your phone or connect any other devices that use a USB plug. Certain fans can also be controlled via remote control so you can change settings from across the room. Then there are timers, which can help you save on energy.

Whatever you need, one of these fans can keep you cool while you work up a sweat. All the fans below come with multiple speed settings and stellar reviews, so you’ll be sure to find the right fan for your home gym.

1. A Budget-Friendly Floor Fan For Home Gyms

With three different speed settings, this Honeywell fan can deliver the breeze your home gym needs. The fan has an adjustable head that pivots 90 degrees, and Honeywell promises that air can be felt from up to 35 feet away. Weighing in at 4.32 pounds, and measuring 14.4 by 8.1 by 15.2 inches (width by depth by height), it’s also portable and compact enough to sit on a table or desk, if you don’t want to set it on the floor. The 6-foot power cord means it’s easy to plug into a wall outlet without having to stay right near the wall. Plus, reviewers report that the fan isn’t obnoxiously loud. It also comes with a one-year warranty.

Helpful Amazon review: “I love this fan. It's small and visually unobtrusive, slides easily into a small corner when not in use. The tilt function makes it easy to keep cool during bike/cardio workouts - I face it upward to keep my face/head cool without chilling my core/arms/legs. Not much to comment on the noise - I guess the fact that I haven't noticed it means that noise is not an issue.”

2. A Fan That Can Be Mounted On The Wall Or Placed On the Floor

If you’d like the option to place your fan on the floor or hook onto a wall mount, this Lasko high velocity fan is a great choice. It features a sturdy metal construction, including the stand, cage, and 20-inch blades, and has front-facing controls which make it easy to choose between the three different speed settings. The fan doesn’t oscillate, but it has a pivoting head so you can point it in the correct direction. As for the fan’s power, one reviewer using the fan in their 100-plus degree Fahrenheit home gym wrote, “This thing blows wind around like a champ. Very powerful, and honestly not that loud.”

The fan measures 22 inches in diameter and 12.6 inches deep, and it weighs 14.5 pounds. It comes with a 6-foot power cord that plugs into a wall outlet. If you opt to mount it on the wall, the brackets for hanging are included, and reviewers report that installation is easy.

Helpful Amazon review: “I purchased this for my home gym and for that purpose it works extremely well. I can hang it on the wall for storage or if I need the floor space or I can set it directly in front of the bike to keep cool while churning out the miles. Even in the lowest setting it moves a lot of air. It seems to be very well built, sturdy and simple design. It is noisy like some people have said but not loud enough to drown out the radio. It doesn't have an oscillating feature either but it moves so much air it doesn't have to be pointed directly at you to feel the effect. Would recommend to anyone needing a robust fan.”

3. A Wildly Popular Clip-On Fan

When you’re on a piece of exercise equipment or near a piece of furniture, this battery-operated clip-on fan can be a perfect solution to keep you cool even if you’re not in close proximity to an outlet — and it has a solid 4.5-star rating overall after more than 22,000 reviews to back this up. Weighing in at 0.6 pounds, and measuring just 6.2 by 4 by 8 inches (width by depth by height), it’s compact and easy to take with you. The strong plastic clip is lined with an anti-slip mat and can open to 2.5 inches wide. The battery is replaceable and USB rechargeable, and can run for 3 to 6 hours at a time. However, there’s no indicator for when the battery is low, so you have to self-assess when to power up.

The SkyGenius can rotate 360 degrees both horizontally and vertically, making it simple to direct the air where you need it to go. When the fan is USB-powered, there’s only one speed level, and when it’s not, you can adjust it via the speed control dial. One reviewer raved, “Favorite feature is that the amount of air is adjustable, and when you turn it on the highest speed, I'm amazed at how much air blows out of this little portable fan. It's a keeper!”

