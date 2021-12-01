Whether you waited until the last minute to start shopping, are searching for a Secret Santa or white elephant gift, or just don’t have a ton to spend this year, there are a multitude of reasons to stick to a budget this holiday season. And that’s nothing be ashamed of! No one ever said that good gifts had to tote expensive price tags: Just take a gander at these 25 gifts under $30, and you’ll see that sometimes the best presents come with totally reasonable prices.

IMO, $30 is pretty much the perfect price point. You can still score a gift that the recipient will absolutely love without wiping out your entire holiday budget. Check and check.

The below list of gorgeous gifts under $30 all fit that criteria: There’s a pretty little keepsake box that’s bound to be treasured, a set of lush lip balms that clock in at under $10, and even a crocodile-embossed crossbody bag that looks far more expensive than its price tag. Not to mention, a luxe candle, some indulgent beauty products, even a cozy sweater also made the cut.

Get ready to majorly score with these great gifts under $30. See and shop all of the budget-friendly picks below.

Top Pick: Best Overall

How precious is this petite keepsake box? Constructed from sustainably harvested mango wood in north central India and then handcrafted by artisans in Old Delhi, it features a cylindrical box that’s finished with a brass constellation design on the pearl white lid. Hide a handwritten note or small candies inside to give this gift an additional sweet surprise.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The handcrafted detailing of this keepsake box makes it feel so special. It’ll look charming sitting atop a dresser or nightstand.

Top Pick: Best Budget

A trio of super-hydrating lip balms for under $10? Yes, please. Each of these e.l.f. lip balms deliver a sheer wash of color that’ll light up the face. Plus, they’re packed with nourishing ingredients like vitamins A and E, jojoba oil, and grapeseed oil to soften and moisturize your pretty pout.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The candy-inspired packaging of these lip balms is holiday-ready, while the tinted formulas are full of good-for-your-lips ingredients.

Top Pick: Best Splurge

It may be nearing that $30 price limit, but this candle looks — and smells — even more expensive than its still-within-reach price tag. The exterior bears a beautiful feminine, floral illustration and inspiring quote, while the candle inside offers gorgeous notes of blackcurrant, lemon, rose, jasmine, musk, and incense.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: This candle’s jar is its own work of art, while its scent is wonderfully complex and elegant.

A Soothing Facial Roller

This handy little facial tool can deliver a soothing massage by simply rolling over and across the face. The practice is thought to help release facial tension and increase blood flow, and the tool itself is crafted from genuine rose quartz. As an added bonus, the stone is believed to encourage thoughts of self-love and emotional healing.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: A functional beauty tool that can essentially be used everyday, this facial roller is a treat for both the body and soul.

A Pretty Planner

For a gift that’ll prepare them for the new year ahead, consider this pretty little planner. Measuring in at 5” x 8,” it’s the perfect size for tossing into a tote bag or backpack. Inside you’ll find 100 pages of weekly calendars, all printed on 100 percent recycled paper. An abstract cover featuring painterly swirls of pastel hues and a wire spiral binding complete the book.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: It doesn’t get more useful than a present that they’ll reach for constantly over the next 365 days. The attractive cover is like the cherry on top.

This Set Of Studs

Currently on sale for a cool $22, this set of stud earrings will allow the recipient to mix and match for an effortlessly cool look. Included in the set are five bar earrings that range from sterling silver to gold and rose gold tones. The petite size is great for everyday wear, and the recipient can even double up if they have multiple piercings.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: These earrings may be small and subtle, but their slightly edgy, mismatched style is still anything but boring.

A Spa-Like Bath Soak

Give them the gift of some self-care sessions with this luxurious bath soak. Housed in an apothecary-inspired jar, the blend is rich in vitamins and minerals, thanks to ingredients like dead sea salt and coconut milk that’ll soften, soothe, and detoxify skin. If you have a little more to spend, pair this present with a candle to give them a spa-like experience in their own bathroom.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: This bath soak blend boasts skin-soothing ingredients for a beautifying — and relaxing — end to the day.

This DIY Cactus Kit

Whether they’re already a plant parent of many or have been wanting their first bit of greenery, this DIY cactus kit will make a welcome addition to their indoor garden. Included are non-GMO prickly pear cactus seeds, plus a terracotta pot that boasts a passive hydroponic system to ensure that their growing plant efficiently receives the water and nutrients it needs to thrive.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The interactive aspect of this gift makes it all the more fun and unique.

