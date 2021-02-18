Life
The Best Furniture For Your Tiny Apartment Under $100
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.
So you’ve got big, ambitious ideas for your very small space. We feel you! It’s a situation so many of us know firsthand. (No, for real, though. My first place didn’t have a single closet.) Space shortages can create a bit of a conundrum. What items will fit where? What might you have to sacrifice in the name of saving space? Luckily, with a little imagination and a wide range of furniture options for your tiny apartment, it’s possible to turn even the smallest of spaces into your dream home.
Start by defining what “home” means to you. Is it a cozy spot to unwind at the end of a long day (or week, or month)? Your favorite spot for virtual hangouts and getting work done? Maybe it’s a space for entertaining your nearest and dearest. Frankly, we don’t understand why it can’t be all of the above and more.
It's all about finding items that are practical, comfortable, completely you — without breaking your budget. To get the ideas flowing, I've curated the best furniture for your tiny apartment from Walmart.com that can help you pull it all together, even in the smallest home spaces.