Helpful Amazon review: “The garage doesn’t have electricity so I needed a small battery operated fan to blast my face immediately after a summer workout. It packs a lot of power for such a little fan. Used it for a couple weeks now (probably no more than 5-10 minutes at a time) and it hasn’t needed a charge. Love that it can clip to anything and that you can adjust the direction it blows.”

4. A Powerful Utility Fan

This unusual-looking Lasko utility fan packs a serious punch, making it a great option for use in a sweaty home gym. It has six positions to direct the air where you need it, as well as three different speeds. Measuring 11.3 by 8.5 inches by 11 inches (width by depth by height), and weighing 7.3 pounds with a handle and a 6-foot power cord, it’s portable and easy to place on the floor or on a table. There’s a built-in 120-volt outlet and two USB ports, so you can charge your phone or connect other devices. The built-in circuit breaker with a reset button will make sure the fan doesn’t overload. To use the fan, just plug the 6-foot power cord into the wall.

Reviewers report that it does make some noise, but one shopper describes, “Is it louder than your average pedestal fan, yes. Is it so loud you can’t hear anything else, no!” Buy it alone or bundled with a gray utility fan.

Helpful Amazon review: “This fan really surprised me!! It is smaller than most I looked at, but it’s great!! 3 levels, and even level 1 provides a good air flow. It is noisier than what I’d like, but most fans strong enough for a garage space are. Great value, my husband loves it…would definitely recommend!! We use it for our garage gym.”

5. A Highly Rated Tower Fan With A Remote Control

With more than 33,000 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star rating overall, this 15.5-pound Lasko tower fan is a popular option. The fan has has a sleek vertical design that should fit nicely in the corner of your home gym, with a compact 13-by-13-inch footprint and a 42.5-inch height. It has an oscillation function to cover a larger area and three speeds to choose from. If you want to leave the fan running to cool down a room, the device features an electronic timer you can set between 30 minutes and 7.5 hours, as well as a nighttime setting that decreases fan speed and dims control lights. The tower fan can be controlled manually or with the convenient remote control. As for the noise level, one reviewer described it as, “Not silent but quiet for a functioning machine.”

Choose from two colors: silver, or gray with a wood grain panel.

Helpful Amazon review: “Love it! I'm glad I got it! I have a home gym and I use this when I workout. Good breeze and the remote control is nice for when I move between different pieces of equipment.”

6. A Rechargeable Floor Fan

If finding an available outlet in your home gym is a pain, then this battery-operated floor fan might be just what you need. It has a rechargeable 12,000 mAh lithium battery with a 20-hour run time, plus a waterproof battery cover for indoor or outdoor use and a built-in USB port so you can charge your devices. An LED power indicator lets you know when the battery power is low, and it takes just two to three hours to be fully charged. If you have an outlet handy, it can also be used with its power adapter.

This Geek Aire fan doesn’t oscillate, but its head pivots 360 degrees. Spin the knob on the back of the fan to adjust your speed (it has a continuous adjustment, rather than specific settings). The fan weighs 8.93 pounds and has a handle, so it’s easy to carry around to different areas of your space. According to one reviewer, it makes “very little noise even on highest levels, and almost none on lower ones.”

This fan has 12-inch blades, and it measures 16.73 by 7.09 by 14.49 inches (width by depth by height) overall. If you need a slightly smaller option, the brand also sells one with 10-inch blades.

Helpful Amazon review: “I put this fan in my gym that I had built which has no electricity. I bought the 12 inch fan and have a 10 x 12 structure. This fan keeps the air inside moving. I have used it outside, can move it around wherever I need it, and even hung some hooks so that I can hang it on the wall. I’ve used it daily for a week and it still has a 60% charge. This a great fan.”

7. A Compact Floor Fan That Can Cool An Entire Room

This Vornado fan is designed to circulate air in multiple directions, rather than simply push it straight ahead, making it a great choice for larger spaces — especially since the brand claims it can move air up to 70 feet away. There’s no oscillation, but you can adjust the head to direct the air where you need it, and with its compact size of 12 by 8.6 by 13.6 inches (width by depth by height), light 5.84-pound weight, and 6-foot power cord, it can easily be placed on the floor or on a table. Three speed settings are easy to adjust via a knob on the side. One reviewer reports that the Vornado emits a white noise sound, but explain that it’s not overpowering when you’re working out. The fan comes with a 5-year warranty, and you can send it back if you’re not satisfied.