A Chic Little Crossbody

Perfect for a night out, this wallet crossbody is the ideal size for carrying the essentials. With crocodile-embossed faux leather, it features four credit card slots and an open pocket for cash. Finished with a gleaming gold chain strap and a magnetic snap closure, it’s available in an impressive eight hues that include a moody black, minty green, a refined cream, and soft blush.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Its slim profile and crocodile embossing make this crossbody a cool and lightweight accessory. Plus, with its array of available colors, you’re sure to find one that complements the recipient’s aesthetic.

Some Cheeky Resistance Bands

Add a lighthearted challenge to their next workout with this set of resistance bands. All five are 100 percent natural latex and bear a cheeky phrase that’ll have them smiling through the burn. The amount of resistance ranges from extra light all the way to extra heavy, and the bands can be stored in a cute mini gym bag that’s included with the set.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: With a cheery, playful vibe, this wellness-themed gift will support any new year fitness goals.

A Candylike Scrub

This gift may look good enough to eat, but they’ll have to resist since this delicious-looking bar is actually an effective and hydrating body scrub. The matcha and vanilla-infused formula includes sugar to gently buff away dead skin cells, cocoa butter to lock in moisture, and rejuvenating and vitamin E-rich sunflower oil. All that, and it even smells just like chocolate!

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: A fresh-from-the-sweets-shop appearance and skin-nourishing ingredients combine in this body-care treat.

This Cute Coffee Mug

Endlessly useful, this reusable coffee cup will come in handy each and every morning (and, if we’re being honest, mid-afternoon too). Inspired by those classic NYC bodega to-go cups, it features a blue and white design and can hold up to 16 ounces of liquid. It’s also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Both cute and functional, this reusable coffee cup will quickly become a morning essential.

A Pair Of Satin Scrunchies

Time to ditch the traditional hair elastics. This blush pink and steel grey scrunchie set is so much more luxurious. Satin scrunchies are far better for your tresses, too, as the plush-soft material lessens the chance of breakage and smoothes away frizz. Plus, they’re comfortable to sleep in.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Not only do they feel delightfully glam, but these satin scrunchies are also good for your hair. What more could you ask for?

A Luxe Skin-Care Set

From cult-favorite beauty brand Sunday Riley comes this nifty set that features two of their best-selling skin salves. The Ceramic Slip Clay Cleanser washes away oil and impurities with a gentle, plant-based formula. And the Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment is an AHA serum that exfoliates to reveal a glowing complexion. Pro tip: You can use the products separately, or blend them together for a DIY (and expertly formulated) mask.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: These powerhouse treatments deliver glow-getting results, and the set itself is so gifting-friendly.

A Tin Full Of Tea

With each mug of tea they steep, they’ll think of you and your thoughtful gift. This relaxing tea blend includes rooibos and chamomile to promote a restful slumber, plus passion flower petals, lemon balm, cinnamon, and orange pieces for a lovely, delicate flavor. To really send this gift over-the-top, pair it with a pretty ceramic mug.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The light and soothing flavor of this tea is perfect for sipping in bed. As a plus, the tin is charmingly illustrated.

This Luxe Pre-Shower Accessory

Dry brushing is the exfoliating ritual they may be missing from their body care routine. Before hopping into the shower, sweep this dry brush from Joanna Vargas Skincare over the body in a circular motion. The practice can help stimulate the lymphatic system and circulation, buff away dead skin cells, enhance collagen production, and even improve the appearance of cellulite.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: This gift is one of those items that the recipient isn’t likely to buy for themselves, and the practice of dry brushing feels so pleasantly indulgent.

A Satin Eye Mask

Add a little glamour (and possibly some more Zzzs) to their slumber with this satin eye mask. With 100 percent satin charmeuse for a silky-soft feel, the mask is gentle on skin so they’ll awake refreshed and crease-free. Available in both black and blush pink, the strap on each is adjustable to ensure the perfect fit.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Again, this isn’t something your giftee will probably purchase for themselves, and it’ll add a decidedly glam vibe to bedtime.

