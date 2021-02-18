The Best Furniture For Your Tiny Apartment Under $100

So you’ve got big, ambitious ideas for your very small space. We feel you! It’s a situation so many of us know firsthand. (No, for real, though. My first place didn’t have a single closet.) Space shortages can create a bit of a conundrum. What items will fit where? What might you have to sacrifice in the name of saving space? Luckily, with a little imagination and a wide range of furniture options for your tiny apartment, it’s possible to turn even the smallest of spaces into your dream home.

Start by defining what “home” means to you. Is it a cozy spot to unwind at the end of a long day (or week, or month)? Your favorite spot for virtual hangouts and getting work done? Maybe it’s a space for entertaining your nearest and dearest. Frankly, we don’t understand why it can’t be all of the above and more.

It's all about finding items that are practical, comfortable, completely you — without breaking your budget. To get the ideas flowing, I've curated the best furniture for your tiny apartment from Walmart.com that can help you pull it all together, even in the smallest home spaces.

A Sink Caddy That Saves You Counter Space Adjustable Rubber Sink Caddy Organizer EEEkit Cluttered countertops are a definite no-go. That's why you need this organizer that adjusts to your sink's height and puts everything you need within reach — without hogging up precious real estate in the kitchen. $8 See on Walmart

Side Tables You Can Effortlessly Store Away Oslo Nesting End Tables Convenience Concepts Nothing's known as a major space saver quite like a set of nesting tables. Just stack and tuck them away when you need extra room, and set them up when more table space is in order. $86 See on Walmart

These Floating Shelves Will Maximize Your Wall Space Rustic Floating Shelves Greenco Floating shelves blend style and function. Consider this set your go-to spot for displaying your frames, plants, or whatever decor makes your apartment your own. $19 See on Walmart

This Storage Cart Keeps Everything From Makeup To Office Supplies Super Tidy 10-Drawer Storage Cart with Organizer Top IRIS USA Tiny apartments require a good deal of imagination when it comes to storing everything you've got. This 10-drawer option blends easily with any decor and makes a great home for, well, just about everything. $91 See on Walmart