Helpful Amazon review: “If you ride a bike on an indoor trainer, stop searching, this is the fan you want. Strong, direct air flow and quiet operation. It has three settings and I typically use the middle setting during hour long sessions...the volume of air the Vornado 630 pushes is perfect and the sound is drowned out by my MP3 speaker. I never thought I'd pay $65 for a plastic floor fan, but after reading all the positive reviews I took a chance and bought the Vornado 630. It's worth every penny.”

8. A Highly Adjustable Pedestal Fan

If you’re picky about getting your fan just right, this Pelonis pedestal fan will meet your needs perfectly. The fan has 12 (yes, 12!) different speed settings, can oscillate by 85 degrees, and can tilt up to 24 degrees. The height is adjustable between 3.5 and 4 feet. Change settings via a remote control or on the fan itself; in addition to the speed settings, you can also set a 12-hour timer. An LED display shows your settings. With a carrying handle, 15.32-pound weight, 15.74-inch head, and similarly wide base, it’s not as portable as some smaller fans, but you can shift it around the room without too much trouble.

The remote needs two AAA batteries, which are not included, but can be picked up right here.

Helpful Amazon review: “Use this in my basement when I’m on my stationary bike or rowing machine! The fan is great! Airflow is more than sufficient to keep me cool, and the fan is quiet! The remote works well too! Highly recommended!”

9. A Powerful Industrial Fan On Wheels

When you invest in an industrial fan, you know that you’re getting some serious airflow. The Tornado has three speed levels with a rotary switch on the back, and a thermally protected PSC motor so it delivers a lot of power but won’t burn out. The noise does get louder as the speeds increase, but most reviewers report that the fan’s hum isn’t too loud. The different speeds offer a lot of power, too — one fan wrote, “Using it in my garage gym in the summer works so well I've only needed the low setting.” The fan doesn’t oscillate, but the head tilts 360 degrees so you can direct the air where it’s needed.

This fan is on the larger side, measuring a little over 29 inches in diameter and 11 inches deep and weighing 26.5 pounds, but it comes on a set of wheels and has two handles on top so it’s easy to move around when you need. Unscrew the grill to clean the aluminum blades, and, in case anything goes wrong, the Tornado comes with a 5-year warranty.

Helpful Amazon review: “Bought for my garage during workouts and this fan blows plenty of air to keep it cool during the summer. To date, I haven’t had to set it up to the highest setting. Super light to move around and the noise is not unbearable. I assembled it Fairly easily and I had no issues with unbalanced blades or any issues of the kind. It was totally worthy!”

10. A Wall-Mounted Fan With A Pull-Cord Switch

If you’re looking to save space in your home gym, mounting this Air King fan on your wall or ceiling can be a great option. The fan measures 15 inches in diameter and 12 inches deep, and it weighs 5.44 pounds. It has three speed settings you can switch between using the rear pull-cord switch, plus a pivoting head you can use to direct airflow (though it doesn’t oscillate). A 9-foot power cord makes it easy to plug into a wall outlet no matter how high up you mount it.

The fan is made from powder-coated metal and comes with mounting brackets — and reviewers report that it’s easy to install. Shoppers also report that the fan feels sturdy and high quality, and the 12-inch metal blades aren’t too noisy. One customer with a home gym even raved, “I sometimes find that I don't want to stop working out because I love the way this fan feels.”

Helpful Amazon review: “Quiet fan compared to most. 3 speed pull chain operation is easy. Good speed/air flow/noise level variation (some models have all speeds nearly the same). I mounted it from ceiling a few feet in front of treadmill. Works great for this application.”