An Edgy Ear Cuff

Endlessly versatile and just the right amount of edgy, this ear cuff is destined to become their newest signature piece. There are three finishes available: One that’s sleek and smooth, another that’s textured and twisted, and the last one featuring clear pavé stones. Crafted from 18-karat gold-plated brass, they can even be safely used as a faux nose ring if your giftee is feeling daring!

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Ear cuffs feel trendy and effortlessly cool, making for a unique, fashion-forward gift.

A Purifying Mask

Isn’t it common knowledge that all mermaids have glowing skin? Well, maybe not — but your giftee at least will be able to clear their complexion and boost radiance, thanks to this mask’s oceanic ingredients. The powerhouses here are sea kelp and spirulina algae that deliver nutrients like beta carotene to detoxify, revitalize, and firm skin. Additionally, the formula also boasts vitamin-rich matcha green tea and moisturizing pumpkin seed, jojoba, and rice bran oils to hydrate and fill fine lines. The careful combination results in a purifying, anti-aging, practically magical mask.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The expertly blended ingredients in this mask balance, cleanse, and tone for an effective, do-it-all product.

An Ombre Knit Beanie

The ombre knit of this cute little beanie adds a subtly eccentric style to this winter outerwear essential. Complete with a fluffy pom, the beanie is crafted with heavyweight yarn and a plush shearling lining for added softness and warmth. From ice skating to Christmas tree shopping to simply running errands, this hat will serve as the perfect accessory.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Basics don’t have to be, well, basic — and this sweet ombre hat is all the proof you need.

Candy-Colored Wine Glasses

This eclectic bit of glassware is bound to brighten up any table setting. With a gilded gold rim and light-refracting colored glass, it features a rainbow’s worth of candy colors. The stemless design is also incredibly versatile, as it can be used as both wine or water glasses. If you want to add to this present, an inexpensive bottle of wine makes the perfect pairing.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Both playful and functional, this wine glass will quickly become a cupboard favorite.

A Cozy, Oversized Sweater

A cozy sweater on sale for just $30? The rumors are true. The cable knit design of this piece is a classic, while the soft blue hue is just so darn pretty. The fit is intentionally a bit oversized and totes slightly puffed-up sleeves to keep things comfy and cool.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: With it’s unfussy fit and classic cable knit, this blue-hued sweater looks far more expensive than its $30 price tag.

Window-Pane Socks

While socks weren’t the type of gift you wished to open as a kid, as an adult, they’re always much appreciated — especially when they’re as trendy as these babies. The window-pane print on these socks feels fresh and modern, as does the coral and bright blue color story. Crafted from cotton and a spandex-poly blend, they’re also soft and comfortable (everything socks should be, frankly).

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The recipient is sure to get plenty of use out this small gift and the print is so striking.

A Glass Set Of Straws

Add some sustainability to their serve (and sip) ware with this set of environmentally conscious glass straws. Made with Borosilicate glass, each straw is durable and resistant to thermal shock. Plus, how pretty are those warm hues? Also included is a drawstring bag, a storage case, and a slim brush for easy cleaning.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Thanks to the included drawstring bag and case, these straws can brought on-the-go, and the pretty colors make this set a standout.

A Rosy Lip Scrub

Along with the cold winter weather usually comes wind-whipped, chapped lips. Remedy that flakey pout with this luxe lip scrub. The sugar crystals in the formula gently exfoliate, while cocoa and shea butters hydrate dry lips. Mint and rose geranium essential oils also leave behind a subtle plumpness and barely-there pink hue.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: This lip scrub will especially come in handy during the winter season, thanks to its beneficial, beautifying ingredients.

What are some great stocking stuffer ideas?

For stocking stuffers, look for small-sized gifts with price tags to match. And pay special mind to items that are uniquely wrapped and all ready for tossing in someone’s stocking. For example, the e.l.f. Candy Kisses Lip Balm Trio’s candy-inspired wrapping, slim size, and under-$10 price tag all fit the bill. Butter & Me’s Matcha/Vanilla Choco Scrub is another ideal stocking stuffer, thanks to its adorable chocolate bar packaging.

What are some inexpensive gift ideas for coworkers?

If you’re at a loss at what to get for your office’s annual gift exchange, think about items that the recipient could actually use throughout the workday. Gifts like Poketo’s Glass Straws Set and Something Navy’s Something Strong Coffee Mug above will come in handy while they’re at their desk, and fit well within budget.