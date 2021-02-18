Life

The Best Furniture For Your Tiny Apartment Under $100

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

By Kate Brierley

So you’ve got big, ambitious ideas for your very small space. We feel you! It’s a situation so many of us know firsthand. (No, for real, though. My first place didn’t have a single closet.) Space shortages can create a bit of a conundrum. What items will fit where? What might you have to sacrifice in the name of saving space? Luckily, with a little imagination and a wide range of furniture options for your tiny apartment, it’s possible to turn even the smallest of spaces into your dream home.

Start by defining what “home” means to you. Is it a cozy spot to unwind at the end of a long day (or week, or month)? Your favorite spot for virtual hangouts and getting work done? Maybe it’s a space for entertaining your nearest and dearest. Frankly, we don’t understand why it can’t be all of the above and more.

It's all about finding items that are practical, comfortable, completely you — without breaking your budget. To get the ideas flowing, I've curated the best furniture for your tiny apartment from Walmart.com that can help you pull it all together, even in the smallest home spaces.

A Clothing Organizer That Maximizes Unused Space

A Sink Caddy That Saves You Counter Space

Side Tables You Can Effortlessly Store Away

Entryway Organization That's Stylish & Effective

A Computer Desk With Fuss-Free Assembly

These Floating Shelves Will Maximize Your Wall Space

This Storage Rack Holds 26 Pairs Of Shoes

Organizing Bins For All Those Odds And Ends

Space-Saving Hangers For Bags, Scarves, Or Towels

This Storage Cart Keeps Everything From Makeup To Office Supplies Super Tidy

This Portable Garment Rack Offers Extra Hanging Space When You Need It

A Full-Length Mirror With Built-In Storage

Keep Your Kitchen Stocked & Organized With This Utensils Set

A 3-Piece Stacking Bowl Set For Entertaining

This Hanging Organizer Makes Pantry Storage Simple